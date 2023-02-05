I would be lying if I told you that I didn’t watch “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” as a child (and you would be lying too if you say some stuff like that). The show revolved around twin brothers named Zack (played by Dylan Sprouse) and Cody Martin (portrayed by Cole Sprouse). The brothers are often found plotting mischievous plans that would get everyone into trouble. The show aired from March 2005 to September 2008. Later a sequel titled “The Suite Life on Deck” aired from 2008 to 2011.

And in this article, we will talk about one of the Sprouse brothers i.e, Cole Sprouse, who was born in August 1992. Cole and his twin brother started their career as child actors and has appeared in numerous television shows. Aside from his role as “Cody Martin”, Cole Sprouse is also famous for portraying the character of “Jughead Jones” in Riverdale. Riverdale is a horror television adaptation of Archie’s comic characters. In addition to being a talented actor, Cole Sprouse is also a skilled photographer.

What is Cole Sprouse Worth?

According to our sources, the American actor & photographer Cole Sprouse net worth is $8 million as of November 2022. However, some reports claim that Cole Sprouse net worth is a whopping $48 million. Starting his career as a child actor, Cole Sprouse and his brother gained worldwide popularity for their roles as Zack and Cody. After wrapping up Disney’s Zack and Cody projects, Cole went to pursue his education in 2011. Due to this, he was absent from the acting industry for a few years and returned with a band by starring as “Forsythe Jones III a.k.a. Jughead”. Cole Sprouse has won many Teen Choice and People’s Choice Awards.

As of this writing, Cole has won 8 Teen Choice Awards from the years 2017 to 2019. You will be surprised to know that all of his Teen Choice Awards wins were for his role in Riverdale. Coming to the People’s Choice Awards, he lifted the award 3 times i.e, of which he won 1 award in 2019 for “Drama Movie Star of the Year” for his role in “Five Feet Apart”. Apart from this, he was nominated for awards like YoungStar Award, Blockbuster Entertainment Award, MTV Movie Awards, Young Artist Awards, Kids’ Choice Awards, Shorty Awards, and Saturn Awards. Read on to know more about how much does Cole Sprouse make?

Name Cole Sprouse Net worth $8 million Birth 4 August 1992, Arezzo, Italy Nationality American Age 30 years Height 5ft 11in Weight 70 kg Sibling Dylan Sprouse Profession Actor, Photographer Career 1993-2012, 2017-Present

How Much Does Cole Sprouse Make?

From his acting roles and his profession as a photographer, Cole Sprouse reportedly bags over $1.3 million every year. Aside from his acting and photography works, he is also paid plenty of cash to appear in television commercials and for brand partnerships or collaborations. Cole Sprouse is also a model and given his looks, it’s highly probable that he is paid thousands of dollars. He and his elder brother, Dylan started a venture called “Sprouse Bros Band”. Sprouse Bros Band is concerned with selling clothes and other fashion accessories.

As per our sources, Cole invested a great deal of cash into stocks and shares of big companies. He reportedly bought shares of companies such as Walmart, Apple, Netflix, FedEx, Microsoft, PepsiCo, and many more. Our estimation states that the portfolio of Cole Sprouse’s investments is worth between $5 to $10 million. From all of these endeavors, Cole earns at least $114k a month, and his weekly gains are approximately a little over $26k. Let’s check out Cole Sprouse’s earnings in the below section.

Cole Sprouse Earnings

Ok, first things first, Cole Sprouse rose to fame because of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. The show premiered from March 2005 to September 2008. It has three seasons which makes a total of 87 episodes. According to our sources, Dylan and Cole earned $20k per episode of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. The first season of the show has 26 episodes and if we add the figures, Cole reportedly earned $520k.

Later from February 2006 to June 2007, the second season of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody premiered, which ran for 39 episodes. Cole’s earnings from this season were approximately $780k. And the 3rd and last season aired from June 2007 to September 2008 and ran for 22 episodes. Dylan and Cole’s earnings were increased to $70k per episode. Cole reportedly made over $1.54 million from the last season The overall takings of Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody are $2.84 million.

Given that, the show still runs on syndication, Cole and Dylan still make plenty of cash as royalties. Not only this, but Disney also released video games and numerous novels based on the show. Now, it’s obvious that Disney had to use the faces of Dylan and Cole for video games and books, they (Dylan and Cole) must have received compensation for it as well.

The Suite Life on Deck

After the conclusion of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Disney premiered a spin-off show titled “The Suite Life on Deck” that ran from 2008 to 2011. This show picks up the plot, where The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. And as you can see in the title, this time the twin protagonists are traveling the world on a cruise ship and the events of the show take place on a cruise ship “SS Tipton”. Like its predecessor, The Suite Life on Deck ran for three seasons with 71 episodes. The first season ran from September 2006 to July 2009 for 21 episodes.

And Cole’s salary was $40k per episode, which is $840k in total. Cole and his brother’s stipend was the same in the second season as well, and they reportedly made $1.12 million for 28 episodes. And for the 3rd season (which also marked the end of the series) premiered from July 2010 to May 2011 for 22 episodes. It is reported that the Sprouse bros takings in the 3rd season were a whopping $100k per episode. So, Cole and Dylan’s earnings from season 3 were $2.8 million.

Riverdale Earnings

Sprouse bagged the role of Jughead Jones in Riverdale, whose characters are based on Archie comics. Riverdale revolves around a group of teenage friends, who set out to unravel a mysterious murder. But as they go deep into the roots of the investigation, they find that things are not as easy as it seems. The show premiered its first season in January 2017 and received critical acclaim.

Thus, Riverdale continued for 5 more seasons. And the 7th season, which is also the finale of Riverdale is scheduled to be released in 2023. As per our sources, Cole Sprouse along with his cast members Lili Leinhart, Camila Mendes, and KJ Apa reportedly receive $40k per episode. It is reckoned that Cole Sprouse made over $3 million from his role as Jughead.

Other Earnings

Many of you might already know that Cole Sprouse played the character of Ross and Carol’s son, “Ben Geller”. He had a recurring role in the series and appeared in 7 episodes. According to reports, he was paid a salary of $5k per episode. If we add the numbers, it makes $42k in total, which isn’t bad for a child actor of that time. Cole Sprouse appeared as the lead in the sci-fi romantic movie “Moonshot”, in which he plays the role of “Walt”. The movie also stars Lana Condor, Manson Gooding, Emily Rudd, and Zach Braff.

The movie has a basic plot where earthlings have inhabited Mars and Cole and Lana’s character board a shuttle to Mars to meet their better halves. As per our reports, Cole took a whopping $4 million to portray the character of Walt in Moonshot. Apart from this, he also makes money through sponsored content on Instagram. For promoting a brand or company on Instagram, Cole Sprouse reportedly makes up to $250k a year. As of this writing, he has amassed over $5 million from advertisements and endorsements alone.

Cole Sprouse Real Estate and Car Collection

Sprouse purchased a home in Arezzo, Tuscany, recently. It is reported that the home sits on a 6,100 square feet space and has 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. In addition to this, it also has not one but two giant swimming pools. The actor paid around $8 million for this property. Aside from this, he also owns a 6,800 square feet real estate property in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles. The place is reported to feature 7 bedrooms and bathrooms and have facilities like a pool, tennis court, garden, etc. Cole reportedly bought this place for $2.2 million.

Car Collection

The Riverdale actor also possesses some amazing cars in his collection. For instance, he is the owner of a Ferrari F8, which is evaluated to be worth over $290k. In addition to this, he is also the keeper of a BMW 3, which cost him a sweet $59.8k. He also owns a Range Rover worth $135k. Aside from this, he is reported to own branded cars such as Audi, McLaren GT, Porsche Macan, etc.

Cole Sprouse Early Life and Career Beginnings

The Riverdale fame, Cole Sprouse was born to Matthew Sprouse and Melanie Wright on the 4th of August 1992 in Arezzo, Tuscany, Italy. When Dylan and Cole were 4 months old, Matthew and Melanie relocated to Long Beach, California. Cole went to the University of New York in 2011. later on, he transferred to the Gallatin School of Individualized Study, where he took archaeology as his major. Both he and his brother came out with a degree in 2015, and Cole went on to work at archaeological sites.

Conclusion

Cole Sprouse has been in the acting industry since he was a child and the same goes for his brother Dylan as well. Both twins went on to earn international fame due to their roles in movies and television shows. The Sprouse brothers grew so popular, that at one point, they were named the highest-earning twins for the years 2008 to 2010. Cole was recently seen as “Walt” in Moonshot, and he will be playing an undisclosed role in the upcoming movie “Lisa Frankenstein”, which is currently in the post-production phase.

