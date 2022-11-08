Cooke Maroney Net Worth: Career, Biography, Age, Height, Assets, Earnings

You might probably know Cooke Maroney as the husband of the Oscar-winning Hollywood star, Jennifer Lawrence. He came into spotlight since the time he got into a relationship with the X-Men star. However, not many know that J Law’s husband has an illustrious career of his own and he is super rich. Cooke Maroney is an entrepreneur and an art enthusiast who has worked in some of the highly regarded art galleries in the United States. He has working relation with some of the eminent personalities in the art and entertainment industry, top models and high-profile clients. That brings us to thinking, what might be Cooke Maroney net worth, right?

Well, according to the most recent estimates, Cooke Maroney net worth is somewhere around $25 million which is mainly from his luxuriant career as an art gallerist/ Director. Cooke loves modern-day art work and looks like his work at present revolves around similar form of art collection but he also appreciates all kinds of arts. He has connection with many renowned artists and is quite a popular name in the industry.

In this posting, you will explore more about this successful art specialist, his personal life, more on Cooke Maroney net worth, how much does Cooke Maroney make, his family among other facts.

How Much Does Cooke Maroney Make?

Even though Maroney likes to keep himself away from paparazzi, he still comes into the public eye mainly because of his wife Jennifer Lawrence. People are, therefore, equally curious to know about Cooke Maroney net worth, his wealth, etc., as much as they are about Jennifer.

For those who have been looking about – what is Cooke Maroney worth and his annual earnings, as mentioned earlier, the art gallerist has a net worth that has been estimated to be $25 million. He reportedly earns a salary of close to $1.5 to $2 million annually. The majority of the fortune naturally comes as a salary from his position in the gallery he works. He also likely has investments into other businesses although, there are no details about those ventures online.

Biography and Early Life

Real name Cooke Maroney Popular Name Cooke Maroney Date of Birth July 3, 1984 Age 38 years Place of Birth Middlebury, Vermont, United States Parents Father: James Maroney

Mother: Suki Fredericks Spouse Jennifer Lawrence Children One son Net worth $25 million

How old is Cooke Maroney? As of 2022, Maroney is 38 years old. He was born on the 3rd of July, 1984 in Middlebury, Vermont, United States. He is the son of James Maroney and Suki Fredericks and is said to be of white Caucasian ethnicity.

Cooke Maroney spent his childhood in a rural set up in Leicester, Vermont, along with his sibling Annabelle Maroney. His father was also reportedly in a good position in an art gallery in the past. He was into trading art in Manhattan and before that headed served as the American Paintings segment at Christie’s. Therefore, Cooke’s passion for art and the profession he has got into is clearly an inspiration from him.

As far as his education goes, Maroney graduated from a local school – Middlebury Union High School. He then went on to pursue art history at New York University.

Career

After earning his Bachelor’s Degree, Cooke Maroney started out at the Gagosian gallery as an art dealer. He made numerous connections in the art world and worked with some of the very prominent artists- both sculptors and painters from across the world. After gaining experience from here, he went on accept the position of a director at another elite art gallery in New York – Gladstone 64 Art Gallery. He is currently in that capacity with this gallery.

Cooke Maroney has become a vital member in the industry as well as the city’s upscale society thanks to numerous art connoisseurs, celebrities and other elite personalities in his network. He has also attended a lot of high-profile events that had distinguished personalities as guests. Some of those names include Lesley Schulhof, May Andersen, Jen Brill, Dan Colen, Craig McDean, among others. According to some reports, the art gallerist also has an acquaintance with the famous model and socialite Paris Hilton.

Personal Life

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence first encountered each other through Jennifer’s friend named Laura Simpson in 2018. The duo dated for a few months before announcing their engagement in February 2019. Cooke and Lawrence tied the knot in a private ceremony shortly after. They welcomed their son in January 2022.

Summing Up

Cooke Maroney is a self-made man who has built for himself a great career that yields him a good amount of wealth. He first attracted media attention after he got into a relationship with Jennifer Lawrence. Maroney loves to maintain a low profile and keeps himself away from social media platforms. However, being the spouse of a Hollywood star, it isn’t always that easy.

As of 2022, Cooke Maroney net worth is $25 million which he has earned from his art gallery business. He is still young and is actively advancing in his career. This means that we are soon going to see a spike in his net worth. Jennifer and Cooke shine in their own field of career and therefore, do not cloud each other’s fame. The duo indeed make a power couple in the elite society of New York.

