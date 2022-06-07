CVS is a corporation that sells a range of items from medicines to Household items and food to cosmetics. Customers can even send and receive money orders in CVS pharmacy through MoneyGram. It is operated 24×7 as any other convenience store. The various products it is offering can be purchased at any time, and transactions are also done outside business hours. If the customers are dissatisfied with the item they purchased at CVS, do they accept returns? What is the process to return to CVS? How do you return items when you have no receipt? What are some of the items that cannot be returned?

To know the answers to all these questions, read the article completely. Along with those questions, this article deals with additional information related to CVS pharmacy’s return policy.

What is CVS?

CVS is the largest pharmaceutical retailer in America. CVS retail is a subsidiary of CVS Health. Found in Lowell, Massachusetts, it is named Consumer Valued Store. The parent company of CVS Health ranks as the fifth-largest U.S. corporation by FY2020 revenues in the Fortune 500. It provides services through CVS pharmacy, longs drugs, and its official website cvs.com. It has nearly, 9900+ stores as of 2021 in the U.S.

CVS Return Policy In 2022

CVS allows returns of certain products purchased from them. But it has a time limit of 60 days from the date of purchase. It only accepts new, unopened, unused, and non-prescription drugs. Customers can return the items at their store or can send them via mail. CVS will return the customer’s refund in the original payment method. The original CVS brand items and beauty cosmetics can be returned with a 100% money-back guarantee even after opening. However, the refund is processed as store credit if the item is returned without a receipt.

Are They Any Exceptions for CVS Returns?

Although CVS accepts almost everything the customers purchased from their store for returns, there are exceptions on some products/items which cannot be accepted for returns. I researched and listed those items, and they are as the follows

Prescription drugs purchased online

CVS pharmacy brand items

Gift cards, Prepaid cards, and Phonecards

Used and opened products of brands other than the CVS brand

Health care, home care, and personal care products

How Do You Return Items You Have Purchased From CVS?

If the products are purchased in a CVS physical store, then the returns are pretty easy. Customers just have to carry the item they want to return, a valid receipt, and a government ID card for verification. They may even carry the debit and credit card used while purchasing, if available. Customers can take help from the store associates to help them find if they are eligible for store credit or refund.

All the eligible items for returns can be sent via mail within 60 days of purchase. Customers can contact CVS customer care and receive a prepaid return label in their email. Attach this label to the package containing all the products which have to be returned and drop it at the post office nearby. The refund for these returns is processed after the CVS verification process.

What is CVS’s holiday return policy?

CVS promises a 100% satisfaction guarantee and provides refunds for unopened, unused goods with no questions asked. However, CVS doesn’t accept returns for merchandise purchased during the holiday season. The returns must be within 30 days of purchase. So, any product which the customer needs to return should be rolled back to the store before the holiday begins, like Christmas and Black Friday.

Does CVS Return Need a Receipt?

CVS promises to return the product which the customer is dissatisfied with. But it is easy for both the store and customer if the valid receipt is carried. CVS accepts returns even if the receipt is not available. But, they have to be returned to the same store where they were purchased. They accept the unopened item in exchange for a new product or for store credit,

The customers need to carry a valid government ID for returns without a receipt. Additionally, customers with no receipt are offered the lowest retail price of the item in the last 60 days.

Do I Need A Photo ID For Returning To CVS?

Yes, CVS is strict about the verification process. It verifies through a third party and makes sure to check the customer’s photo ID. They record customers’ verification details for future returns. If the third-party verification is failed, then CVS may reject the customer’s returns.

What Are Some Things You Should Know About CVS’s Return Policy Before You Purchase an Item From This Retailer?

There are some points to be remembered while purchasing and returning the products purchased at CVS. They are

CVS doesn’t accept returns of third-party items which fail in verification. Sanitary products like home care, health care, and personal care are not accepted for returns by CVS for safety reasons unless the items are defective or damaged while opening. Any gift cards, phone cards, and prepaid cards are not accepted for returns, this may vary according to customers’ location. Items of CVS brand or beauty items are not accepted if damaged. CVS accepts for the open, damage. CVS doesn’t accept returns of special order items such as motorized scooters and lift chairs. PayPal’s purchases are not accepted for refund. They offer store credit for the same.

Can I Return My Prescription To CVS Pharmacy?

All the prescriptions purchased from CVs are not eligible for returns. But, CVS may make an exception for the customers if they receive the wrong medicines. Customers can contact CVS customer care to know details of the return policy. Prescription medicines have a different return policy based on the distributors of that particular medicine.

Can I Return Opened Makeup and CVS Brand Items?

The Makeup products purchased at CVS are eligible for returns even after opening. This can be returned within 60 days from purchase when the customer is dissatisfied. CVS also has a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all beauty and cosmetics in their stores and online.

As mentioned above, the 100% satisfaction guarantee is also applicable for CVS brand items. So, customers can return a CVS branded item to them even if it is opened. Customers can even claim a full refund.

Which Retailer Has Lenient Return Policies?

There are many other major retailers that have an easy and understandable return policy. Some of those retailers and their return policies are mentioned below.

Bath & Body works accept returns of any item purchased by them. However, some items like candles, lotions, and opened fragrances give a refund if customers have receipts and IDs. If the receipt is not available, then the product can only be exchanged. Costco accepts returns without any receipt. They offer 90 days period for some item’s return. Target accepts returns within 90 days of purchase. Kohl’s accepts the return of almost all the products purchased from their store for 180 days. Ulta allows its customers to return products within 60 days of purchase. America eagle offers return policies for any products at its store without any limited duration. Zappo will give refunds to returns of products within 365 days. Land’s end offers returns and refunds within 90 days of purchase at its store. Athleta accepts returns of products within 60 days. Nordstorm accepts returns of any item purchased from them with no time limitation Customers can return or exchange items to any Walgreens for up to 30 days after purchase.

If we compare the CVS return policy to Walgreens and Costco, the CVS and Walgreen have less duration even if they have few conditions for return policy.

Conclusion

As discussed in the article, CVS has quite easy returns at their stores and official website. Customers can either return them physically at the CVS store to mail them back. Once the ID and product are verified, refunds are generated to the original payment method.

But there are some other limitations of the CVS return policy. Prescription drugs purchased online, gift cards, prepaid cards, Phonecards and sanitary products like home care, health care, and personal products are not eligible for returns to CVS.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does CVS accept if I return after 60 days? No, the CVS return policy accepts returns only for the products within 60 days from the date of purchase. Can I return an item bought from CVS.com? Yes, CVS accepts returns of any products purchased online. They can be returned to a CVS physical store or can be mailed back. Why Do I Need A Photo ID For My Return At CVS? CVS verifies the order and your photo ID before accepting returns and processing a refund. Can I return food that’s not opened? No, CVS doesn’t accept food items under its return policy even if the food package is unopened.