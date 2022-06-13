Coach K Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Earnings, Biography, Cars, Family

You might have read about many successful basketball players, but in this post, you will read about a former basketball coach, who was offered a massive sum of $40 million to become an NBA coach. Not only this, but the coach received many offers like this, but he rejected them all. So who is this basketball coach I Am talking about? Well, he is Michael William Krzyzewski or better recognized by his nickname “Coach K”. He used to serve in the U.S. Army and later became a basketball coach. He had been the men’s college basketball instructor at Duke University for more than 4 decades.

What Is Coach K Worth?

Now that you know that Coach K worked as a college basketball instructor for more than 40 years, what did he get in return? You will be surprised to know that the former coach of Duke University i.e, Coach K net worth is an astounding $45 million. Also, he earned the honor of being considered one of the most successful college coaches. Now, if you think that there is no money in working as a basketball coach, then think again. Michael William Krzyzewski started his career as the head basketball instructor at Duke University back in 1980. He went on to serve as the head instructor for almost 42 years. Before this, Michael used to serve in the US Army and later went on to become the assistant coach at Indiana University. You will find detailed information on Coach K in a later section, for now, see how much does Coach K make?

Name Coach K Birth Name Michael William Krzyzewski Net Worth $45 Million Birth 13th February 1947, Chicago, Illinois Nationality American Age 75 Years Height 5Ft 10In Weight 80 Kg Profession Basketball Coach Career 1974-2022

How Much Does Coach K Make?

As per sources, Coach K received a whopping salary of $9.7 million every year. A major part of his income came through his post as the head coach at Duke University. In addition to this, Coach K also made money through endorsement deals and making appearances on TV shows or radio channels as a guest. Sources reveal that Duke University used to pay Coach K a hefty sum of $700k each month. If we add the bonus earnings to Coach K’s monthly salary, it makes up to $10 million a year. It is estimated that Coach K earned about $175k per week. Below are the details of Coach K’s earnings.

Coach K Earnings

In 1980, Duke University hired Coach K by paying him $48k each season. After a decade i.e, around 1990, Coach K was already making $500k each year (thanks to his contract negotiations and excellent performance as a coach). Later in 2002, his takings were increased to $750k and in 2003 it was hiked to $800k per year. Then in 2005, Coach K extended his agreement and managed to negotiate a deal that made him $1.2 million a year.

As per our sources, In the years 2008 to 2015 Coach K was receiving a massive stipend of more than $4.2 million to $7.6 million each year for serving as the head instructor at Duke University. So if we add the figures, Coach K reportedly earned more than $35.4 million between 2008 and 2015. After this, Coach K received a massive sum of $7 million per year as per his new contract. This agreement also granted Coach K performance bonuses apart from his base salary. Have a look at the offer’s given to Coach K to become an NBA coach.

Coach K NBA Offers

Coach K’s earliest known offer to teach basketball to professional players came from the Boston Celtics way back in 1990. However, Coach K rejected the offer (details of the offer have not been made public). A few years later, Coach K received another huge offer.

This time, the owner of the Los Angeles Lakers asked Coach K to become the head coach of the team. It was a 5-year agreement with a total payout of $40 million. Not only this, but this agreement also provided Coach K a share in the Los Angeles Lakers ownership. As you might have guessed, Coach K rejected this great proposal.

After this, The New Jersey Nets proposed a contract to coach the Nets for a base stipend of $15 million for each season. As usual, the coach brushed the offer aside. Coach K also received an overture by the Minnesota Timberwolves team to take over as the coach for an undisclosed tenure and payment. As you might have already guessed, Coach K repudiated the proposition.

Coach K Real Estate

Reports state that Coach K resides in a grand 7,600 square feet home. The house is constructed on an 11.5-acre property, which is located in Durham, North Carolina. Coach K reportedly paid a hefty sum of $950k for the 7,600 square feet property back in 1997. It is estimated that the property is worth more than $3 million today.

Early Life

Coach K was born Michael William Krzyzewski to the Polish/American couple William and Emily Krzyzewski. Emily gave birth to Michael on the 13th of February 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Coach K was sent to St. Helen School and later on to Archbishop Weber High School, which is located in his hometown.

After passing out of high school, Coach K joined the U.S. Military Academy and started playing basketball under the guidance of Bob Knight. Coach K completed his graduation in 1969. Later on, Coach K joined the U.S. Army in the same year he graduated i.e, in 1969.

Michael went on to serve in the military for almost 5 years and later stepped down from his captain post in 1974 to become the assistant coach for Indiana Hoosiers. After working as an assistant instructor for a year, Coach K left the Indiana Hoosiers to become the head instructor of the Army Cadets.

Career

On the 18th of March 1980, Coach K was named the new head instructor of the men’s college basketball team at Duke University. During his time as the head basketball coach, the teams at Duke University went on to win 15 ACC Championships. Not only this but, they have also secured the first position at the NCAA National Championships 5 times.

They have also finished in the top 4 positions at the ACC Championship event, all thanks to Coach K’s guidance. In February 2010, Coach K achieved the milestone of guiding his team for the 100th time, and later in January 2015, Duke’s team won for the 1000th time while Coach K was the instructor. One of the Duke teams playing under the guidance of Coach K was the Duke Blue Devils. The team grabbed their 1,000th victory under Coach K in November 2017, making him the first head instructor to lead a single team to victory 1000 times.

Then in April this year, Coach K stepped down as the head coach of Duke University. Under Coach K’s supervision, Duke has a winning/loss ratio of 1,129:309. Though there has been some news on the web stating the possible return of Coach K for the 2022-2023 season, Coach K has brushed off the news.

Personal Life

Coach K tied the knot with a woman named Carol Marsh. Both the pair walked down the aisle on the very same day Coach K got graduated i.e, in 1969. During their marriage, Michael and Carol welcomed three daughters namely Debbie Savarino, Lindy Frasher, and Jamie Spatola. The former head coach of Dukes has 10 grandkids.

Conclusion

Coaching a team for more than 40 years and having a winning/losing record of 1,129-309 is not a walk in the park. On top of this, being loyal to Dukes even though getting an offer of $40 million to coach professional teams shows the dedication and loyalty of Coach K to the Dukes. Coach K’s service to the Dukes earned him the honor of being one of the greatest college basketball instructors of all time.

