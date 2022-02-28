Cynthia Rowley is a big name in the fashion industry. Exploring her passion for fashion designing at a very tender age, Cynthia had first designed attire for herself when she was just 7 years old. From this, you can see why she has become so incredibly renowned in the modern-day fashion world. Her name, today, comes among some top American fashion designers, thanks to her determination and hard work. The stylist’s collections are also showcased on New York Fashion twice annually. Many fans, aspiring fashion designers, and others who show interest in the fashion biz want to know “What is Cynthia Rowley Net Worth?” Well, Cynthia Rowley Net Worth is estimated to be $100,000 million as of 2022.

Cynthia Rowley is also the mother of Kit Keenan, a popular face as a contestant from “The Bachelor (Season 25)”. Keenan’s fashion sense and her outfits clearly show the influence of her ‘in vogue’ family. The leading contestant Matt James had once addressed her as “Little Fashionista” during the show.

Now, the game of wealth is not uncommon in the fashion industry, but the question is how did Rowly accumulate so much wealth? The designer owns the fashion brand “Cynthia Rowley Collection” which started with the clothing line initially but has now expanded its business to accessories, shoes, makeup products, bags, perfume, eyewear, and more. Other than her significant contribution to the fashion realm, the American fashion designer is also an author of four books.

In this posting, we are going to talk about the professional growth and details of the fashion designer and businesswoman, Cynthia Rowley, her early life, career, where did she start from, where is Cynthia Rowley now 2021, and more.

Cynthia Rowley net worth, Biography, and Early Life, Career, Awards and Assets:

What is Cynthia Rowley Net Worth? As per several reports, the fashion businesswoman has accumulated wealth that values $100 million as of 2022. She has earned them through her clothing business which she then expanded to other lines as well. The 63-year-old designer has designed outfits for some big shots in the industry like Kim Kardashian. She has also tied up with retail stores like Roxy, Target, and Half Gallery to sell the products from her company. Clearly, her successful fashion business is her primary source of income that adds up to what is Cynthia Rowley net worth today. She is said to earn roughly around $4,00,000 million per year.

Rowley has been in her designing career for several years now which has helped her achieve a solid reputation in the market as one of the top fashion designers and needless to say, wealthy as well. She made a remarkable display of her talent right from the beginning when she entered the fashion scene. She got recognized because of her work and received the CFDA Awards and ‘Designer of the Year’ title at the American Image Awards.

The books that she has authored have also been well-received by the audience and are currently sold at different e-commerce retailers and other retail chains including Amazon, Thriftbooks.com, and more. She has also got paychecks through her presence in many fashion reality shows like America’s Next Top Model, Gossip Girl, 24 Hour Catwalk, Project Runway, and many others. These sure have made significant contributions to Cynthia Rowley net worth today.

Where is Cynthia Rowley now 2021? In the next section you will learn about Rowley's early life and biography, where was she born, and what made her start her career as a fashion designer.

Biography and Early Life:

Real Name: Cynthia Rowley Celebrated Name: Cynthia Rowley Age: 63 (As of 2022) Place of Birth: Barrington, Illinois Net worth: $100 Million Profession: Fashion Designer, Author, Businesswoman Marital Status: Married Spouse: Bill Powers Children: Two - Kit Clementine Keenan and Gigi Powers

The fashion diva, Cynthia Rowley was born on July 29 in the year 1958 in the northwestern suburb of Chicago, a place called Barrington, in Illinois. As of 2022, she will be 64 years. The fashion designer’s mother Clementine was a painter and her father, Ed Rowley was a science teacher by profession. She also reportedly has two siblings whose names are not revealed anywhere.

Rowley’s artistic skills are in her blood. It comes from her mother and grandparents who were painters. Her grandparents were also well known for designing the Pabst Blue Ribbon logo. At the young age of 7, Cynthia designed her first dress and since then her passion for fashion designing grew.

As for her education, Rowley went to Barrington High School. After completing her schooling there she went to further her education in 1981, in a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC). In her senior year, she designed her first dress as a professional. Her very first fashion show didn’t go well as she had a conflict of interest in the design of a dress with her professor. She mentioned to the Chicago Tribune that this had got her to drop out of the show as well. But, the fashion diva did not let this affect her in chasing her dreams and achieving them.

Cynthia Rowling was awarded the fellowship in SAIC later, with which she relocated to New York to pursue her career in fashion designing. Later in 2012, SAIC honored her with the “Legend Of Fashion” title during a fashion show and fundraising event conducted by the students and the college.

Source: Getty

Career:

Cynthia Rowley was an ambitious young lady who would do anything to get her to her dreams. While she used her SAIC fellowship money to move to New York, she took around $3000 for one of her grandmothers to set her foot into the fashion industry. The fashion designer founded her company “Cynthia Rowley Collection” back in 1988 and her efforts and passion for this field got her to the outstanding career that she has today.

Cynthia introduced her very first collection of women’s wear in 1988. Eventually, she expanded this to many other products. Her fashion collection later included eyewear, cosmetics, swimwear and wetsuits, handbags, signature perfumes, to name a few. The fashion designer’s wetsuits gained maximum popularity. Seeing her success in the garment and wearables, Rowley went on to create a range of home furnishing accessories and products like bedding products, dining products, decors, and more. She named it “Swell”.

In 2011, the ambitious business lady created a line of Men’s fashion and named it Mr. Powers Collection, after her husband’s name, Bill Powers. Cynthia’s apparel is known for its simplicity yet, appealing and carefree. Her business empire covers stores in both US and across other Asian countries. In the United States, her stores are located in New York, Boston, Massachusetts, and Chicago, Illinois. Other than that she also has stores in Hong Kong, Japan, and Taiwan.

In addition to her business in the fashion industry, Cynthia has authored a few books too. Some of them are “Home Swell Home”, “Swell: A Girl’s Guide to the Good Life”, “Swell Holiday: Turning Up the Twinkle”, Slim: A Fantasy Memoir” and more.

Other than the various television reality shows that she was invited as a guest or judge, she also co-hosted a podcast along with her daughter, Kit in 2019.

Awards and Achievements:

To make a place in the fashion world and become celebrated, Cynthia Rowley has worked her way up steadily. Her efforts and perseverance certainly paid off when she received the Perry Ellis Award for New Fashion Talent in 1994 from The American Fashion Council. Rowley was honored with the “Legend of Fashion” award by the School of the Art Institute of Chicago where she graduated from. She got even more recognized in 2015 when she bagged the “Designer of the Year” award at the 37th Annual American Apparel and Footwear Association by the American Image Awards.

In addition to these, the fashion inspiration Rowley has also been able to establish more than 50 boutiques and has plans to expand her business in the future.

Assets

While there isn’t much information about Cynthia’s valuable assets other than her fashion business establishment worth $100 million, she did make some real estate dealings. Cynthia sold her $11 million worth property, the Townhouse in West Village, New York, for $14 million in March 2019. She has been using this property for living as well as for operating her business. According to a few reports online, Rowley owns a couple of other properties in New York, the details of which are unknown.

Personal Life

Cynthia had quite a journey when it comes to her married life. The American fashion designer got into a relationship with Tom Sullivan, who was a photographer by profession. Their relationship grew stronger when they decided to tie the knots. Unfortunately, Tom was diagnosed with cancer, and he succumbed to it in 1994 when he was 32.

After that Cynthia crossed paths with sculptor and interior designer William Keenan Jr. from Brooklyn. They got married and Rowley had her first child Kit, Keenan, with him in 1999. The couple, however, got divorced soon after. Later in 2005, she met the art gallery owner, Bill Power with whom she had a daughter named Gigi Powers. Cynthia loves both her daughters and while she loves to take Gigi to different travel destinations, her bonding with Kit Keenan is also ever-growing. Kit gets her inspiration on fashion from her mother and her being a model shows how much she loves this field just like her mom.

Now many people ask where is Cynthia Rowley now in 2021 or since last year? The American fashion creator and author supposedly live in the Washington Heights neighborhood in New York City.

Summing Up

Cynthia Rowley has made herself one of the top positions when it comes to the global fashion brand. Inheriting the passion for art, and colors, Cynthia always knew what she wanted to be and self-determination has got her to where she is today. As of 2022, Cynthia Rowley net worth is around $100 million that she has earned mainly from her business. The 63-year-old businesswoman is not only an inspiration for all the aspiring fashion designers but the mother-daughter duo (Kit and Cynthia) also set a solid example of a great relationship and mother-daughter bonding.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Where is Cynthia Rowley now 2021 on? Cynthia Rowley most likely lives in the Washington Heights neighborhood in New York City. What is Cynthia Rowley Net Worth? Cynthia Rowley currently has a wealth that is estimated to be roughly around $100 million. This includes her assets, business, income, and the money she has. Who is Rowley married to? Cynthia Rowley is currently married to Bill Powers, an art gallery owner. The fashions designer and author were earlier married twice where she lost her first husband to cancer while separated from her second partner. How many children does Cynthia Rowley have? Cynthia has two children from her second and third marriage. Kit Keenan is from William Keenan Jr. while Gigi Powers is from Bill Powers, Cynthia’s current husband. How old is Cynthia Rowley? Rowley was born on July 29, 1958, which means that as of 2022 she will be 63. Does Cynthia have a social media presence? Yes, she does. Cynthia is pretty active in social media with close to 222K followers on Instagram. She not only uses the platform for her fans but also allows it to showcase her craft to people.