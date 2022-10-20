Courtney Love Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Biography, Assets, Family

Gaining fame as a member of the American band “Hole”, Courtney Love made a fortune. For those who don’t know who she is, let’s go through a quick overview of Courtney Love. Courtney Love, who also goes by names such as Courtney Rodriguez, Courtney Menely, and Courtney Love Cobain is an American singer known for her alternative and grunge genre music. She started her music journey in 1981 and still continues to make music. Love received wide media attention (also sparked controversies) for her song’s lyrics. Not only this, but she also gained worldwide media attention after she tied the knot with Kurt Cobain, who was most known as a member of “Nirvana”.

Courtney Love enjoyed fame and success both as a member of the group “Hole” and as a solo musician. Aside from music, Courtney Love also became successful in the entertainment industry as an actress. She has worked in movies and television shows like Sid and Nancy, Straight to Hell, The People vs. Larry Flynt, etc. She also had roles in Man on the Moon, Trapped, Sons of Anarchy, Empire, 200 Cigarettes, Menedez: Blood Brothers, JT LeRoy, etc.

What is Courtney Love Worth?

As of this writing, The American singer Courtney Love net worth is a stupefying $100 million. She made a large part of her fortune from her music and acting career. On top of this, she inherited a substantial share of her fortune from Kurt Cobain after he passed away. Throughout her career, Courtney Love earned numerous nominations for her acting and music works. She won a Satellite Award in 1996 for her role in “The People vs. Larry Flynt”.

For the same role, she won 4 Critics Associations Awards for Best Supporting Actress (Boston Society of Film Critics, New York Film Critics Circle, and Florida Film Critics Circle), Most Promising Actress (Chicago Film Critics Association). She is also the recipient of the 2020 NME Icon Award. Aside from this, she has earned nominations for awards like Grammy (2 times), MTV Video Music Awards (2 times), MTV Movie Awards, and Golden Globe Awards. Know how much does Courtney Love make? in the following section.

Name Courtney Love Net Worth $100 million Birth 9 July 1964, San Francisco, USA Nationality American Height 5ft 10in Weight 55 kg Age 58 years Partner Kurt Cobain (died 1994) Profession Singer, Actress Career 1981-Present

How Much Does Courtney Love Make?

According to our analysis, Courtney Love reportedly makes somewhere between $1 million to $2 million every year. She receives cash from her album sales, merchandise sales, concerts, musical tours, branding, and royalties. In addition to this, Courtney Love is a writer and has written the books Princess Ai: Destitution Vol 1, 2, and 3, which were released in 2004, 2005, and 2006 respectively. Also in 2006, Courtney Love published her memoir titled “Dirty Blonde: The Diaries of Courtney Love”.

The books by Courtney Love were well received, and she made plenty of money from them. Love also receives royalties for her authored works and her social media handles being ample cash in her pockets. The monthly takings of Love are at least $150k and her weekly income is estimated between $25k to $75k.

Courtney Love Career Earnings

Courtney Love and her musical group “Hole” released their first album titled “Pretty on the Inside” in September 1991. The album opened to positive reactions from the critics and the public and proved to be a success. Pretty on the Inside charted in 59th place on the UK Albums list and the reckoned earnings from record sales are speculated to be $210k. After this, Hole released their second album titled “Live Through This” in April 1994. Like the predecessor, this album also received admiration from the public and critics.

Courtney Love and her band reportedly made more than $1.5 million in profits from the album sales. Live Through This is now regarded as one of the best albums, and it is recommended by many magazines and music companies for music fans. In 1998, Courtney Love and the group released “Celebrity Skin” which earned a platinum certification from RIAA, ARIA (2 times), and Music Canada. The speculated takings of Hole from the album sales were around $1.34 million.

Later on, Courtney Love embarked on a solo career and by the time she released her first album as a solo artist, she was already struggling with drug addiction. Her debut album “America’s Sweetheart” faced many troubles such as Love’s substance addiction, Hole dispersion, trouble with record companies, etc. The album was released in February 2004 and was panned by critics and fans. As per reports, Courtney Love earned only $400k from her debut album. In 2010, Courtney released “Nobody’s Daughter” along with her group “Hole”. Nobody’s Daughter didn’t meet the expectations and Love reportedly earned $35k from it.

Kurt Cobain’s Death and Courtney Love Wealth Inheritance

The reason that Courtney Love ended up with an enormous fortune of $100 million is that she inherited millions of dollars after the tragic passing away of her husband, Kurt Cobain in 1994. In the early 1990s both Love and Kurt developed substance addiction. Due to this, Kurt soon started facing problems and eventually became suicidal. He attempted to take away his life on numerous occasions but was saved by Love and his friends. The singer was eventually admitted into a facility, where he was undergoing treatment. However, the staff of the facility didn’t know about Cobain’s suicidal attempts.

Thus, in April 1994, he escaped from the facility and took a plane to Seattle, where he was spotted in numerous locations by the public. On the 8th of April 1994, Cobain’s dead body was found around Lake Washington Boulevard with a suicide note. The note revealed that Kurt had an imaginary pal named “Boddah” and the note also stated that the artist didn’t feel the rush for creating and listening to music for the past several years. Though the body was recovered on April 8, doctors estimated that Kurt passed away on April 5.

Wealth Inheritance

After the death of Kurt Cobain, his writing and publishing rights went to Courtney Love. According to reports, publishing rights of Kurt were evaluated to be worth over $115 million at that time. On the other hand, the deceased writing rights were valued to be greater than $130 million. In addition to this, Courtney Love also became the sole beneficiary of Kurt Cobain’s assets such as guitars, clothes, notes, writings, etc. The total value of Kurt Cobain’s assets was more than $120 million at that time. Courtney Love ultimately received over a whopping $350 million of her late husband’s wealth.

Courtney Love Financial Losses and Legal Troubles

The American singer has faced many legal troubles and financial losses. Back in 2009, Love made a shocking claim that she lost more than $500 million in real estate. Not only this, but she also reported a $30 million loss in cash. Love blamed her financial advisors and accountants for this $530 million loss. In 1995, Love made headlines after she landed a few punches on her fellow musician Kathleen Hanna. Later on, Love was taken into custody for causing a nuisance on planes.

Such incidents came to the media’s attention in 1995 and 2003. Due to this, Virgin Airlines banned Courtney Love for life from boarding their planes. Courtney has also been put in jail for assaulting her then-boyfriend, James Barber, and also breaking his home’s windows. Another incident that landed Courtney Love in trouble, was when she threw a mic at her fan during the midst of a concert in 2004.

Courtney Love Real Estate

Throughout her career, Courtney Love purchased and sold many real estate properties. Back in January 1994, she and Kurt bought a home in Seattle for $1.48 million. The home covers 8,200 square feet of space and Love reportedly sold the house in 1997 for $2.98 million. In 1995, Courtney Love bought a house for a sum of $447k. As per reports, the home is situated in Olympia, Washington and Love listed the place on market in 2018. The home went for $319k and the singer also deals in rented properties as well. In short, Courtney Love makes money by dealing with real estate properties and also earns through renting out homes as well.

Conclusion

Thanks to the wealth inherited from her late husband, Courtney Love is now one of the wealthiest musicians in the world. Despite inheriting money from her husband, Courtney Love still managed to make her own identity. Her absence from the entertainment and music industry was mainly due to her substance addictions. However, Courtney Love has revealed that she has been sober for the past 2 years and is working on making her comeback. All the fans of Love out there, just wait a little longer to see your favorite entertainment back in action.

Frequently Asked Questions About Courtney Love

1. What is Courtney Love worth? A. As per reports, Courtney Love net worth is $100 million. After her husband, Kurt Cobain’s death, she became the sole beneficiary of his wealth. Love received Kurt’s writing rights, publishing rights, and assets worth more than $130 million, $115 million, and $120 million respectively. 2. How old is Courtney Love? A. The American singer/ actress, Courtney Love is 58 years as of October 2022. 3. How many children does the American singer/actress, Courtney Love has? A. Courtney Love has a daughter named “Frances Bean Cobain” with her late husband, Kurt Cobain. Frances is an established artist and model. 4. What is the height of Courtney Love? A. The widow of Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love stands 5 feet and 10 inches tall.