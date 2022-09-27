When you are buying Jewelry from any store, you should squint and check it thoroughly before buying. During the checking, you should look for damages in the jewelry. In most cases, you will be able to find out before purchasing. Sometimes, the damage will be in a blind spot, which you will make note of once you take the jewelry home. In this case, when you are returning Costco Jewelry, you should have sufficient knowledge about Costco Jewelry. However, this isn’t the only case where you may return the jewelry. Due to various reasons, and different scenarios, you may want to return the jewelry. Well, I have tried to include all the necessary information about the Costco Jewelry Return Policy in this article. Reading this article completely will help you when you are returning the jewelry to Costco.

What is Costco Jewelry Return Policy?

According to the Costco Jewelry Return Policy, a customer can return the jewelry products such as earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings. The return of the aforementioned jewelry can be done both in-store and on its online platform of Costco. However, when you are returning gold or Diamond jewelry, you have to submit IGI and GIA paperwork. Costco demands this for verifying the purchasing and testing of the jewelry. It is too hard to define the return policy of a retailer in one paragraph. Hence, I elaborated and answered about this policy in a series of questions and answers. Go through this article to know more about the jewelry return policy of the Costco retailer.

What is the Jewelry Return Window at Costco?

Various products sold by Costco have different return windows. In the case of Jewelry products, Costco hasn’t set any specific time limit. Hence, you can return the jewelry to the Costco store located nearby based on your schedule. Nevertheless, avoid delay in your return, as a late return can rise suspicion. The faster the return, the more reliable your return to Costco is.

Which Type of Items Are You Allowed to Return to Costco?

The jewelry products that Costco sells are as follows, Rings, Earrings, Bracelets, and Necklaces. These jewelry products are manufactured in different metals such as pure gold, diamonds, and even embedded birthstones. However, the return policy of Costco doesn’t differentiate the jewelry based on the material. You can return these Jewelry products on both Costco online and in-store. Nevertheless, while returning gold and diamond jewelry, you should have IGI and GIA in your hand. Without these documents, the Costco store may not accept your jewelry return.

How to Return the Jewelry That Was Bought From Online Costco?

When you return the Jewelry products you purchased at Costco.com, you will get a full refund from Costco. Additionally, the amount you spend on paying out the shipping and handling fees will be taken care of by Costco. One can return the Jewelry bought at Costco.com using two methods.

First Method

In the first method, you will be taking the Jewelry product to the customer service desk present inside the Costco store present in your neighborhood. You should carry the necessary paperwork (IGI and GIA) while visiting the Costco store. If the jewelry you return is made up of 1.00-carat diamond, the staff at the customer service desk will send it to Costco’s fulfillment center. There the jewelry will be verified within 5 business days and post verification you will get the refund.

Second Method

There is another method for returning the Jewelry products to Costco. In this method, you can return the products without stepping out of your house. You have to contact the Costco Customer support team through the customer helpline. A representative from that team will help you in the Jewelry return process. After accepting your Jewelry return request, the team will set up IPS for picking up the jewelry product. Later, the product will be redirected to Costco’s fulfillment center for verification.

You will receive the refund within 2 weeks, and it will be credited to the debit card that you used while checking out. The second method is definitely lengthier when compared to the first method, where you will be visiting the Costco store in person. The delay is due to the long process where the Jewelry product will be shipped to a distant location. However, you can be assured that you will get the refund after the verification of the jewelry product you returned.

What is the Procedure for Returning the Jewelry to Costco in-store?

If you wish to return the jewelry product by visiting a Costco in-store personally, I would say you have made a good choice. You will receive the refund quicker this way. Just visit a Costco in-store, whichever you find nearby or comfortable with, and search for the Customer service desk. There, you can hand over the jewelry and the Costco staff present there will accept it.

After getting the product, they will ask you to submit the paperwork which you would have received after purchasing the jewelry product. The paperwork I am talking about is IGI and GIA. Now, you have submitted all the necessary things to Costco. You just have to wait until Costco verifies the product through a Gemologist and refunds you the amount. For refunding, Costco will choose the mode of payment you initially used for purchasing that Jewelry product. For example, if you had used cash whole purchasing Jewelry products from Costco, the refund will be given to you in the form of cash.

Is It Possible to Return Jewelry to Costco Without a Receipt?

Most retailers allow their customers to return the products even in the absence of purchase receipts. Costco accepts the return of Jewelry products even if you don’t have the receipt in your hand. However, it expects you to have a membership card and credit/debit card you used while purchasing products from Costco. Costco expects the customers to possess the aforementioned two for tracking and verifying the purchase. At the same time, you should remember that Costco will neither refund you nor accept your return if you don’t have the paperwork with you. Especially, for jewelry products that have used materials such as Gold and Diamond.

Will Costco Accept the Return of Damaged Items?

Sometimes, while buying Jewelry, we will fail to identify the innate damage or irregularities in the shape. Well, we cannot be perfect all the time. However, we might discover it once we get home. In such situations, it is fair for us to expect the merchandiser to accept the return of the jewelry. The reason for the return is genuine as well. So, does Costco approve of accepting the return of Damaged items?

However, the Costco Gemologists will definitely take a look at the damage and will try to guess how the damage was caused. Hence, if the gemologist raises suspicion over the damage, guessing the damage was made after purchase, the managers of the respective stores will take the ultimate decision. Based on the explanation you give, the manager may or may not get convinced. Hence, you have to be elaborate while convincing the manager of the Costco store you are visiting.

In case the manager rejects your request to return, I would advise you to visit another store. There, you can get your Jewelry repaired because Costco doesn’t offer the service of jewelry repair. In case, it is a watch that you are returning, Costco will be able to repair, replace or even refund the amount.

What is the Jewelry Return Policy of Costco for Non-members?

Costco has framed a different Jewelry policy for Costco customers who are non-members. You should be familiar with the case that non-members purchasing from Costco stores are not eligible for gift cards, receipts, or store credit. In other words, non-members cannot return the Jewelry by themselves but depend on the members. Even in case, you received a gift from Costco, you should request the Costco member who purchased the gift.

Final Thoughts

Costco has a liberal Jewelry return policy and gives the customer enough time to return. However, the fact that the leniency is limited to Costco members is something every customer of Costco should be aware of. This tells us the leverage we will have when we become a Costco members. Costco has reserved various deals and benefits for Costco members in order to encourage all its customers to get a membership. Hence, if you have to gain more from Costco as a customer, you should definitely consider becoming a member.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Costco Jewelry Return Policy

1. Can a non-member return the jewelry? Unfortunately, Costco non-members cannot receive gift cards and store credits. Hence, without a Costco membership, a customer will not be able to return the Jewelry. 2. Who will verify the Jewelry you return to Costco? Costco will use Gemologists for testing the purity of the Jewelry material. At the same time, Costco will check the paperwork issued when purchased at Costco. 3. Is it possible to return Jewelry via mail or package? Yes. Before sending the Jewelry via mail, you have to contact Costco via the customer helpline. Later, submit your request for the return of the Jewelry product.