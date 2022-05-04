We all get cravings to gulp down a bourbon shot on a chilly night or drink that chilled corona beer on a sunny afternoon, but unfortunately, your fridge may be empty, and you need to have a drink immediately. In that case, you’ll need to visit a liquor store. Going to your local Costco to get liquor also works fine.

We all know that Costco’s famous for selling high-quality goods in bulk quantities at discount prices. This is also true for liquor. Apart from various mainstream brands, Costco also has its own alcohol label called “Kirkland Signature”. Being one of the largest retail outlets in America, there’s no shortage of alcohol in Costco’s stores.

However, there are a few things to note before you go buy Alcohol at Costco.

What Types of Alcohol Are Available at Costco?

Costco has a wide range of Alcohol sold at its stores. It has no shortage of Alcohol types at any of its stores. Here’s a detailed list of liquor types sold at Costco

Whiskey

Beer

Scotch

American Vodka

Tequila

Bourbon

Gin

Rum

Wine

The brand varieties for these spirits are also abundant at Costco. As mentioned before, Costco also sells its own brand label called “Kirkland Signature”. Although Kirkland Signature is a standard brand, the reactions and reviews for it are mostly positive.

What Is Costco’s Kirkland Signature Alcohol?

Costco had launched its own label in 1983 called the Kirkland Signature. This label can be seen not only on alcohol but also on many other products at Costco. Kirkland Signature labeled alcohol is generally considered to be of good quality and not some cheap knockoff of other famous brands. Kirkland Signature label’s alcohol is distilled by many famous distilleries, where the liquor’s taste and quality are compared to other famous brands.

For example, Kirkland Signature’s American vodka has a similar quality and tastes to Grey goose’s vodka. While its scotch whiskey also tastes similar to Johnnie Walker’s whiskey. But unlike these well-known standard brands, Kirkland’s Signature brand comes at a lower price comparatively. You will also get some discounts with a Costco’s membership.

What Are Costco’s Liquor Prices?

As the second-largest Retailer in the country, just behind Walmart, Costco offers Alcohol at discounted prices as a way to rival its competitors. The best way to get alcohol at lower prices is to have a Costco membership. Having a Costco membership will not only allow you to get groceries, clothes, and all other products at a lower price but even liquor. Unlike other Liquor stores that charge a markup of 25 to 45 percent on alcohol, Costco only has a markup of 10 to 14 percent on liquor.

Here are the prices of Costco’s Kirkland signature brand of Liquors

Kirkland Alcohol type Volume of liquor price of liquor Blended Scotch Whiskey 1.75 L $22.99 Canadian Whiskey 1.75 L $27.39 Irish Whiskey 1.75 L $39.68 Irish Cream liqueur 1.75 L $20.26 Anejo Tequila 1 L $27.99 London dry Gin 1.75 L $25.49 XO Cognac 750 ML $67.99 Spiced Rum 1.75 L $13.99 Cabernet Sauvignon 750 ML $9.99 Cabernet Savignon Merlot 750 ML $8.99 Champagne Brut 1.5 L $19.99 Chardonnay 1.5 L $ 7.99 Chardonnay( Sonoma) 750 ML $6.99 prosecco 750 ML $6.99 Malbec 750 ML $6.99 Sauvignon Blanc 750 ML $6.99 Beer, Variety pack 24 pack $19.99 American Vodka 1.75 L $12.99 French Vodka 1.75 L $24.99

Also, note that Alcohol prices may change depending on the location and date. Prices may have changed since this article was published.

Does Costco Sell to People Without Membership?

The legal drinking age isn’t the only factor for many stores not selling liquor. Customers are also required to have a membership to purchase liquor in such stores. It appears that, unlike other major retail stores, Costco doesn’t require you to have a membership in order to buy purchase alcohol.

But it entirely depends on the state that you reside in because there are only a handful of states that allow you to buy liquor with a membership at Costco

Costco’s membership is not required to buy liquor in the following states

Arizona

Connecticut

Delaware

California

Hawaii

Indiana

Massachusetts

Michigan

New York

Texas

These above-mentioned states are the ones that allow you to buy liquor at Costco without having its membership. Not only Costco but even BJ’s wholesale club, Sam’s Club, etc. also don’t need Membership in their stores to purchase liquor in those states.

Does Costco Deliver Alcohol to Your Home?

Costco delivers alcohol to your doorstep in 200 of its locations spread across 11 states. With the growing rate of people preferring home delivery rather than shopping in-store, it comes as no surprise that Costco delivers liquor. So if you don’t want to get off the couch, then this option is best for you. Remember to check if there’s a Costco store near that delivers liquor

States where Costco home delivers Alcohol from over 200 locations

California

Florida

Idaho

Hawaii

Illinois

Minnesota

Massachusetts

Missouri

Ohio

North Carolina

Nebraska

Washington D.C

If you reside in one of these 11 states, then there’s a good chance that a Costco near you delivers alcohol. Just order the liquor you want on Costco’s Instacart and wait for it to be delivered.

Can I Return the Alcohol Purchased Back to Costco?

It depends on the state you are located in, for example, New York state law prohibits the return or refund of any alcoholic beverages except when the beverage is found to be defective someway. Although Costco has a very lenient return policy, that is not the case for alcohol returns.

The liquor bottle needs to be returned within 90 days of its purchase, and the bottle’s seal should be unopened and not be tampered with. Again, Costco’s alcohol return policy varies by the state you reside in.

Does Costco Sell Liquor on Sundays?

It depends on the state you reside. While most states in America allow the sale of liquor on Sundays, there are some states that have restrictions on liquor sales. There are even a couple of states that have laws against liquor sales on Sundays.

Here’s a list of states that restrict or prohibit liquor sales

Indiana – Indiana restricts alcohol sales on Sundays from noon to 8 pm.

– Indiana restricts alcohol sales on Sundays from noon to 8 pm. Utah – In Utah, Bars, taverns, and liquor stores can sell alcohol from 10 am to 1 am. While hotels and restaurants are allowed to sell alcohol from 11.30 am to 1 am. Also, a restaurant’s liquor sales need to be under 30% of their total sales.

– In Utah, Bars, taverns, and liquor stores can sell alcohol from 10 am to 1 am. While hotels and restaurants are allowed to sell alcohol from 11.30 am to 1 am. Also, a restaurant’s liquor sales need to be under 30% of their total sales. Texas – In the state of Texas, beer and wine can only be sold from midnight to 1 am and noon to midnight on Sundays.

– In the state of Texas, beer and wine can only be sold from midnight to 1 am and noon to midnight on Sundays. Montana – All the liquor stores in Montana are state-owned. Most stores in Montana open from 10 am to 6 pm Monday through Saturday, All liquor sales are prohibited on Sundays.

– All the liquor stores in Montana are state-owned. Most stores in Montana open from 10 am to 6 pm Monday through Saturday, All liquor sales are prohibited on Sundays. North Carolina – Alcohol is only served from 10 am to Sundays, also the first liquor bottle in North Carolina was legally sold in October 2021 since prohibition began in the early 1900s.

– Alcohol is only served from 10 am to Sundays, also the first liquor bottle in North Carolina was legally sold in October 2021 since prohibition began in the early 1900s. South Carolina – All liquor sales are prohibited on Sundays in South Carolina.

Conclusion

Costco offers Liquor at a cheaper price than your standard liquor stores. The abundance of liquor brands sold at discounted prices makes it a good option for buying alcohol when hosting house parties or restocking your personal liquor shelf. It is not required to have a membership at Costco to purchase liquor, although if your state law requires you to have a membership to buy alcohol at retail stores like Costco, then you will be obligated to do that.

Costco Kirkman Signature alcohol’s quality is nothing to be scoffed at, Kirkman Signature’s liquor prices are also affordable compared to its counterparts as Costco markups alcohol by just 10-14 percent while other standard well-known brands markup by nearly 30 percent. Other than selling its liquor for lower prices. Costco also gives steep seasonal and festive discounts on Liquor.

FAQs – Costco’s Liquor (Everything There’s to Know)

