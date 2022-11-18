Coming from a family of actors where, not just her parents, but also grandparents have been eminent stars in showbiz, it is easy to assume that Dakota Johnson was born to be a part of the game. The American model-turned actress began her career at the age of 10 with minor roles, eventually rising as a star with her role in “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy. After making it to the list of the highest-grossing actors in 2015, the actress has built a big bank from her well-established career today. This brings us to the point as to what is Dakota Johnson net worth and how much does she make?

The most recent reports online state that Dakota Johnson’s net worth is around $14 million in the present day. Most importantly, not a little portion of this is an inheritance from her family. The actress has made it till here on her own.

Also, while “Fifty Shades of Grey” is the primary reason behind her widespread international fame, Johnson has not stepped back from showcasing her versatility and capability. She has extended her horizons to a variety of different movie genres where she can portray diverse kinds of roles. This is what makes her one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment world.

With this, let’s move on to the main section of the article where we will give you more interesting facts about the actress. Here, you will learn about how much does Dakota Johnson make, Dakota Johnson net worth, her family, career and much more.

Dakota Johnson Net Worth, Salary, Biography and Early Life, Career, Assets and Personal Life

How Much Does Dakota Johnson Make

Speaking about what is Dakota Johnson worth has probably got you thinking how much does Dakota Johnson make! The Austin-born star’s primary source of income is her successful acting career. She has been able to establish herself one of high paying actresses in the industry thanks to her early start.

That said, let’s quickly breakdown her earnings for a better understanding:

Modeling Career

Dakota started off by signing as a model and worked with brands like MANGO for their jeans line etc. There isn’t a lot of detail about how much she earned from here, but, given the brand’s eminence, she would have likely pulled in a decent amount of money from her modeling contract contributing to Dakota Johnson net worth of $14 million today. Although, her modeling career was of a short duration, as she quickly shifted to acting.

Earnings from Films

Coming to the most prominent film of her career, “Fifty Shades of Grey”- The film grossed over $570 million at the worldwide box office and was a grand success. But, when it comes to her salary, the actress reportedly recieved a paycheck of $250,000 for the movie. For a star like her and a high grossing movie such as this, it sure was an unexpectedly low figure.

Later, Dakota reprised her roles in the movies sequels “Fifty Shades Darker” and “Fifty Shades Freed” for which she reportedly negotiated millions in paycheck. The actress apparently made an impressive amount of money from the sequels of “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise. This not only helped her make it to the 2015 list of top-paying actors but also added to Dakota Johnson net worth significantly.

Among her recent ones, for Jane Austen’s “Persuasion”, the 2022 film, Johnson recieved a paycheck of $2 million for portraying the character of Anne Eliott.

Other Endeavors

The talented actress has a production house called “TeaTime Pictures” which she co-founded with Ro Donnelly who earlier worked as Netflix development executive.

Like many other celebrities, Dakota’s stardom, popularity and charm has made her one of the top choices of various reputed brands for their promotional projects. She has signed lucrative contracts with some prominent luxury fashion and cosmetics brands for both their television and print campaigns. Some of the brands that she has collaborated with include “Mango”, “OPI”, “Gucci Bloom”, among others. Well, undoubtedly, all these deals have raked in a massive amount of fortune to add to Dakota Johnson net worth.

That is not it. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress has also appeared on the pages of several magazines which she sure has been well-paid for.

So you know what are the various revenue streams that has helped grow Dakota Johnson net worth to multimillion dollar value! Let’s dig a bit deeper into the Hollywood girl’s celebrity family and her background.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Dakota Mayi Johnson Popular Name Dakota Johnson Date of Birth October 4, 1989 Age 33 years Place of Birth Austin, Texas, United States Parents Father - Don Johnson

Mother - Melanie Griffith Siblings Six half-siblings Boyfriend Chris Martin Profession Actress, Model Net Worth $14 million

How old is Dakota Johnson? Dakota Mayi Johnson was born to celebrity parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith on October 4, 1989 in Austin, Texas. So the actress is currently 33 years old. Don Johnson was a superstar during the 80s, best remembered for portraying the character of James Crockett in the popular TV sitcom “Miami Vice”. Her mother, Melanie Griffith, was also an 80s sensation and is mainly popular for films like “Working Girl”. Her father was away shooting for the movie “The Hot Spot” when Dakota was born.

If you are starting to think that Dakota has Hollywood running in her blood, then hang on there. It’s not just her parents but her maternal grandparents too, who have been actors in the past. Aside from that, Antonio Banderas has been married to her mother for almost 15 years which means he has been her step-father. Dakota has six half siblings two of who are from her mother’s previous marriage while the rest from her father’s past relationship.

Spotlight and camera has never been new for Johnson as she grew up being around the sets of her parents. This also meant that the actress was always traveling with them where they had to for different films and roles and this created a stability issue within young Dakota. As a child, she suffered ADHD and struggled adjusting in new schools everytime they shifted to a different place. This further resulted in depression when she was 14 and she revealed that she even had to undergo treatment for it at point of time.

Career

Early Career

Dakota Johnson had stepped into the acting industry right from when she was a child. She got a minor role to play in a film when she was 10 and then from the age of 12, she fell for modeling. Dakota got featured in “Teen Vogue” magazine along with other star kids. Her interest for acting kept her away from attending college. She made her acting debut in 1999 in a film called “Crazy in Alabama”, directed Antonio Banderas, her stepfather.

Johnson’s acting career started at a slower pace initially, but during this time she took modeling more seriously and signed a contract with IMG Models agency. Dakota modeled for MANGO jeans. She also simultaneously started working on her acting skills by attending classes.

Some of the earliest films and series of her career include “The Social Network”, “Beastly”, “The Five-Year Engagement”, “21 Jump Street” among others. However, her roles in these films were not that big.

Breakthrough And Later

Johnson got a break when she bagged the lead role for the film “Date and Switch”. During this time she also became a cast member of the television show “Ben and Kate”. By this time she became a familiar face in Hollywood. She continued to appear in a few more films in smaller roles after which her actual breakthrough came in. In 2015, “Fifty Shades of Grey” changed her career completely (in a positive way of course). Dakota was widely appreciated for her role as Anastasia Steele by both audiences and critics alike.

After her success in “Fifty Shades”, Dakota not only reprised her roles in the other two sequels of the franchise but also became highly demanded actress. The roles started coming in smoothly. Some of the other films that the actress has been a part of include, “How To Be Single”, “Black Mass”, “Cymbeline”, “Suspiria”, “Bad Times at the El Royale”, “Our Friend”, “The Lost Daughter” among many others.

The actress’ most current film is the 2022’s “Persuasion”. While the film has recieved mixed reviews, it is still pretty much up and running in the streaming portal Netflix.

Personal Life

Dakota Jones has been in relationship with many well-known personalities from the entertainment industry. She has reportedly dated the actor Jordan Masterson, musician Noah Gersh and singer Matthew Hitt. She has even been linked with Jon Hamm and Benedict Cumberbatch. Since 2017, she is in a romantic relationship with Chris Martin the musician and founder of the popular band ‘Cold Play’.

Dakota is not only making big money from her films but is also a part of many charitable activities with groups like “Get Schooled Foundation”, “Kindred Foundation for Adoption”, “GLAAD”, “Los Angeles Mission”, “The FEED Foundation”, “Stand Up To Cancer” among others.

Assets

In 2016, Johnson bought a house in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles paying $3.55 million. This beautiful property reflects midcentury contemporary aesthetics and luxury.

In addition to that, the actress and her boyfriend Chris Martin together bought a massive new property in Malibu. The house reportedly costed them $12.5 million. It includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a two-story guest house among other provisions for recreations.

Wrapping Up

Dakota Johnson has come a long way to reach where she is today. Coming from a family that has been deeply involved in the entertainment industry, she has developed pretty convincing acting skills that has won her millions of fans across the world. Johnson is a wonderfully talented and versatile actress who has portrayed a variety of characters in different types of films. Aside from $14 million net worth, her talent has garnered her international fame and a lot of critical appreciation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Dakota Johnson net worth? As of 2022, Dakota Johnson net worth is close to $14 million which she has earned from her acting career and endorsement deals. How old is Dakota Johnson? Dakota was born on 4th of October, 1989, and is currently 33 years old. Is Dakota married? No, Dakota Johnson is single but is in a romantic relationship with Chris Martin. How much does Dakota Johnson make? Dakota makes around $2 million per year in salary.