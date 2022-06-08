Be it any organization, they design unique dress (uniform) for its employees. In addition to that, they expect the employee to follow a certain dress code for various reasons. Sometimes it can be due to the safety aspect or to increase the flexibility of the employee while working. Be it whatever, the organization framing the dress code expects its employee to stick to the dress code in working place. Similarly, various retailers also restricted their employees to follow certain dress codes. This list of retailers includes Costco as well. Hence, if you are planning to join the workforce of Costco, it is better to know its dress code priorly.

What Is Costco’s Dress Code as of 2022?

The uniform of Costco is a waistcoat-style vest. A certain section of employees of Costco wears this uniform. However, in addition to this, the staff are allowed to wear other types of dress as well. For example, the staff can wear a combination of jeans and a professional top. However, one should wear closed-toe shoes. Costco insists the employees to wears this in order to ensure the safety of the workers at the Warehouse. When it comes to jewelry, Costco finds it unconventional in the workplace. However, the staff can still wear small ornaments such as small stud earrings and piercings. I will elucidate further on the Costco Dress code in this article. Keep reading this article to get a complete picture of Costco’s Dress Code policy.

What Is Included in Costco Uniform?

The only uniform cloth piece that Costco expects its employees to wear is the Costco vest and a name tag with your name on it. However, there is a large set of rules that one has to follow when it comes to the Costco Dress Code. Let me list a few dos and don’ts according to Costco Dress Code?

Dos

If you have long hair, you should tie it up.

You should wear practical shoes that are resistant to slips or that have good friction on slippery surfaces as well.

The shirt or top or blouses you wear should be modest and not revealing.

You are expected to wear beard nets in case you have a mustache. This is mandatory, especially, if you are working in a food section.

Don’t’s

You should not wear long and hanging jewelry. For example, a long necklace.

The jeans or any pants you wear should not have either holes or rips.

Do All Costco Employees Wear Uniforms Inside the Store?

No. Certain employees are expected to wear the Costco Vest and name tags only instead of full uniforms. This is usually the case with Costco employees who are working on a part-time basis. When you are using only vests and name tags, managing part-time workers is much easier to manage. Additionally, the cost of management is cheap as well.

Is It Possible to Wear Jewelry While Working at Costco?

No. The Costco Dress Code strictly prohibits its employees from wearing jewelry while working in Costco in-store. The main reason why Costco is very cautious in not allowing Jewelry at the workplace is to ensure the safety of employees. If an employee works with her/his jewelry, there are high chances of the person getting hurt while handling the stocks in the store. There are numerous ways by which the jewelry can harm the employee. For example, the jewelry may get stuck when an employee is shifting the objects at the warehouse.

What Type of Shoes Can I Wear While Working at Costco?

When you are wearing a shoe, you should feel comfortable while doing the tasks. This increases the efficiency and ease of working as an employee. Additionally, the shoes should protect you from slippery surfaces. For that, you should buy non-slip shoes. For this, you can either select trainers or boots. In any case, open-toe shoes also called flip-flops will not be allowed as it doesn’t meet the safety standards. Hence, make sure the shoes you buy are fully covered and have a thick layer.

Can I Work at Costco by Coloring My Hair Using Dye?

According to the comments that are available online, Costco is lenient when it comes to hair color preference. Hence, you can dye your hair with the color of your choice. However, you cannot expect all the Costco stores to have the same stand on coloring the hair. In certain Costco Stores, the store manager will not be happy about his employees’ hair color choices. Hence, if the manager insists on not coloring your hair, there is nothing you can do about it. Therefore, if you join a Costco Store, ask your manager priorly before coloring your hair. This will save you from unwanted friction between you and the manager.

What Kind of Dress Should I Wear for a Costco Interview?

It depends on the position you are applying for at Costco. In case, you are applying for a managerial position, it is better to wear a dress that looks professional. In my opinion, a suit will be apt if you are giving an interview for a managerial position. What if you are applying for a warehouse or part-time job? Well, in that case, a casual dress will be enough. Make sure, the dress doesn’t have any instigating pictures or writings. It will be better if you wear a dress that doesn’t catch the interviewer’s attention.

What Can I Wear for Costco Orientation?

Since you have passed the interview round, you can be a bit relaxed. Don’t get stressed about the dress code on orientation day. You have already secured the job. Still, if you ask me what should you wear on the day of orientation, I recommend you to wear something casual and plain. If you want to make a good first impression, wear a dress that doesn’t have any holes or rips. After you join the workforce of Costco, you will have the choice to wear a wide range of dresses.

Is It Possible to Wear Nails at Costco?

No. Costco prohibits its employees from wearing any type of nails. It includes acrylic nails as well. Again, the prohibition is to ensure the safety and health of the employees while working at the store. In addition to that, if you take a look at Costco’s Food safety manual, you will see Costco suggests the staff have short and trimmed nails. In the food department, having nails can affect the health of customers as well.

Will I Be Allowed to Have Long Hair at Costco?

Costco hasn’t set any limit on the length of the hair one could have. However, letting your long hair hang and drop over your shoulder was not appreciated while employees were working at the workplace. As a result, the management asked the employees to pin their hair and cover it during work. Free hair will be really uncomfortable when you are working at the warehouse. Sometimes the hair can flop over your eyes, disturbing you.

Will the Costco Employee Be Allowed to Wear Earrings?

In short, the answer is “Yes”. However, you should take note of the restriction and instruction Costco management has provided regarding the type of earrings an employee can wear. For example, most employees are allowed to wear simple earrings such as stud which doesn’t disturb you at work. However, if you are wearing earrings that are long and hanging, they can disturb you while at work. Additionally, the risk of getting yourself injured increases when you wear them. If the manager notices you wearing earrings like the latter at the workplace, he/she may ask you to remove them.

Are Tattoos Allowed in Costco?

Costco hasn’t shared any official statement regarding tattoos. Hence, the best you can do is to ask your hiring manager in case you are yet to be employed. If you have been recruited, it is better to ask the store manager or some of your co-employees. In most cases, no one will have any problem with your tattoo until it is not revealing. If the tattoo is revealing or if you want to display your tattoo at the workplace, then you should definitely ask permission from your manager. If the manager finds the tattoo or the message revealed by the tattoo offensive, there are high chances of the manager ordering you to cover up that tattoo using your clothing.

How Should My Beard Be at the Workplace?

Based on the comments of people who attended the Costco interview, the hiring manager expects an interview to have a trimmed beard. Having a long and thick beard will be frowned upon. In case you are working in the food department, considering the hygiene at the workplace and the safety of food, you will be asked to wear a bear net.

Final Thoughts

The retail stores impose a Dress Code on their employees to make sure a safe work environment. Even in the case of Costco, safety seemed to be the main objective for the Costco management to have come up with restrictions on the types of dress its employees wear. Sometimes the management may ask you to wear an additional clothing piece, such as a Beard net. Hence, you can be assured that you will have freedom of choice in terms of the dress you choose to wear at Costco stores. I hope I have provided enough information in this article regarding Costco Dress Code. Let me conclude this article by wishing you all the best for your interview or job at Costco.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Costco Dress Code

1. Can I have tattoos that symbolize something related to politics? No. This type of tattoo can create a rift between the employees. This, in turn, affects the cooperation between the employees. 2. Can I wear shirts or tops that have taglines? As long as it is not political, racist, or offensive, you can wear them. 3. Should I follow Costco’s dress code on the orientation day? Not necessary. However, keep in mind that you have just got your job. If you want to make a better first impression, it is better to wear something casual.