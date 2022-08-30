Dak Prescott has made his way into the list of world-class NFL players in just 7 years. He started his journey as a professional player with the Dallas Cowboys in the year 2016, who picked him in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He currently backs Dallas Cowboys by serving as the team’s quarterback. However, the post of Cowboys quarterback previously belonged to Tony Romo and interestingly Dak Prescott was kept on the team as a backup player. Call it fate or mere coincidence that Tony Romo got injured during the preseason and his position was given to Dak Prescott. Dak Prescott on the other hand didn’t disappoint his Cowboy’s management and went on to showcase his talent on the field.

Dak Prescott took the whole NFL by storm and was declared “NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year”. Wait, there’s more interesting information about Dak Prescott such as Dak Prescott net worth, how old is Dak Prescott? Dak Prescott’s career earnings & controversies, and how much does Dak Prescott make? To know the answers to these questions, read this article till the end.

What Is Dak Prescott Worth?

According to various sources, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott net worth is recorded to be around $40 million as of this writing. Dak Prescott acquired this great fortune from his NFL salary and endorsement deals. As you have already read that Dak Prescott has been declared the “NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year” in 2016. But did you know? that he has been named Pro Bowl not once but twice i.e, in the years 2016 and 2018. Aside from this, he has also received the honor of the “PFWA All-Rookie Team” after his debut in 2016. During his college, he was declared “First-Team All-SEC” two times i.e, in the years 2014 and 2015.

As per the statistic reports of 2021, Dak Prescott has 143 touchdowns and 50 interceptions in his name. He has scored 22,083 passing yards points and 1,460 running yards points. Dak Prescott has recorded a completion percentage rate of 66.6, a passer rating of 98.7, and 25 rushing touchdowns. The next section covers details on “how much does Dak Prescott make”, so make sure to check that out.

Name Dak Prescott Net Worth $40 million Birth 29 July 1993, Sulphur, USA Nationality American Age 29 years Height 6ft 2in Weight 103 kg Partner Natalie Buffett Profession NFL Quarterback Career 2016-Present

How Much Does Dak Prescott Make?

The NFL player recently signed a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys, which is for 4 years. According to the stipulations of the contract, Dak Prescott will receive a stipend of $40 million every year. You must note that the above figure is his takings as NFL salary, he also makes millions of dollars from his endorsement deals as well. Aside from endorsement deals, Dak Prescott is also paid a hefty sum for making guest appearances at events. Also, Dak Prescott might also receive heavy cash in the form of a “bonus” based on his performance. Each month, Dak Prescott on average receives a sum of $3.3 million from NFL. His weekly takings are presumed to be around $800k to $900k. Below are the details of Dak Prescott’s career earnings.

Dak Prescott Career Earnings

So far, the Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has taken home a whopping figure of more than $111.3 million as an NFL stipend alone. He signed a 4-year agreement with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2016 NFL Draft. As per reports, he was given a sum of $383k as a signing bonus and a stipend of $680k. Dak Prescott’s recorded earnings in the year 2016 were around $1.17 million (including the amount received from endorsements).

In the following year, it was around $941k and in 2018 the overall takings of Dak Prescott were $630k. In 2019, Dak Prescott earned a massive sum of $2.15 million and in 2020 Dak Prescott struck a new deal with the Cowboys. According to reports, the Dallas Cowboys decided to extend Dak Prescott’s contract for 1 year. This time, they offered him a whopping amount of $31.4 million. From making just $2.72 million for 4 years to a whopping $31.4 million just for a year, Dak Prescott came a long way in such a short period.

Dak Prescott 2021 Contract

After the expiration of the 2020 contract, Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys came to a new agreement. This time, the Cowboys extended Dak Prescott’s contract for 4 years. The contract was for a colossal amount of $160 million of which Dak Prescott is to get a guaranteed sum of $126 million. In addition to this, Dak Prescott received a signing bonus of a whopping $66 million and his annual takings are reported to be $40 million. Take a look at Dak Prescott’s investments and endorsement earnings below.

Dak Prescott Investments & Endorsement Earnings

Apart from the NFL stipend, Dak Prescott has amassed a substantial amount of money from endorsements as well. He has promoted big brands such as AT&T, Adidas, Beats by Dre, and Pepsi. Not only this, but he has also endorsed Campbell’s Chunky Shop, Direct TV, 7-Eleven, Sleep Numer, New Era, Jordan, and many more. So far, Dak Prescott is reported to have made more than $50 million just from endorsements. Given that Dak Prescott’s salary has received a significant boost, it would be no surprise that his earnings from endorsements would go up as well.

Coming to his investments, it seems like Dak Prescott has made some smart moves. He has reportedly invested a massive $12 million figure into a workout startup. Now it doesn’t make sense to invest a sum of $12 million in a workout startup, but there is a catch. Unlike other workout companies, this startup uses the assistance of A.I. (artificial intelligence) to boost & strengthen the muscles of the user. This company is called “Oxefit” and Dak Prescott has backed it along with the venture capital firm, Lydia Partners.

Apart from this, Dak Prescott has also invested his wealth into a restaurant venture called “Walk-On’s” in Dallas. If you are wondering, Walk-On’s is a restaurant & bar chain that has branches in various places. One thing that separates Walk-On’s from other food chains is that it has a sports-styled format. According to reports, Dak Prescott joined the restaurant chain as one of the co-owners and owns a 20% share in it. However, the details and terms of this agreement haven’t been made public.

How Does Dak Prescott Spend His Money?

Aside from spending money on business ventures, Dak Prescott has also spent thousands of dollars on his dream house. According to reports, he owns a large abode in Dallas that covers a space of 9,016 square feet. The house comes with many luxurious amenities such as a swimming pool, simulator theater, game room, pool, gym, and whatnot. It sits on a 7-acre land and has 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. Dak Prescott reportedly paid a whopping sum of $3.2 million for this property.

Dak Prescott Controversy

Earlier this year, Dak Prescott got into trouble after he said some mean things against his fans. The heart of the matter is that during a match between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dak Prescott couldn’t take his team to victory. The Cowboys had a great shot at winning the game by scoring a touchdown. However, Dak Prescott couldn’t do it as he and the referee collided, and the clock ran out. After the match, the audience started throwing trash at the field.

Dak Prescott later expressed his disappointment with the audience’s actions. However after he got to know that the audience was targeting the referee by throwing trash at him (instead of players), Dak Prescott responded by “Credit to them then”. This action of Dak Prescott was met with heavy criticism by NFL and all the other NFL players. Dak Prescott eventually issued an apology for his comments stating that he uttered those comments due to emotional distress. Later, NFL fined him a sum of $25k for his comments toward officials.

Dak Prescott Personal Life

The NFL player, Dak Prescott was born on the 29th of July 1993 in Sulphur, Louisiana, United States. His parents were Nathaniel Prescott and Peggy Prescott. As per reports, Peggy was employed as a manager at a truck shop. Dak Prescott completed high school at Haughton High School, where he was in the Buccaneers. Unfortunately, in the year 2013, Peggy passed away due to colon cancer. Dak Prescott earned a scholarship from Mississippi State University, where he played for the college team.

According to various reports, Dak Prescott is currently in love with an Instagram influencer named, Natalie Buffett. The pair reportedly met each other in 2020 and have been together since. They often post pictures of them together on their social media handles.

Conclusion

It is amazing to see that Dak Prescott has accomplished so much in such a short time. One thing that amazes us the most is the huge contract deals that Dak Prescott has managed to pull off with the Dallas Cowboys. His recent contract with the Cowboys made him one of the richest NFL players in history. In addition to this, he has also managed to earn millions of dollars from endorsements as well. Furthermore, he has also created passive sources of income by investing millions of dollars in business ventures like Oxefit and Walk-On’s. The net value of Dak Prescott is projected to increase many times more in the coming future. Dak Prescott is currently reported residing in Frisco, Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions About Dak Prescott

1. What is Dak Prescott worth? A. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott net worth is projected to be $40 million as of August 2022. 2. How old is Dak Prescott? A. Rayne Dakota Prescott popular as Dak Prescott is currently 29 years old. 3. Who is the American football player, Dak Prescott’s wife? A. Dak Prescott isn’t currently married to anyone. However, he has been in a romantic relationship with a woman named, Natalie Buffett, who is an Instagram influencer. As per reports, Dak and Natalie met each other in July 2020 and have been together ever since. 4. How tall is the NFL quarterback, Dak Prescott? A. The American football player, Dak Prescott’s height is measured to be 6 feet and 2 inches.