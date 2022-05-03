Between the country battling an opioid crisis and growing support to legalize marijuana, drug usage in America is at its highest since the 1980s crack epidemic. With growing drug usage, it’s no surprise to see people coming to work high. People doped up and drunk at workplaces are significantly more prevalent in low-skilled job areas. This enabled big retail chain store companies like Costco and others to apply a strict drug policy to make a drug and alcohol-free workplace environment.

It’s a bad thing if employees can’t properly assist customers to their best of capabilities because of drug usage. Costco’s drug policy towards its employees is strict and very disciplinary in nature.

So if you’re thinking of getting a job at Costco and worried about not getting it because of the blunt you smoked last weekend, don’t worry, I researched a lot and got you the needed information about Costco’s employee drug policy.

Does Costco Do Drug Tests on Its Employees?

Yes, Costco does do drug tests on jobseekers during the pre-employment process and also on its employees. They test job applicants for illicit substances in their bodies. To get employment at Costco, it’s compulsory to get a negative drug test. This is done to ensure an Alcohol and drug-free work environment. Costco always aims to provide a safe and customer-friendly shopping and working experience.

If you want to know the details of drug testing in the pre-employment process, the method by which Costco does drug tests, the frequency of drug tests, etc. then you have come to the right place!

Why Does Costco Do Drug Tests?

Costco Wholesale Corporation, otherwise simply known as Costco, operates a huge chain of big-box retail stores across America. It is the 5th largest Retailer in the world. The membership-only retail store giant had generated a revenue of $141.4 billion in 2021. With stiff competition from other retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Target, etc. Costco needs to provide flawless customer service coupled with offering products at affordable prices.

For any corporation, providing good customer service is very important to grow and sustain their customer base. Costco is not an exception to this. But if its employees come to work high or drunk, the result will be opposite to what Costco’s trying to achieve. Drug and alcohol usage also hampers the productivity of employees.

These reasons are why Costco and others have put in place a strict Drug policy that its employees must adhere to.

How Does Costco Conduct a Drug Test?

Costco generally tests employees and job applicants through a mouth swab drug test, which can take 5-15 minutes. As mouth swab tests can identify substances for up to 5 days depending on the type of drug.

There are many ways to conduct a drug test, urinalysis, and hair follicle tests are some of them. But Costco prefers to do mouth swab tests as they are less complex.

How Frequently Does Costco Conduct Drug Tests on Its Employees?

As per Costco’s employment contract, they own the right to do drug tests on employees anytime they want. But generally, a reasonable cause needs to be issued to do a test.

They can also go through your personal belongings and lockers to find any illicit substances. This is done if any incident or accident occurs, or if the employee displays suspicious behavior at work.

What Substances Does Costco Look Out for?

Substances that are looked for during the tests include alcohol and a range of other drugs like Cocaine, Steroids, Amphetamines, MDMA/Ecstasy, hallucinogens, etc

Costco doesn’t permit the usage of marijuana, even if your state legalized it, as weed’s still illegal at a federal level. But seeing the gradual liberal shift towards the legalization of marijuana, this may soon change.

According to the pew research center, nearly 62% of Americans are in support of legalizing marijuana for recreational use, and another 30% for medical use.

Political platforms across the country are now more inclined to raise restrictions on weed.

What if the Test Comes Out as Positive?

Costco takes its drug-free policy pretty seriously. If an applicant fails a test, then he/she will be denied a job. So if you are thinking of getting a job at Costco, there’s no better time to adopt sobriety. Drugs can stay for weeks and sometimes maybe months on end.

If employees already working at the company test positive, then Costco’s policy dictates the employment of those people is terminated. In short, they’re screwed.

So set your priorities straight if you want to work or keep working at target, smoking weed and stuffing your mouth with Doritos can wait.

When Can I Reapply After Failing the Drug Test at Costco?

If you fail the drug test during Costco’s pre-employment process, then you will be able to reapply after one year. Costco refuses to hire you if you don’t cooperate with taking their Drug test. So be sure to sober up before thinking of applying for a job there.

When Did Employers Start Adopting a Drug-free Workplace Policy in America?

At the beginning of the Drug war in the 70s and 80s, there were calls to start drug testing people in workplaces. But the social environment and absence of legislation regarding drug-free workplaces during that time prevented those talks to turn into action.

In 1981, A fighter jet crashed into its aircraft carrier, which killed 14 and injured 48 others. Following the crash, crew members tested positive for marijuana. The United States military then soon implemented a no-tolerance policy regarding drug usage. This policy drastically decreased drug usage among soldiers.

Seeing the success in the military, more people started calling for a drug-screening policy at workplaces across the country. This led to President Reagan implementing the “Drug-Free Workplace Program” in 1986 which allowed for pre-employment screening and testing of federal employees based on reasonable suspicion. This program gained track across companies during peak of the drug war in 90s.

Why Do Companies Conduct Drug Tests in General?

There are various reasons Costco, other retailers, and companies conduct drug tests on their employees. Some of them

To Promote Safety for Employees and Customers

Drug use at workplaces threatens the safety of both employees and customers alike, and that’s a fact. It’s not wrong to say that some employees may harm themselves or customers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Employees under influence may neglect safety checks on products, which may lead to customers getting harmed. This can then lead to customers filing lawsuits against companies, which is the last thing any company wants.

Social Taboo Regarding Drug Usage

There are many people who believe Drugs are The devil that’s menacing our societies. The implications of the destructive Drug War have made clear to people about the evils of drugs. This prompted many private and public companies to follow social norms and take strict action against drug users in their workplaces.

Maintain Productivity and Effectiveness of Employees

Drugs and alcohol dull the senses of its users. With dulled senses, workers’ productivity and effectiveness will surely decrease. Companies expect their employees to work to the best of their abilities, and when that’s threatened by illicit substances, the management is obligated to take action.

Companies also need to protect their reputation and keep their shareholders happy. One of the best ways to do that is by fostering a good and professional workplace culture.

Conclusion

Costco takes drug tests on its employees and job applicants. This is done due to their strict adherence to Costco drug policy to maintain a drug-free workplace environment policy.

Considering the country’s grim history of drug abuse among its citizens, it’s not strange for Costco to take its drug policy seriously.

But a thing that needs to be remembered is that Costco and other corporations should generally have a reasonable cause for conducting such a test on employees. No one’s going to pee in a cup just because their boss said to.

Restrictions relating to weed may be eased in the near future. The increasing support for its legalization has not only impacted dynamics toward soft drugs by politicians, but also the corporations.

Costco taking drug tests of their employees and applicants is nothing unique or strange. There are many corporations in America that take drug tests during the pre-employment process.

Target, FedEx, UPS, Walmart, etc. have a Drug-free workplace policy of their own. These companies have a strict policy against dopers operating their equipment.

FAQs – Costco’s Drug Policy



Does Cost drug test its job applicants and employees? Yes, Costco does conduct drug tests on its job applicants during the Pre-employment process. Employees are also liable to drug tests based on reasonable suspicion. Is there a way to avoid drug tests? If the management requests you to take a drug test, then you are technically obligated to take it. Will Costco fire me if I test positive? As per Costco’s drug policy, you will be terminated from your employment as soon as possible once you test positive. Is there a way to pass the drug test during the pre-employment process? Only if you stop taking drugs will you be able to pass Costco’s drug test.