Commercials Amazon Prime – Can You Remove Them?

Amazon Prime has become one of the most popular streaming services across the world, as millions spend hours watching TV Shows and Movies on this platform every day. If you are one of these people, and you are interested in learning about the Commercials Amazon Prime. Then you are in the right place. In addition to this, you will also learn more about the different types of commercials, that one can watch on the Amazon Prime platform. Besides, we will also help you find solutions on how to get rid of commercials on this platform. Furthermore, we will also discuss other popular streaming platforms that also have commercials. And lastly, we will discuss in detail the various benefits of Amazon Prime Membership.

What Is Amazon Prime?

Amazon is a Paid Subscription Service offered by the E-Commerce Giant Amazon Company. The Subscription was founded on February 2, in the year 2005, mainly to start competing with the popular paid subscription platform, Netflix. In addition to this, the Amazon Prime platform currently has more than 200 million active users across the world. And through this service platform, Amazon company is making more than $19 billion every year.

What Are the Different Commercials That Appear on Amazon Prime?

Being a worldwide known subscription service platform with more than 200 million active users in many countries across the world. The Amazon Prime platform showcases the various types of commercials every day. However, these mainly depend on the location of the user in the said country or region. Moreover, you must also remember that most of the commercials on the amazon prime platform, are trailers of popular & upcoming TV Shows as well as movies.

The second most frequent commercials on the platform are basically product or event advertisements of the Amazon company and IMDB. Besides, it also showcases certain commercials of the partnership brands or companies sometimes. However, the frequency of these commercials is very less, based on subscriptions taken by the people or customers on the said platform. Moreover, you can also disable these commercials if they become annoying, which we are going to discuss in more detail in the below section.

Is There a Way for One to Disable the Commercials That Appear on Amazon Prime?

As of this year, No, the Amazon Prime platform does not allow subscription users to disable the advertisements between the TV Shows or Movies while streaming through the platform. The primary reason behind this, the platform is making lots of income through the ad revenue, as the viewers are increasing slowly day by day. However, many users believe that the company is going to introduce a pro membership program, through which the advertisements between videos can be disabled completely, similar to other platforms such as Netflix and HotStar.

Although, there is an option on the platform, which can be used to reduce the commercial frequency. But you must remember that the company can override this option to feature certain commercials. To access this feature, you must visit that settings tab. Here you need to select the “Manage Your Preferences” option. By selecting this option, you can reduce the appearance of certain advertisements as well as their frequency.

Why Does Amazon Have Ads for a Prime Subscription? A Prime Subscription Is Going to Be Premium?

As you know, Amazon is growing its membership platform, which is started expanding its subscription services to new countries recently. And unlike the other platforms like Netflix, the platform manages its earnings through content, and ad commercials. This strategy is also employed by many other streaming platforms, including Hulu, which makes more earnings through these commercials. However, these commercials are not very well appreciated by many viewers as they can be disturbing or irritating sometimes.

And this might be one of the reasons why many people prefer Netflix to Amazon Prime. Although, these commercials and the membership cannot be simply stated as useless. As they often help users to describe trending movies and films on the show. Besides, they also help users to know about the upcoming exclusive discounts or events on the Amazon platform beforehand. Furthermore, the prime membership also helps users to get better discounts and free shipping through the Amazon E-Commerce platform.

What Are the Various Benefits of Amazon Prime Membership?

The Amazon Prime Membership is like a complete package, as it offers various types of benefits for its users. These benefits will be explained in much more detail here in this section.

Streaming & Digital Benefits

The primary reason behind why new people migrate to the Amazon Prime platform is because of the digital and streaming benefits. By subscribing to this membership users can now watch exclusive TV Shows and Movies on the Amazon Prime platform. In addition to this, you can also get additional streaming benefits like free access to Amazon Music, Amazon games, Discounts on Prime Video Channels, Amazon Kids+, and Amazon Photos.

Shopping Benefits

Another major benefit of the Amazon Prime platform is the various shopping benefits one can access on the E-Commerce platform. This includes getting exclusive discounts at Amazon stores, as well as the partnership stores of the company through Prime Member Deals. In addition to this, you will also get exclusive deals on Prime days on various products every time. Besides, they also offer additional features such as Amazon Prime Card, Prime Try Before You Buy, Prime Exclusive Shopping on Woot, Amazon Prime Secure Card, Prime Early Access, etc.

Reading Benefits

If you are one of those people who love reading books online and spend most of the time reading magazines, books, comics, etc. Then the amazon prime membership might be very useful for you. As it allows customers to access thousands of books every day through the Prime Reading Feature. In addition to this, the users also get the opportunity to access Amazon First Reads Feature. Through this feature, members have the ability to read books from the exclusive editorial picks section.

Delivery Benefits

As stated in the above section, if you are a person who loves to book products on the Amazon platform, all the time. Then the Amazon Prime membership might be the best choice for you. As through this membership, you will be able to access various exclusive delivery offers such as Free Two Day Delivery, Ultrafast Delivery, Free One Day Delivery, Free Same-Day Delivery, Free No-Rush Shipping, Free Release-Date Delivery, Free Prescription Delivery, and many more. Besides, this you will also get the opportunity to get better discounts on these deliveries.

Based on the various benefits listed in the above section, it is safe to say that Amazon Prime membership is totally worth it.

What Are Some Other Streaming Platforms That Display Ads on Their Premium Membership?

As the name suggests, here in this category we will detailedly list out the various platforms, that make income through ad revenue. And explain whether the commercials will be removed or not if you get premium memberships on these platforms.

YouTube

YouTube is slowly becoming a streaming platform, as it has started investing in making short films and TV shows on the platform itself. However, you must remember that most of these platforms’ earnings are based on the videos uploaded by various popular YouTube Channels. Some of the contributions for these earnings are made by the commercials on the platform. However, unlike other platforms, YouTube allows users to get rid of all advertisements or commercials, by purchasing the exclusive membership offered by the platform.

Hulu

Hulu is another popular platform that uses brand engagement and advertising as a means to increase the overall earnings made every year. Besides, this platform is also a popular option for people who love to watch Live TV. Furthermore, this platform is also popularly known for various exclusive shows and movies. And Hulu platform displays multiple commercials in between the videos, and it can sometimes become very irritating. In such a case, you can spend some extra money and Hulu Without Ads Membership.

Discovery +

If you are a person who is interested in learning more through documentaries and real-life adventures on the Discovery Channels. Then the Discovery+ platforms might be one of the best options for you. This platform offers streaming services for people across the world for just $5 per month, which might slightly vary based on your location or country. For this basic service, commercials are common, can be repetitive. And if you want to stop these irritating commercials from popping up between the shows, then there is an option for you. As Discovery+ platform has an exclusive membership without ads for a more expensive monthly price.

Peacock TV

Peacock TV platform is also becoming popular these days across the country, as it offers various features such as Blockbuster Movies, Original TV Shows, Live Streaming Sports Events, and many more. Moreover, this streaming platform has many collaborations and partnerships with many brands and products across the country. Therefore, you will find many commercials popping in between the shows all the time, and they contribute the majority of the revenue to the platform. This is why you cannot stop or restrict the ad commercials on this platform, even by getting a premium plus subscription for more money.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you turn off the commercials on the Amazon Prime Platform? Amazon Prime Platform does not allow users to completely restrict the commercials on the platform, even with a prime membership. However, you can still restrict certain commercials on the platform, by following the steps given in the above section. What are the other streaming platform, that makes earnings through ad revenues? YouTube, Peacock TV, Discovery+, and Amazon Prime are the main platforms that use commercials as a form of revenue to increase their earnings. However, some of these platforms allow users to get rid of commercials through exclusive memberships. Name some of the benefits of having an Amazon Prime Membership? The Amazon Prime Membership features various amazing benefits for its users such as Delivery Benefits, Shopping Benefits, Reading Benefits, Digital & Streaming Benefits, and many more.