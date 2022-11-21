Clive Davis Net Worth: Age, Career, Assets, Biography, Earnings, Family

We all grew up listening to artists like Michael Anthony Orlando Cassavitis a.k.a. Tony Orlando, Janis Joplin, Bruce Springsteen, Olivia Longott, Barry Manilow, Whitney Houston, etc. All of these artists rose to popularity and fame after joining Columbia Records. However, there is only one man, who is credited with giving these wonderful musicians to the world and his name is Clive Jay Davis fondly known as “Clive Davis”. He joined Columbia Records in the mid-1960s and worked for the company for nearly a decade. During his time at Columbia Records, Clive Davis gave a chance to all the artists I mentioned above.

Not only this but under his supervision as the president of the company, Columbia Records went to newer heights. After leaving Columbia Records in 1973, Davis went on to establish a company of his own i.e, Arista Records in 1974. Arista Records gave us music artists like Air Supply, Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin, etc. Later on, Clive Davis partnered with artists like L.A. Reid and Babyface to establish another record company titled “LaFace Records”. LaFace Records also proved to be successful due to musical contributions made by singers like Toni Braxton, Usher, girl group “TLC”, and others.

Read in detail about the life and career of Clive Davis in this post. Also, don’t forget to check out Clive Davis net worth, how old is Clive Davis, how much does Clive Davis make, Clive Davis’s early life, Clive Davis’s relationships, and marriages, and more.

What is Clive Davis Worth?

As of this writing, the American record producer Clive Davis survives with an astonishing net worth of over $850 million. He mainly earned his money by guiding record labels. In addition to this, he also earned money by establishing two of the leading (of that time) record labels namely “LaFace” and “Arista Records”. Clive Davis’s contribution to the music industry didn’t go unrewarded. He was honored with many prestigious titles and awards throughout his career. He has been bestowed with the esteemed Grammy not once but 5 times. Clive won his first Grammy Award in the year 1994 for serving as the producer of Whitney Houston’s album “The Bodyguard”.

His second Grammy win was in the year 2000 for “Supernatural” by the rock group “Santana” in the “Best Rock Album” category. Also in 2000, Clive Davis received a Grammy for “Album of the Year”. Clive Davis won a Grammy for the albums “Breakaway” (Kelly Clarkson) and “Jennifer Hudson” (Jennifer Hudson) in the “Best Pop Vocal Album” and “Best R&B Album” respectively. Aside from this, Clive Davis also won an ICG Special Award of Merit in 1994 and NAACP Vanguard Award in 2015. He also received a Walk of Fame star in the year 1997. Check out how much does Clive Davis make in the below paragraph.

Name Clive Davis Net worth $850 million Birth 4 April 1932, New York, USA Nationality American Age 90 years Height 5ft 1in Weight 58 kg Profession Record Producer, Record Executive, Lawyer Children 4 Career 1965-Present

How Much Does Clive Davis Make?

Clive Davis has been serving as the CCO (Chief Creative Officer) of the world-famous record label called, “Sony Music Entertainment”. Before this, he held the position of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RCA Music Group, J Records, and BMG North America. Earlier, he was the president of Arista Records from 1974 to the early 2000s. And before this, he upheld the post of president of Columbia Records from 1967 to 1973. It is assumed that Clive’s annual takings are between $15 million to $25 million. He amassed a large share of his wealth by establishing record labels as well as holding high positions in them.

Aside from this, he also earned money from brand partnerships, commercials, and writing. Davis also receives royalties for his writing works. He has written a memoir titled “Clive: Inside the Record Business” released in 1975. Later in 2013, Clive published his autobiography “The Soundtrack of My Life”. The estimated monthly takings of Clive Davis are $2 million to $4 million and his weekly income is at least a million dollars.

How Does Clive Davis Spend His Money?

The American record producer has numerous properties in his possession. He has a 5-unit house in Manhattan. Back in 2017, Clive tried to sell one unit for $7.8 million. However, he couldn’t find any bidder and thus lowered the price from $7.8 million to $6.2 million. Ultimately, the home went unsold, and it is reported that each unit brings over $11.7k in rent. Aside from this, he is also the owner of a home in Westchester County, New York. As per reports, David purchased the home in the year 1991 and the abode covers 8,000 square feet area. The home also features a theater, and it also has a guest house that sits on a 6,000 square feet area.

On the other hand, Clive Davis is also an admirer of art and paintings. He is reported to own art pieces by world-famous artists like Picasso, Damien Hirst, Dale Chihuli, Andy Warhol, and many more. You will be shocked to know that Clive Davis’s total value of his art collection is more than $100 million.

Clive Davis Early Life and Career Beginnings

The American record producer was born on the 4th of April 1932 in New York City, New York, United States to a Jewish couple. His father was Herman Davis and his mother was Florence Davis. Herman sued to work two jobs i.e, one as an electrician and the other as a salesman. Unfortunately, Clive Davis lost his parents, when he was a teenager. He was later taken care of by his elder sister, and he moved in with her in Bayside, Queens.

Clive Davis completed high school at a local school and went on to join the Arts and Science College of New York University to pursue further studies. Later in 1953, Clive Davis earned Latin honors by majoring in political science. He then enrolled himself in Harvard Law School, where he went on to become one of the Board of Student Advisers. Davis came out with a Harvard law degree in the year 1956.

Career Beginnings

Soon after completing his studies, Clive Davis started practicing law in a local firm situated in his hometown. Later on, he joined Roseman & Colin LLP, which used to have many big companies as clients. One such client of Roseman & Colin LLP was CBS and Clive earned an opportunity to serve as an assistant council of Columbia Records. At that time, his age was 28 years and within a year, Clive got promoted from assistant counsel to general council. Then in 1965, he earned the posts of administrative vice president & general manager.

In the following year, Davis became the head of CBS Records and in 1967, Clive was named the new president of Columbia Records. He was then removed from his post in 1973 after it was found that Clive used CBS’s money to organize and celebrate his son’s bar mitzvah. In the following year, Clive Davis established a new record company “Arista Records” and worked there till 2000. In 2000, he incorporated “J Records” and went on to work as CEO and chairman of RCA Music Group and BMG Records. Later in 2018, Clive Davis was named Sony Music’s Chief Creative Officer.

Clive Davis Personal Life

Davis has tied the knot with two different women throughout his lifetime. His first marriage was to Helen Cohen. The couple married in 1956 and need their union in 1965. He then got married to Janet Adelberg in 1965. Both lived together till 1985, and they produced two children during their marriage. Clive Davis has 2 children from his first marriage namely Fred and Lauren born in 1960 and 1962 respectively. With Janet, he has two kids namely, Mitchell and Doug Davis born in 1970 and 1974.

Conclusion

Clive Davis is the man who influenced numerous musical personalities. He is also the man who introduced many singers that went on to become famous all over the world. Even after being more than 90 years old, Clive Davis is still going strong.

Frequently Asked Questions About Clive Davis

1. What is Clive Davis worth? A. According to our sources, Clive Davis has an enormous net worth of more than $850 million as of November 2022. 2. How old is Clive Davis? A. Clive Davis was born on the 4th of April 1932 and as of this writing, his age is 90 years. 3. How many children does the American record producer, Clive Davis have? A. Clive Davis has 4 children with his two former wives. He fathered Fred and Lauren with Helen Cohen. He has two children with Janet Adelberg namely Mitchell and Doug Davis. His former two children went on to become an investment banker and an entertainment lawyer respectively. While Clive Davis’s other son named Doug Davis went on to become a Grammy-winning record producer like him. 4. How tall is the record producer, Clive Davis? A. The former Columbia Records president, Clive Davis height is reported to be 5 feet and 1 inch.