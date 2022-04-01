Dame Dash is one of the unfortunate people, who were once, making millions of dollars every month. Dame is a businessman and also a record producer, who has produced many songs and millions out of them. Now, Dash is in huge debt and owes thousands of dollars to his creditors. He is the man behind the creation of the famous record company called “Roc-A-Fella”. He shook hands with Jay-Z and Kareem Burke to make Roc-A-Fella record company in the year 1995.

There was a time, when it was reported that Dame Dash had a staggering net worth of more than $50 million. So the question is, what is Dame Dash’s net worth now? If you are curious to know, then read this full post, as we are going to cover the topic, how much is Dame Dash net worth? What is Dame Dash’s salary? how did Dame Dash lose his money? And how much is Dame Dash worth?

How Much Is Dame Dash Net Worth?

The former owner of Roc-A-Fella records, also known as Dame Dash net worth is at least $100k as of 2022. You might be surprised to read this, but this is the truth. Even though, the record producer has diversified his income by investing it in various ventures, it still did not earn him huge sums of cash.

Name Dame Dash Birth Name Damon Anthony Dash Net Worth $100k Birth 3rd May 1971, New York Nationality American Age 50 Years Old Height 5Ft 10In Weight 80 Kg Profession Record Producer, Entrepreneur, Actor Career 1991-Present

How Much Is Dame Dash Worth?

Though Dame has had a net worth of more than $50 million once upon a time, it is reported that he earns just $50k every year (which is just a tiny fraction of what he used to earn at the peak of his career). His wealth took a serious toll after he was kicked out of Roc-A-Fella. Not only this, but he also did not receive profits after Jay-Z sold Rocawear (a clothing brand that Dame launched with Jay-Z). However, this does not mean, Dame did not receive any money, he got compensated for his share, but did not receive profits when Jay-Z sold the brand.

To make matters worse, Dame Dash ran into trouble with the law, which resulted in taking thousands of dollars out of his pocket. He went through a rough divorce with Rachael Roy, and he was ordered to pay huge sums of money to child support. (All of the above topics, are explained in detail, in the following sections).

Dame Dash Career Earnings

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Dame Dash’s income was booming, as he managed Jay-Z, and also operated business with him. It is reported that, Dame made millions of dollars during this period. For instance, back in the year 1999, Dame financed Jay-Z music tour. Reportedly, this music tour alone, earned Dame Dash a colossal amount of more than $19 million (which is more than $32 million today).

In the same year, both Dame and Jay-Z launched a new clothing brand in the market known as “Rocawear”. This brand was a huge success, which went on to give tough competition to the likes of Calvin Klein. It is reported that the company generated a revenue of more than $700 million in sales, every year.

Later in the year 2005, Jay-Z took over the shares of Dame Dash, by paying him at least $22 million. However, two years later, Jay-Z sold the company for a colossal amount of more than $204 million to Iconix Brand Group.

Dame Dash Ventures

Apart from producing records, Dame has also invested his money in various businesses. He launched not one but two clothing brands. His first venture was “Rocawear”, which was started in the year 1999. Later he also started a fashion company in 2005, called Rachael Roy Brand, which was later renamed “Royale Etenia LLC”. He also spent his money on producing movies and also commenced a talent management company. Dame is credited as a producer for films like The Woodsman and Paid in Full. He also holds the ownership rights of a media company called “DD172”.

Dame Dash’s Financial Problems

Things started to get out of control for Dame Dash after he was removed from Roc-A-Fella, and also his shares of Rocawear were taken away from him (he did get paid for them though). Most of his money got drained by several unpaid mortgages, child support, taxes, and loans.

According to reports, Dame owed a whopping amount of more than $4 million for unpaid taxes to the government. Dame was also unable to pay a monthly mortgage of just $700 for his Chevy Tahoe car. According to Dame, he owed a debt of more than $7.3 million for just mortgages.

As a result, he was thrown out of his $9 million house in New York, to recover the loan money. The mansion was listed in the market and was later sold for $5.5 million. Due to the non-payment of numerous mortgages, the car was taken away from him. He did receive a sum of $2 million from Lee Daniels, as a settlement over a legal dispute, but unfortunately, the amount went to the people he owed money to.

Dame Dash Legal Troubles

If owing millions of dollars in mortgages were not enough, Dash was forced to pay thousands of dollars for child support and legal troubles. Back in the year 2014, Dash’s former partner Linda Williams accused him of harassment. As a result, the court ordered Dash to pay a hefty amount of $50k to Linda as compensation. Later in the following year, Dash lost custody of his daughters to his former wife, Rachael Roy, as she accused Dash of physical violence. On top of this, Roy also managed to get a restraining order on Dame Dash for 3 years.

Later it was decided that Dash would pay a sum of $6k every month for child support until his daughters attain the age of 18 years. In the year 2012, Dash was accused of launching Curren$y’s songs in the market without his (Curren$y’s) consent. Curren$y took the matter to the court and demanded $1.5 million from Dash. However, Dame countered that the music was released fairly. Afterward, in 2015, Dash filed a case against his former wife, Rachael Roy for mishandling Royale Etenia (a fashion company owned by both) and demanded $2.5 million for the losses.

Dame Dash Arrest

Due to huge debts and unpaid child support, Dash was taken into custody in November 2019. He was charged with the failure to make payment of more than $400k for child support. Dash argued that he is not earning enough money to pay for child support. He defended his statement by stating that his former wife, Rachael Roy earned more than $500k in 2018, while his income was only $56k.

Dash also requested the court to put an end to his child support, as he cannot afford to pay even a personal debt of $2.4k. However, despite all these, Dame was ordered to pay a sum of $367k to Rachael Roy (which included her attorney fee of $25k). Eventually, Dame had to pay a whopping amount of $1 million, to get out of this mess.

Early Life

Dame was born on the 3rd of May 1971, in New York. Unfortunately, there isn’t much information about Dame Dash’s parents. Dash was enrolled in Dwight School, and later he was sent to a public school. It is reported that Dame completed his graduation in Manhattan Center, majoring in science and math. During Dash’s teenage, he used to work at a local barbershop as a sweeper.

He also sold newspapers to support himself, and also suffered from diabetes, when he was just 15 years old. The record producer also had to endure the pain of his mother passing away from an asthma attack when he was 15 years old. Later, Dames shook hands with Jay-Z and Kareem to launch their record company known as Roc-A-Fella in the year 1995.

Personal Life

Dame was in a romantic relationship with the deceased singer Aaliyah Haughton in the mid-2000s. The couple got acquainted through Dame’s accountant. Soon the couple started dating, and unfortunately, in August, Aaliyah passed away in a tragic plane crash, following year.

Later in the year 2005, Dame got into a relationship with Rachael Roy and later exchanged wedding vows. The couple’s first child (a daughter named Ava Dash) was born on the 7th of December in 1999. Then later in 2008, the couple welcomed another daughter, Tallulah Dash on May 14th. The couple parted ways in the year 2009, and the custody of his daughters went to Rachael Roy.

Previously, Dame became father to a son named Dame “Boogie” Dash, who was born in November 1991. He also has 2 more sons namely, Lucky and Dusko Dash. Lucky was born back in 2004, and he is the son of Cindy Morales and Dame Dash. While on the other hand, Dusko Dash was born in November to Dame and Raquel (who is also his fiancée) in the year 2020.

Conclusion

Dame Dash came from a poor background, where he had to struggle immensely to survive. He had to go through the pain of his mother passing away, and also suffering from diabetes when he was just 15. He became rich by forming Roc-A-Fella band with Jay-Z and Kareem. Furthermore, he made millions of dollars by producing records. However, his downfall started when Roc-A-Fella, who previously owned 50% of the company, took over full ownership in the year 2004.

Moreover, his Rocawear shares were also taken over by Jay-Z. His situation got worse when it was declared that he owed millions of dollars to his ex-partners, child support, and the government. All these things drained his wealth, and now he is left with only $100k. He survives by depending on the income generated by his ventures.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Dame Dash’s net worth?

A. Dame Dash net worth is at least $100k, as of 2022. 2. What is Dame Dash age? A. Dame Dash is now 50 years old. 3. What is Dame Dash’s real name? A. Dame Dash’s birth name is Damon Anthony Dash. 4. How many children does Dame Dash have? A. Dame Dash is the father of 5 children.