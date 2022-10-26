Cuba Gooding Jr is one of the finest actors of color in the American film industry who has given his fans many memorable movies for more than three decades. A versatile performer, he has played a variety of roles in action-drama and comedy. However, the most notable one that he is remembered for is his portrayal of Rod Tidwell in “Jerry Maguire”, and his first breakthrough role as Tre Styles in 1991 film “Boyz n the Hood”. The film star was a leading name in Hollywood during the 1990s and 2000s, and, although his craze faded a bit with time, fans are still interested to know what is Cuba Gooding Jr net worth today and what is going on in his life.

As the recent reports say, Cuba Gooding Jr net worth is $12 million which he has majorly earned from his entertainment career. In addition to being a wonderful actor, Cuba has also done voice acting and touched the production segment of the industry too. The actor has undoubtedly earned a lot of love from millions of fans and critical acclamation for many of his work. However, he has also made headlines for being part of several controversies.

In this posting, we have covered several interesting aspects from Cuba’s life that include his family background, how much does Cuba Gooding Jr make, what is Cuba Gooding Jr worth, what kind of legal issues he has been into and more. So let’s get going.

Cuba Gooding Jr Net Worth, Salary, Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets, Personal Life and Controversies

Now that you know what is Cuba Gooding Jr worth, you are surely wondering the what does the “Boyz n the Hood” actor earn annually. Before we crunch some numbers here, it is worth noting that, with over three decades of contributing in the industry, Cuba Gooding Jr net worth perhaps would have been higher than what he is at now. However, it’s no secret how dealing with legal issues can consume big chunks of money and considering the lawyer fees, settlement money etc. he would sure have lost millions in this.

How Much Does Cuba Gooding Jr Make

It can be hard to derive the exact figure that his paycheck carries. Like most entertainers, Cuba’s projects vary with different movies and depending on the number of different projects he takes up a year. That said, we have mentioned here some of the most notable earnings that he has reportedly made from some of his hit films.

The first break though film of Cuba Gooding reportedly got him a salary of $32,000. This doesn’t sound attractive but it opened the doors for several other projects that significantly contributed to Cuba Gooding Jr net worth. For example, between 1992 and 1995, his salary from movies like “Gladiator”, “Lightning Jack”, and “Outbreak” was $100,000, $500,000 and $400,000 respectively.

Cuba pulled in $600,000 in salary from his role in “Jerry Maguire”. From “What Dreams May Come”(1998), “Instinct”(1999) and “Men of Honor” (2000), Cuba reportedly recieved $1.5 million, $2.5 million and $1.5 million respectively. These movies had a major role to play in upping Cuba Gooding Jr net worth noticeably.

Other Ventures

In addition to his salary as an actor, he has earned as a producer and voice actor as well although we aren’t sure of how much exactly has he earned from there.

The “Men of Honor” actor has also made some profitable arrangements in real estate and currently holds properties of high value.

Early Life and Biography

Real Name Cuba Mark Gooding Jr Popular Name Cuba Gooding Jr Date of Birth January 2, 1968 Age 54 years old Place of Birth The Bronx, NY, United States Parents Father - Cuba Gooding Sr.

Mother - Shirley Sullivan Spouse Sara Kapfer (m. 1994-2017) Children Three Profession Actor, Performer, Voice Actor, Producer Net Worth $12 million

Cuba Mark Gooding, Jr. (as his full name is) was born in The Bronx, New York, on January 2, 1968. So as of this year 2022, he is 54 years old. He is the son of Cuba Gooding Sr. and Shirley (Sullivan) Gooding. Both his parents were professional signers. His father was a successful lead vocalist and member of the group “The Main Ingredient”.

People mainly remember for Cuba’s father, Gooding Sr., for his hit single “Everybody Plays the Fool”. After achieving substantial success in his career, the family relocated to Los Angeles in 1972. Sadly, a few years later, Cuba’s father abandoned the family. His mother took the complete responsibility of raising him and his three other siblings- Omar, April and Thomas Gooding.

When he reached 13, Cuba was baptized. As for his education, he reportedly attended four different high schools before graduating- John F. Kennedy High School, North Hollywood High School, Apply Valley and Tustin High School. The change in so many schools was likely because of the changes his family went through after his father left. In addition to his studies, his mother also encouraged him to take up a 3-year martial arts course and has big contribution in him developing passion of arts.

Career

Early Career and Breakthrough

Cuba Gooding Jr began his career during the early 80s. Even though he studied martial arts after graduating from high school, he always wanted to build an acting career. During the initial days he became successful as as break-dancer at at various events. He even performed during the closing ceremony of Summer Olympic of 1984.

Gooding’s very first acting roles were as a guest actor mainly on the television shows like Hill Street Blues, MacGyver, and Amen. Around this time he also gave a guest appearance in “Coming to America”, an Eddie Murphy film.

After doing several smaller roles, Cuba bagged his first lead role in the 1991 film “Boyz n the Hood”. This project gave him his biggest breakthrough. He not only earned appreciation for his performance from fans and critics widely but the film was successful commercially. This led him to better opportunities over time.

Career in 90s and After

After creating a sensation with the movie “Boyz n the Hood”, Cuba went on to work on a few more projects in supporting roles but maintained his acting quality. Some of those movies are “A Few Good Men”, “Outbreak” and “Lightning Jack” all of which became huge commercial success earning the actor both wealth and fame. Cuba soon bagged his next big role in the popular film Jerry Maguire whose lead actor was Tom Cruise. He grabbed the attention of millions of audiences the stepped up on his career success. He then wrapped up the decade with “As Good As It Gets”.

The 90s era was his career peak and then in the new millennium, even though he was a part of some of the major, blockbuster films like “Instinct”, “Men of Honor” etc., he also acted in a few that didn’t do great and failed to win the heart of the critics. From this point on, Cuba’s career graph began to descend.

Amidst this situation, a few noteworthy films that was able to somehow hold Cuba’s career boat from completely stooping down were “Pearl Harbor”, “Rat Race”, “Fighting Temptations”, “American Gangster” and “Red Tails” among others. He also aced in a few television films like “Shadowboxer” and “Gifted Hands”.

Broadway Shows and Television Series

Cuba did not stop when he saw his film career dimming away. Instead he entered the other segments of the entertainment like taking up roles in Broadway plays and TV series. Debuting with “The Trip to Bountiful”, he acted in “Selma”, “World War II”, “Jon Don” and so on. He followed this with television mini-series called “The Book of Negroes”, and “American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson”. The latter helped the actor boost up the career in a big way. Aside from working on several other projects, he also directed a film in 2018, called “Bayou Caviar”.

Awards and Accomplishments

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been the nominee of several prestigious awards and won many of them. He is the recipient of the Academy Award for the Best Actor in a Supporting role, The Critics’ Choice Movie Award as a supporting actor, The Screen Actors’ Guild Award, Satellite Award and more.

Personal Life and Controversy

Gooding Jr. married his high school friend, Sara Kapfer in 1994. The couple became the parents of three children Spencer, Piper and Mason Gooding. Mason is also an actor like his father. After almost 20 years of relationship, Sara filed for divorce in 2014 which was granted after almost three years.

Meanwhile in 2019, Cuba was accused of sexual assault after he misbehaved with a lady at a bar at the Times Square, New York. This led to the surfacing of several other cases and eventually numerous sexual assault charges were put against him. Almost 22 women revealed that he had assaulted them. While he initially did not accept them, in 2022 he pleaded guilty to one of those charges that was an incident from 2018. Gooding was also reportedly undergoing a rehabilitation treatment for alcohol addiction and behavior treatment in 2019.

Assets

Gooding has invested a lot of money in real estate assets and has been dealing with buying and selling for many years. He had a home in Studio City, CA for $1.4 million. In 1999, the actor had bought one of his properties located in Porter Ranch, CA for $439,000 which he sold in 2013 for $735,000. The same year he also listed his Pacific Palisades mansion for close to $12 million. Cuba and his ex-wife Sara had also bought a home together in May 2000 which reportedly costed them around $3.5 million. The property was in the market for close to a year before getting sold at $9.8 million.

Summing Up

Cuba Gooding Jr. is one of the most versatile actors of Hollywood who has given some memorable performances during his career. His acting has been well recieved by the audiences and the critics alike. Cuba has a huge list of films and television shows to his credit and has amassed most of his wealth from his profession as an actor. As of 2022, Cuba Gooding Jr net worth is $12 million. Today, even though his career is not as illustrious as it used to be during the 90s to 2000, he will still remain in the hearts of his fans for those onscreen moments he has given the audiences.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Cuba Gooding Jr worth? Cuba Gooding Jr. Net worth as of 2022 is $12 million which he has mainly earned from the entertainment industry and some portion from selling a few of the properties he owned. How old is Cuba Gooding Jr? Cuba Gooding Jr. is 12 January, 1968. He is 54 years old as of writing this article. Who is Cuba’s wife? Cuba married Sara Kapfer in 1994 but they separated in 2017 after 22 years of being together. They have got three children together. How much does Cuba Gooding Jr make? There isn’t a clear figure when it comes to his yearly salary, but given his various endeavors, it is easy to assume that he likely makes more than $1 million.