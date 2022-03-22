Have you heard about a female rapper called Shawntae Harris? No? Perhaps you might recognize her with her stage name, which is Da Brat. She is also famously known as the “female Snoop Doggy Dogg”. Da Brat is one of the few artists, who rose to fame right after they began their careers. She commenced her career, by participating in and winning a rap contest. Brat rose to higher fame with her debut album called “Funkdafied”. Da Brat enjoyed early success, and earned millions of dollars through her rap career. Sadly, she is now left with just a fraction of what she used to make at the peak of her career. So What is Da Brat’s net worth? How did Da Brat lose her money? And how much is Da Brat worth today? Read on to know.

What Is Da Brat’s Net Worth?

When I said, Da Brat is left with a fraction of what she used to make, you might be thinking, how much is Da Brat net worth now? Well, Da Brat net worth is stated to be just $1 million. Though she has a net worth of $1 million, she is under debt many times that amount she has (more about this in the later section). The rapper has extracted money through her rap career (album sales, tours, royalties, etc.), and also she earns a decent sum of money from her social media handles.

Name Da Brat Birth Name Shawntae Harris Net Worth $1 Million Birth 14th April 1974, Chicago, Illinois Nationality American Age 47 Years Old Height 5 Ft 4 In Weight 60 Kg (approximately) Profession Rapper, Actress Career 1992-Present

How Much Is Da Brat Worth?

As said earlier, the American artist, Da Brat earns her money through her music career and social media accounts. Additionally, she also earns money by making appearances in television shows and movies as well. Not only this, but she also makes money by selling her merchandise at an online website called Red Bubble. According to reports, Da Brat earns an estimated figure of at least $200k every year. Coming to her monthly earnings, she makes a sum of $40k.

Da Brat Music Career

Brat got the taste of success when her debut album “Funkdafied” made it at the number 11 spot at Chart Albums. The album hit the market on the 28th of June 1994, and it made its way to the platinum list. Not only this, but the album also sold more than 1 million copies, which earned her the honor of being the first woman artist to cross a million in record sales. A single from the album with the same name managed to earn the top spot on the Rap Singles list. The song also got a number 6 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Another single from her album titled “Give It 2 You” earned 26th spot on Hot 100. Then in 1996, her second album titled “Anuthatantrum” was launched in the market. She also started to make an appearance in the albums of other artists. Some of her featured songs are Da Bomb, Always Be My Baby, In My Bed, and many more.

Later in 2000, her third album called “Unrestricted” was released in April. The album performed decently in the market. She continued to appear on other artist songs as a guest, and later also started her YouTube channel. She earned a lot of money from music tours, album sales, and royalties of her songs.

Movies and TV Shows

Da Brat made her first debut in the television industry with the TV program called “All That” in 1994. Then she was featured in 4 episodes of “It’s Showtime at the Apollo” from 1995 to 1997. Also during this period, she also made her debut on the big screen with the movie “Kazaam” which was released in 1996. Apart from this, she has also been featured in movies like Rhyme & Reason (1997), Glitter (2001), Carmen (2001), Civil Brand (2002), and 30 Days (2006).

Similarly, Da Brat has also made numerous appearances on TV programs like Soul Train, The Parent ‘Hood, The Andy Dick Show, The Weakest Link, Intimate Portrait, The Chi, and many more. given her numerous appearances on television programs and movies, it is safe to say that she earned thousands of dollars from it.

Social Media and Merchandise

The rapper has a YouTube channel in her name called “DABRATTV”, which was created in the year 2011. The channel has more than 125k subscribers, and 52 million overall views. It is projected that she earns an average of up to $50k every year. Coming to her monthly earnings, it is estimated that she earns an average of $250 to $4.4k. Da Brat is also said to earn a good deal of money by selling her merchandise online. She sells her merchandise at an online website called Red Bubble.

How Did D Brat Got in Debt?

True to her name, she is a brat in real life (at least she was). Back in the year 2001, Da Brat was accused and found guilty of beating up a woman with a gun for a VIP seat in a bar located in Atlanta. The victim is said to have received 6 stitches on her head (all of these just for a seat). The matter went to court, and the Judge ordered Da Brat to pay a fine of $1k. Da Brat was also ordered to spend 80 hours serving society and was also sentenced to 1-year probation.

Then almost 6 years later in 2007, Da Brat again got into trouble. the difference is that, this one was serious. She again got into a fight with a hostess, called Shayla Stevens, at a club in Atlanta. The heart of the matter was that, Shayla and Brat got into an argument. Later Shayla was on her way to speak to the manager, when Brat attacked her with a bottle of rum from behind.

As per reports, Shayla was taken to the hospital, where it was revealed that she received a brain injury, that can cause trouble for a lifetime. Not only this, but the attack from Brat also left a big scar on Shayla’s face, which cost her career, as she was an ex-cheerleader at NFL.

Aftermath

After the incident, Da Brat was taken into custody and was later presented in front of the judge. Da Brat was found guilty of attacking Shayla and leaving her with a permanent brain injury. As a result, Da Brat was sentenced to serve 3 years in prison and also spend 200 hours in social service. Then later in 2014, a civil trial started on Da Brat and her fight with Shayla Stevens. On February 28, the jury ordered Da Brat to pay a whopping amount of $6.4 million to Shayla Stevens.

Da Brat Files Bankruptcy

4 years later after the civil trial judgment, Da Brat filed for bankruptcy in August. According to reports, Da Brat stated that she owed a huge sum of more than $7.8 million in liabilities (which also included the amount due to Shayla). It was stated by Da Brat that she possessed assets worth only $108k. Brat put her branded cars like Mercedes, BMW, Jeep Wrangler, for $5k, $15k, and $23k respectively.

Her household items like electronics (3k), gym equipment (2k), clothes (20k) were also taken away from her. Moreover, Da Brat’s jewelry worth $15k, royalty agreements, and some other household goods worth 8k were also listed. Furthermore, Brat also owed more than $1.2 million to Sony Music. She also had a $2.2k credit card bill, and $2.2k to the revenue department in Georgia.

In addition to this, she also owed a sum of 12k to a bank called “Ally”, and also an undisclosed amount to the IRS. Coming to her monthly expenses, Da Brat stated that it was $10.5k while her income was just $9.3k. Back in the year 2016, she had a reported income of $92k, and $75k at the time of her bankruptcy filing. Later, Shayla filed a case on Da Brat, stating that the $6.4 million sum should not be pardoned due to bankruptcy filing. Shaylon added that the $6.4 million sums grew to over $8 million with interest, as Da Brat never paid her a single penny.

Personal Life

Da Brat is the daughter of a businessman and a bus driver, and was born on the 14th of April in 1974 in Chicago, Illinois. Her father David McCoy was a businessman, while her mother Beverly Calloway, used to drive a bus. However, her parents did not get married, as a result, she had to spend her time at different houses.

Da Brat joined Kenwood Academy and was a good runner and basketball player. She completed her studies in the year 1992, and in the same year won a rap contest. The contest was backed by Yo!MTV Raps, and she befriended members of Kris Kross. Through them, she got the chance to join, So So Def records, which went on to release her first album.

Da Brat was in a relationship with Allen Iverson in1990, and later in 2020, Da Brat revealed that she is a lesbian. In March, Da Brat announced publicly that she is in a relationship with Jesseca Dupart, and the couple later married in February 2022.

Conclusion

Da Brat has had a good career run, and she also earned a lot of money through it. However, her anger issues not only landed her in jail, but also drowned her in debt of millions of dollars. Now, Da Brat is left with just a fraction of what she used to earn back in her days. The lesson to learn here is that we should always keep our anger in control, otherwise it can result in us, paying the price for it for the rest of our life.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How much is Da Brat net worth? A. Da Brat’s net worth is around $1 million. 2. What is Da Brat’s real name? A. Shawntae Harris is the real name of Da Brat. 3. How much does Da Brat owe to Shayla Stevens? A. Da Brat owes around $8 million with interest, according to Shayla Stevens. 4. Who is the Da Brat dating? A. Da Brat was in a relationship with Jesseca Dupart, the couple got married last month.