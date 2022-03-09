America has had a lot of bright and brave individuals over the years. People who served the country by picking up guns and even sitting in an office. One such person was Colin Powell. Powell served in the military during the Vietnam war and was deployed multiple times. Later, he joined the office assuming the roles of United States National Security Advisor, then as Joint Chiefs of Staff, and finally as United States Secretary of State.

What is Colin Luther Powell’s Net Worth?

Colin Powell was a U.S general and statesman who served the country for a long time before passing away on October 18, 2021. He was 84 years old he breathed his last. Powell might not be a huge celebrity like a movie or pop star but he was a well-known person. At the time of his death, Colin Powell’s net worth was $60 million.

Did you know that he was the first-ever African American that took up the responsibilities of “Joint Chiefs of Staff” and “Secretary of State“? Before assuming these roles, Powell used to participate in speaking engagements. This was after he registered with the military in the 1990s. Thanks to this, he was able to amass a good amount of earnings.

Colin Powell had earned million from this and made $7 million in a single year. This was in the year 2000 when he took 109 speaking engagements. For one single speaking engagement, Powell used to charge around $64,000. This was an average value, but you can bet that the least he was paid is $10,000.

Even before this, he wrote an autobiography titled “My American Journey“. This autobiography earned him $6 million, and that was just an advance. His net worth in 2001 was close to his current net worth if we consider inflation. To give you a better idea, it was reported that Powell had a net worth of $28 million then, which makes it around $42 million now.

Name Colin Luther Powell Age 84 Nationality American Profession United States general, Stateman, Author, Entrepreneur Net Worth $30 million Date of Birth April 5, 1937 Died October 18, 2021 Place of Birth New York City, U.S. Spouse Alma Johnson Children 3

Properties Owned By Colin Powell

There is no concrete information on what kind of properties the former statesman owned. One thing we know for sure is that Powell once sold a condo for $2.8 million. According to real estate reports, especially from Luxury Listings, Powell his West Condo in 2016. While all the details about his sale aren’t being disclosed to the public, we know that it was previously under the ownership of his wife, Alma J. Powell.

This property contains a chef’s kitchen, two bedrooms, with a unique design and marbles. Alma had bought this property for $1.88 million in 2007 and then sold it after making quite a few renovations. According to real estate records, the same building also has another apartment that is owned by the couple. Powell also owns a place in Washington which he probably bought when he was working there under the President.

Colin Powell, The Author

Powell wasn’t just a politician, Statesman, or a diplomat, but he was also an author. His first book was titled “Four Star General” which was released in 1991. Colin’s most well-known book and his best-seller was “My American Journey“, his memoir. This is the same book that got him a $6 million advance. This book was published in September 1995 and he even held a book signing for it, and people came in huge crowds for this.

During this time, Colin was also hinting at a potential run for a Presidential campaign. Later, he announced that he doesn’t have the drive or zeal required to campaign for this position. This was a bummer because many people were rooting for him. Apart from the above two books, Colin had written a few other books as well, some he worked by himself, while for others he took some help.

You can check out his books like “It Worked For Me: In Life and Leadership“, “A Soldier’s Way: An Autobiography“, “Portsea: A True Love Story from the Great War“, and a few others. These books are available on Amazon in various formats.

Charity Work and Entreprenuership

Colin Powell was a politician, but unlike many others, he actually cared about the people in his country. So that’s why he partnered with his wife Alma J. Powell and established “America’s Promise“. This is an alliance of various communities, businesses, and various organizations that are targeted towards young Americans. The aim of this organization is to improve the lives of young people by providing them access to basic necessities.

According to this organization, it recognized “five promises” as important factors/requirements for a person’s growth. These 5 promises are safe spaces, effective education, opportunity to serve, caring adults, and a healthy start. If young Americans have all these things then they can thrive and become the best version of themselves.

Some of the partners of the country’s biggest alliance are Ford Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Target Corporation and Farm, the YMCA, Catholic Charities USA, and a few others. While Colin and his wife started this, he served on the board chair only till 2001.

Since he had to take the responsibilities of being the U.S. Secretary of State, he appointed Marc Racicot, a former governor of Montana. Colin’s joined the board in 2004 when Harris Wofford was serving as the board chair. Alma Powell is also an author who published 2 children’s books. Apart from that, she is an audiologist and a respected one at that. Now, you might be wondering what is Colin Powell’s wife’s net worth? Alma Powell’s net worth is around $3 million, more or less.

Other than America’s Promise, Powell also did charity by supporting some foundations like “Smile Train”, “NAACP”, “Aid for the World”, “Children’s Health Fund”, “Everyone Matters”, and “Hands on Nashville”.

Colin’s Early Life

Colin Powell was born in Harlem and grew up in its neighborhood. His parents were Maud Ariel and Luther Theophilus Powell who were Jamaican immigrants. Powell’s date of birth was April 5, 1938, and his birth name was Colin Luther Powell. Despite being Jamaican immigrants his parents had both Scottish and African ancestry.

Colins’s parents were simple people and both worked to support the family. His mother was a seamstress while his father worked as a shipping clerk. Even Colin worked as a kid while attending Morris High School. He found work at a baby furniture store and learned Yiddish while hearing various people interact.

Powell came across a lot of Jewish people and that’s one of the reasons he was able to learn Yiddish. He then also worked for Jewish families as a Shabbos goy for Sabbath. A few years after graduating from high school in 1954, he joined City College of New York. There, he got his Bachelor of Science degree specializing in geology.

After getting a Bachelor’s degree he also got an MBA degree from George Washington University and an Honorary Doctor of Public Service. The former was in 1970, while the latter he got in 1990.

Joining Military

During his time in college, he joined Reserve Officer’s Training Corps. This was in the early 1960s. Colin loved being in the military and was able to quickly climb the ranks. When he was a cadet, he joined the Pershing Rifles organization and graduated as an Army second lieutenant. Powell became a platoon leader after training and was put in the 48th infantry in West Germany.

By the time of Vietnam, Powell had already risen to the ranks of Captain and served as South Vietnamese Army advisor in Vietnam for a year. Then, 5 years later after he became a major, he went back to Vietnam in 1968. During this time, he showed immense bravery and saved 3 people from a helicopter crash. For this, he was awarded the Soldier’s Medal.

When the war was over, he came back to America and got an MBA degree. Colin also served as a White House Fellowship from 1972 to 1973 under President Richard Nixon.

Advisory Roles

Powell joined the office and became the “United States Deputy National Security Advisor” by the end of 1986. He worked as a Deputy National Security Advisor for a year and then became “United States National Security Advisor” in November 1987. Powell worked in the office under President Ronal Reagan till January 1989 and was later succeeded by Brent Scowcroft.

Colin then became the “12th Chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff” in October 1989. This lasted till September 1993 and during this time under President George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton. After this took some time off and wrote his memoir, during rumors spread about this potential Presidency campaign. Squashing those rumors, he later joined the office again, but his time as “65th United States Secretary of State“.

His role as the Secretary of State was a crucial one and he had a lot of pressure to main relations with the countries. The reason for this was the September 11 attacks. Powell built a case for the 2003 invasion of Iraq, which boiled up a lot of controversies. According to a report by Iraq Survey Group, his allegations were false. Those allegations were that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction.

Personal Life

Colin Powell has only been married once until the day he died. He met his wife, Alma Jhonson, and got married in August 1962. The couple has a son, Michael Powell who was a Federal Communications Commission chairman. They also have two daughters, Annemarie Powell and Linda Powell.

Cause of Death

Colin Powell was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and was being treated for multiple myeloma. He then also contracted Covid-19 and was facing complications due to that. Colin then passed away on October 18, 2021. According to reports, he also had Parkinson’s disease. Even though he was vaccinated for Covid-19, his immune system didn’t respond due to myeloma.

Wrapping Up

Powell had an amazing life and was an inspiration to many. For his time in the military and at the office, he had been awarded many civilian awards and honors from the government and many organizations. Well, I guess that’s it for now. There are a lot of things to know about other than Colin Powell’s net worth in 2021. So check out his books, and read about him to find out more about this life.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What was Colin Powell’s net worth in 2021? At the time of his death in October 2021, Colin Powell’s net worth was $30 million. This is thanks to a long career in the U.S Office in various roles, speaking engagements, and his earnings from books. He also served in the military from 1958 to 1993 during the Vietnam war. Did Colin Powell get a pension? Usually, anyone who retires from the military gets 2.5% from their base pay for every year of their service. The pay depends on your last month of the service. So, yes Colin Powell did get a pension. What is Colin Powell’s wife’s net worth? Colin Powell’s wife, Alma J. Powell has a net worth of $3 million. Was Colin Powell a Republican? Yes, Colin Powell was a Republican and served the office from 1986 to 2005.