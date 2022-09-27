Corey Feldman Net Worth: Career, Biography, Earnings, Age, Height, Assets

If you are from the 1980s era you might have been a fan of the American actor, Corey Feldman. Corey has acted in numerous hit films in the 80s and the late 90s era. He is most famous for his appearance in the 1984 slasher film “Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter”, where he appeared as “Tommy Jarvis”. After the box office success of this movie, Corey Feldman went on to act in Gremlins, The Goonies, Stand by Me, The Lost Boys, License to Drive, Dream a Little Dream, etc. Thanks to these movies, Corey Feldman soon became a teen idol by the mid-1980s.

However, by the beginning of the 2000s era, Corey Feldman’s charm in the Hollywood industry started to fade away. One of the reasons behind Corey’s disappearance from the movie industry was his fallout with his best friend, Corey Haim. Both Coreys were fondly adored by the audience as “The Two Coreys”. Another reason why Corey failed as an adult actor is because of his open claims of being a victim of child abuse.

What is Corey Feldman Worth?

According to various reports, the Hollywood actor, Corey Feldman net worth is predicted to be at least $1 million as of September 2022. Feldman mainly earned his bread and butter through his acting roles. During the peak of his career, Corey Feldman started making music as well. He has released the albums Love Left, Former Child Actor, Angelic 2 the Core, Still Searching for Soul, Technology Analogy, etc. Aside from this, Corey Feldman also ventured into writing and enjoyed mild success. Corey Feldman has also been featured in numerous television programs as well.

For his works in movies and television, Corey Feldman has been presented with a Crystal Reel Award, Eyegore Award, and Young Artist Award for “The Former Child Star Lifetime Achievement Award”. He has also won the Young Artist Award in the years 1987, 1988, and 1989 respectively. Feldman has also earned an Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA i.e, Saturn Award for his role in the 1984 film “Gremlins” in the year 1985. Let’s check out how much does Corey Feldman make?

Name Corey Feldman Net Worth $1 million Birth 16 July 1971, Reseda, USA Nationality American Age 51 years Height 5ft 8in Weight 68 kg Partner Courtney Anne Mitchell Profession Actor, Musician Career 1976-Present

How Much Does Corey Feldman Make?

According to our research, the American actor/musician, Corey Feldman reportedly makes $150k a year (more or less). A large share of his income is derived from his acting roles in television and movies. He also makes some cash from his social media accounts such as YouTube and Instagram. Additionally, he also makes money from television advertisements, commercials, brand promotions, and guest appearances. His monthly income is guessed to be between $12k to $15k, and he reportedly makes $2k to $4k a week. Check out Corey Feldman’s earnings given below.

Corey Feldman Earnings

Corey Feldman played the role of Clark Deveraux a.k.a. Mouth in the American adventure film, The Goonies. Like an adventure classical, the plot of the film involves a treasure map and a group of adventurers who want to discover its location. And as you can guess, the adventurers aren’t the only one who wants to find the treasure. This movie is written by the world-renowned filmmaker, Steven Spielberg, and it was released in the year 1985.

The Goonies went on to earn more than $125 million against a budget of $19 million. According to our reports, Corey Feldman was paid a sum of $40k for his role which is equivalent to $110k today. Aside from this, Corey Feldman was also part of the reality show titled “The Surreal Life” in the year 2003. As per our records, he was paid a sum of $7.2k for each episode. The first season of “The Surreal Life” has 7 episodes that make Corey Feldman’s total takings $50.4k.

The American actor turned musician also runs a YouTube channel that has over 48.7k subscribers. According to our analysis, the channel generates up to $2.5k annually and 52.7k views a month. If we talk about monthly earnings, Corey Feldman makes between $13 to $211. As far as making guest appearances in events or television programs is concerned, Corey Feldman reportedly charges between $10k to $20k for a feature.

Corey Feldman Controversies

The two Coreys have been subjected to various controversies over the years. Corey Haim and Corey Feldman appeared in many projects together and ultimately became fan favorites (especially among teenagers). Later on, the two had a fallout but eventually reconciled. Haim and Feldman suffered from substance abuse problems and thus the former left this world in 2010 after contracting pneumonia. Back in 2020, Corey Feldman released a documentary “My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys”.

In addition to featuring in the documentary, Corey Feldman also served as its producer. In this documentary, Corey revealed that he and his friend had been subjected to sexual abuse during their childhood days. This statement from Feldman sparked controversy, but the actor didn’t reveal any names. Many might not know this, but Corey Feldman was also a close acquaintance of later Michael Jackson from the 1980s to 2001.

Feldman was also a crucial witness during Jackson’s child molestation case in February 2005. Despite having a fallout with Michael Jackson, Corey Feldman had praises for the late pop singer. Feldman stated that he and Jackson have been close to each other over the years and the latter have never approached the former sexually. Even after Michael’s death, Corey Feldman defended his late friend on numerous occasions.

Corey Feldman Highest Grossing Movies

Feldman has appeared in numerous films over the years. Let’s take a look at the highest-grossing movies in which Corey Feldman has acted.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Who didn’t watch the gang of 4 highly trained turtles, who are on a quest to save the world? The movie tells the story of 4 turtles named Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo who embarks on a mission to save their guru, Splinter from the evil clutches. In this film, Corey Feldman voiced the character of “Donatello”. The film was made with a $13 million budget, and it ended up collecting more than $202 million.

Maverick

Corey Feldman had a guest appearance in this film and his character in this movie is credited as a “robber”. The film was released in 1994, and it had a budget of $75 million. Maverick collected more than $183 million at the box office.

Gremlins

This movie revolves around strange creatures called “Gremlins”, who are creating a nuisance on Christmas. Corey Feldman in this film played the supporting character of “Pete Fountaine”. Gremlins was made with a budget of just $11 million, but the movie collected more than $212 million across the world.

The Goonies

As said earlier, this film is about a group of adventurers who want to discover a hidden treasure. Corey Feldman played the role of “Mouth” in this movie and was reportedly paid $40k for his troubles. The budget of this film was $19 million, but it managed to bring in more than $125 million in profits.

Stand By Me

Stand By Me narrates the story of 4 friends, who commence a journey to search for the missing dead body of a boy from their neighborhood. In this film, Corey Feldman was seen as “Teddy Duchamp” and the movie was released in 1986 with an $8 million budget. After its release, the film grossed more than $52.3 million at the box office and won numerous nominations and awards.

Corey Feldman Early Life and Marriages

The American actor, Corey Feldman is the son of Bob Feldman and Sheila Feldman. Sheila and Bob worked as bar waitress and record producer respectively. They welcomed their son, Corey on the 16th of July 1971 in Reseda, California, United States. Later at the age of 3 years, Corey Feldman started his career in the entertainment industry. He initially started appearing in commercials and television advertisements and eventually entered into movies and television shows.

Marriages

The Goonies fame, Corey Feldman has been married thrice. Vanessa Marcil (who worked in popular shows like General Hospital, Beverley Hills, Las Vegas, etc.) and Corey met each other around the 1980s and eventually tied the knot in 1989. Then in 1993, both actors went their separate ways, and later in 2002, Corey saw Susie Sprague in a bar. By profession, Susie is an actress and model, and she started seeing Corey in January. Later in October 2002, both Corey and Susie tied the nuptials and produced a son named, Zen Scott Feldman in August 2004. Later in 2009 (due to differences) Susie filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2014. Then in November 2016, Corey and Courtney Anne Mitchell got married and have been married since.

Conclusion

Corey Feldman had a good run in the past when he was in his teens. However, as time went by he couldn’t leave a long-lasting impact on the audience with his adult roles. The reason behind this is Corey Feldman’s addiction to alcohol and substances, which he later got rid of. But by the time, Corey Feldman got clean of his addictions, the public was no longer interested in him. The actor is still keeping up appearances (sporadically) by doing guest roles in television programs.

Frequently Asked Questions About Corey Feldman

1. What is Corey Feldman worth? A. As per reports, the Hollywood actor, Corey Feldman net worth is recorded as $1 million as of this year. 2. How old is Corey Feldman? A. The Goonies fame, Corey Feldman is currently 51 years old. 3. How many children does the Actor/Musician, Corey Feldman have? A. Corey Feldman is the father of a boy named, Zen Scott Feldman, whom he shares with his former wife, Susan Sprage. Corey Feldman is currently married to Courtney Anne Mitchell. 4. How tall is the American actor, Corey Feldman? A. According to records the billed height of the Hollywood actor, Corey Feldman is 5 feet and 8 inches.