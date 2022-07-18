Cole Hauser Net Worth: Career, Biography, Achievements, Family, Investments, Cars

The American actor, Cole Hauser is the descendant of one of the founding members of the biggest entertainment companies i.e, Warner Bros. Yes, Cole is the great-grandson of Harry Warner. Cole Hauser is currently playing the character of “Rip Wheeler” in the drama series titled “Yellowstone”. The series debuted back in June 2018 and recently got renewed for a 5th season. Apart from this, Cole Hauser is known for playing supporting characters in movies like Higher Learning, School Ties, Pitch Black, The Cave, Good Will Hunting, etc.

Keep scrolling to read more information on Cole Hauser like What is Cole Hauser net worth? How old is Cole Hauser? Cole Hauser’s Yellowstone earnings, and How much does Cole Hauser make?

What Is Cole Hauser Worth?

The Yellowstone fame, Cole Hauser net worth is an ample $8 million as of July 2022. Hauser acquired almost every single dime of his fortune through his acting roles in movies and television shows. Cole Hauser has acted in critical and commercially successful movies like 2 Fast 2 Furious (where he played the character of a drug lord named “Carter Verone”), The Break-Up (as Lupus Grobowski), A Good Day to Die Hard (as Agent Mike Collins), and Olympus Has Fallen (as Agent Roma). Cole Hauser also received praise for his acting in the science fiction movie “Transcendence”, which was a box office disappointment. Now that we know Cole Hauser net worth, let’s see how much does Cole Hauser make?

Name Cole Hauser Net Worth $8 million Birth March 22, 1975, Santa Barbara, USA Nationality American Age 47 years Height 6ft 1in Weight 79 kg Partner Cynthia Daniel Profession Actor Career 1992-Present

How Much Does Cole Hauser Make?

Hauser has been in the entertainment industry for more than 3 decades and has acted in numerous TV shows and movies. Thanks to his role in Yellowstone and other projects, he now easily makes up to $4 million every year. Out of which a majority of it comes from playing the role of Rip Wheeler. He also manages to negotiate a decent stipend for appearing in other TV shows and movies as either a supporting character or as a guest. In addition to this, brand promotions and endorsements also bring some heavy cash into his pockets. It is expected that Cole Hauser manages to make more than $250k every month from his career endeavors. Hauser’s weekly stipend is reported to be at least $75k. Below are the details on Cole Hauser’s Yellowstone earnings.

Cole Hauser Yellowstone Earnings

Hauser has been part of the American drama TV series “Yellowstone” since season 1. In this show, he plays the role of a ranch foreman/loyal right-hand of Kevin Costner’s character “John Dutton”. The show revolves around John Dutton and his family who owns a ranch called “Yellowstone”. The Duttons are in a feud with land developers, with whom they share their (Duttons) ranch border and the developers are always looking for a chance to take over Duttons’ ranch.

According to multiple sources, Cole Hauser receives an ample stipend of at least $200k an episode. Each season of Yellowstone has a total of 10 episodes (except season 1, which has 9 episodes). So if we calculate, Cole Hauser walks home with a massive paycheck of $2 million from every season. Cole Hauser has reportedly made around $1.8 for season 1. So if we add all the figures, Cole Hauser’s overall takings from Yellowstone are a whopping $7.8 million.

Cole Hauser Other Earnings

Before Yellowstone, Cole Hauser used to play the role of a U.S. Marshal in a police drama TV series called “Chase”. The story of this show is focused on the character of Annie Frost (played by Kelli Giddish) and her teammates. The show aired its first episode in September 2010 and concluded in May 2011 consisting of 18 episodes. Cole Hauser’s character name in this series was “Jimmy Godfrey”, and according to reports, he was paid a sum of $100k an episode for his role. If we add the figures, it makes a whopping $1.8 million for 18 episodes. Originally, the makes of the show wanted to make 22 episodes, but it was cut down to 18 episodes.

On the other hand, Cole Hauser on average charges between $150k to $350k to feature in a movie. However, the charges may differ depending on the movie and the role.

Cole Hauser Real Estate

As the plot of Yellowstone is set around a ranch, Rip Wheeler fame is the keeper of one such ranch. According to reports, he paid a whopping $2.33 million for the place in the year 2010. The ranch is said to be situated in Los Angeles, and it includes a 5,400 square feet house. When you think about an ideal house, it should have many spacious rooms with exquisite facilities and Cole’s house fits the description of a perfectly ideal place.

It has 4 bedrooms and bathrooms and a separate room for the office. Apart from 5,400 square feet mansion, the property also has a separate place reserved for a studio. Cole also made sure to make arrangements for any uninvited guests. The actor built a separate house (that includes 1 bedroom and bathroom) where the guests can crash for the night. After taking care of the property for more than a decade, the actor finally decided to let it go.

In the year 2020, he put the property on the market demanding a whopping $4.25 million (which is double the amount he paid for). However, the actor didn’t find any bidders, and thus lowered the price. Eventually, he sold off the place for an amazing $3.85 million last year.

Cole Hauser Early Life

Cole Hauser was born in a family that has ties with the entertainment business. His father, Wings Hauser is an actor turned director. Cole’s mother, Cass Warner established a movie production company called “Warner Sisters”. Hauser has blood relations with known personalities like Dwight Hauser (Oscar-winning screenwriter), Harry Warner (founder of Warner Bros), Milton Sperling (screenwriter and producer), and Betty Mae (artist). Cass and Wings welcomed Cole into this world on the 22nd of March 1975 in Santa Barbara, California, United States.

Cole Hauser’s parents ended their marriage when he was just 2 years old. After divorcing Cass, Wings Hauser was mostly absent from his son’s life. Cole and Wings met each other when Cole was 15 years. As for Cass Warner, she relocated to many places after her divorce like Santa Barbara, Oregon, and Florida. Cole Hauser wasn’t interested in academics and thus joined a talent camp. Due to this, he managed to grab the lead role in a theater play titled “Dark of the Moon”.

Hauser’s performance was so good in the play that he even received a standing ovation from the audience. Later on, Cole Hauser decided to quit school to embark on his journey to become an actor. At that time, Cole Hauser was 16 years old.

Cole Hauser Personal Life

Hauser saw his life partner in the American actress, Cynthia Daniel. Cynthia is well known for being the wife of Cole Hauser and the identical sister of actress, Brittany Daniel. Both Brittany and Cynthia were born on the 17th of March 1976 in Gainesville, Florida, United States to Charlton B. Daniel and Carol. Soon, Cynthia and Brittany ventured into modeling when they were just 11 years old. The Daniel sisters, later on, got an opportunity to act in the American sitcom “The New Leave It to Beaver” in 1987.

After this, Cynthia and Brittany got to play the lead characters in the American drama series titled “Francine Pascal’s Sweet Valley High”. The show aired its first episode in September 1994 and concluded in October 1997. After the conclusion of the show, Cynthia quit acting and started to work as a photographer. Around the mid-2000s, Cole Hauser met Cynthia and both tied the knot in 2006. Both Cynthia and Cole haven’t shed light on how or when they fell for each other.

However, the pair’s first child, a son named Ryland was born in 2004, so it is safe to assume that both started dating each other in the early 2000s. Later in 2008, Cynthia and Cole welcomed their second son named Colt. After a few years, Cynthia became pregnant for the third time and gave birth to a daughter named Steely Rose in 2012.

Final Thoughts on Cole Hauser

Cole Hauser is doing pretty well with his role as “Rip Wheeler” in Yellowstone given that most of the movies or TV shows he appeared in, were as a supporting character. Despite being cast as a supporting actor, Cole Hauser still managed to leave his mark on the audience with his performance. Fortunately, it seems like the days of Cole Hauser appearing as a supporting character are over. The actor is going to play the lead in an upcoming thriller film titled “Muti”. In this movie, we will see Cole Hauser playing the role of “Detective Floyd”. He is also the main character in another upcoming comedy/thriller film “The Minute You Wake Up Dead”, which is currently in the making.

Frequently Asked Questions About Cole Hauser

1. What is Cole Hauser worth? A. According to our reports, the Yellowstone actor, Cole Hauser net worth is $8 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Cole Hauser? A. The American actor, Cole Hauser turned 47 a few months ago. 3. Who is Cole Hauser married to? A. Cole Hauser walked down the aisle with the actress turned photographer Cynthia Daniel in 2006. The pair went on to become parents to 3 children i.e, two sons and a daughter. 4. What is the height of Cole Hauser? A. The Rip Wheeler fame, Cole Hauser stands 6 feet and 1 inch tall.