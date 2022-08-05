There are many things that you need to consider when buying major appliances and electronics. One of the most basic things you have to consider is the warranty you get when purchasing an electronics item or appliance. Warranty provides us coverage in case a problem of some kind arises with the device after you purchase it. When you buy a phone or refrigerator, although low, there’s still always the chance of it having a manufacturing defect of some kind. This is when a warranty plays its part. There are many retailers offering warranties for the items they sell. Costco is one such major retailer that offers a warranty called the square trade warranty. So, what is a Costco square trade warranty? How to redeem that warranty? Is the square trade warranty any good? These are the question to which you will find answers in this article.

What is the Costco Square Trade Warranty That the Retailer Offers?

As one of the major retailers in the country, people expect quality service and products from Costco’s stores. But sometimes products like electronics and other major appliances may not work properly after some time due to manufacturing defects. That is when having a Square Trade warranty comes in handy. A Costco Square Trade warranty is basically an extended warranty that offers protection for a device for up to 3 years or 5 years. By having this warranty, you can simply contact Costco to come and repair your device if there’s something wrong with it. With a supportive and customer-friendly warranty redeeming policy, Costco offers 24/7 support, which you can get online. If there’s any problem, you can also, age the process online, rather than visiting one of its stores.

The best thing about having this warranty is that there won’t be any deductibles or extra charges when you claim it. You just have to follow the process of redeeming the warranty in an orderly manner to get it.

What’s the Cost of a Square Trade Warranty?

The Cost of the Square Trade Warranty depends on the cost of your appliance. For example, If you purchased an appliance that is between $300 – $399.99, then a 5-year Square Trade Warranty plan will cost you $114.99, for a 3-year plan, you need to pay $99.99. So, the cost of this warranty is between $110 to $400 for a 5-year plan depending on the cost of the appliance.

How to Redeem the Costco Square Trade Warranty?

Redeeming this warranty is a simple process that anybody can do. There is a warranty support staff of the company who are available 24/7 and will guide you through the process of getting the warranty. But to give you an understanding or overview of the redeeming process, read the following steps.

To get the warranty, you first need to file a claim for it, which you do on either its website, Squaretrade.com, or at any of the Costco locations.

It is important that you have the receipt of the item with you if you want to claim the warranty.

The retailer’s associates will assist you in getting the warranty. Most of the time, the claims will; be approved immediately if everything checks out. But sometimes a specialist may be assigned to guide you when there’s something out of place.

Once all the process is done, Costco’s Square traded will either repair your item or replace it with another one, if it’s irreparable.

This is the way to redeem the Square Trade warranty. As you have noticed, it is not a complicated process at all. Anybody can do it, without much difficulty.

What Kinds of Things Does a Square Trade Warranty Cover?

There are many things that Costco’s square Trade Warranty covers. In case there are any electrical problems or some other defects when using the item normally, then it is eligible to get the warranty. Even mechanical defects and issues are covered under the Square Trade warranty. Issues like button failures on electronics, non-working audio jacks, and continuous hanging of the mobile, are all eligible to get the warranty. There are many people that use the warranty to repair such issues. If they can’t be repaired, then you can always get them replaced for no extra charge. Keep in mind that only manufacturing defects are covered under this warranty. Damaging the item yourself by accident is not covered under this warranty.

However, there are some warranty plans that also include accidental coverage. Think of it as insurance that you can get for your electronic device. You can ask Costco’s staff at the time of purchasing the item to know whether it has accidental coverage. If it doesn’t, then you can always request one, which obviously comes with charges.

Is There a Limit to How Many Claims You Can Make With Square Trade Warranty?

Yes, there is a limit to how many times you can use this warranty for your device. You have the option of filing up to 4 warranty claims for your device. You can do anything more than that. This option is only available only if Costco’s Square Trade can’t repair or replace your item. If the company is not able to do either of them, then you will get a full cash refund for what you paid. When this happens, your Warranty is nullified, and you can no longer file any claims.

This is a very common rule which you can find in any retailer’s warranty policy. Be sure to know the warranty guidelines before filing for one. This way you can avoid any inconvenience which you may get later.

How Much Time Will It Take for Costco’s Square Trade to Fix Devices?

When you buy any item, filing a warranty and getting is nothing short of a pain. But Costco’s Square Trade claims that it can get you the warranty and repair and replace your device within 5 to 6 business days. As one of the largest retail warehouse store companies in the United States, tarnishing its reputation for warranty service is the last thing that Costco wants to do. That is why not only will you get fast and reliable warranty service from Square Trade, you will get it done in under a week. At least that is what the company claims. But sometimes there may be some delays in getting a repair or replacement for the item, in which case you can ask for a refund for the warranty plan you purchased.

How to View Your Costco Square Trade Warranty Contract?

Some people, when they buy a warranty, wish to read the contract to have an understanding of what the warranty covers, and other such information. When you are buying an expensive device as per your standards, then I suggest you read the contract to be informed of but Square Trade Warranty. Here’s a guide on how to do that.

Visit the squaretrade.com website and log in to your account.

If you don’t already have an account, then enter the email which you used to buy the electronics devices from Costco. Set up a password, and then log in to the account.

Once you are logged in, the next step is to click on “My Plan” on the website page. You will find all the warranty plans that you have with Costco, click on the plan which you wish to see.

After you do that, you will find the option “View Contract”. Click on it to view the contract and read it.

If you are not able to read the contract or want a copy of it, then click “Resend Contract to Warranty Owner”. You will then get a copy of the contract in your email.

This is the process of how to read the contract of the square trade warranty for which you paid.

Conclusion

Costco provides a warranty for electronic devices and major appliances, called Square Trade warranty. If there is any manufacturing defect with your order, then you can simply use this warranty to get a repair or replacement for your device. The price of Costco’s square trade warranty depends on the cost of the appliance you purchase and the type of plan you choose. For a 3-year plan, the price range is between $100 and $220. And for a 5-yar plan, it is $110 to $400. When you claim for a warranty, Square Trade guarantees that you will get a repair or replacement for your device within a week. If it takes longer, then you get a full refund for the plan you bought. It is a fairly good warranty when you compare it with some other ones.

