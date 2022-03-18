Cordero James Brady runs a YouTube channel, that has more than 8.7 million subscribers. He is better recognized as “CJ SO COOL”. He initially started his channel by uploading reaction videos. His account soon became popular, and later got hacked (eventually, CJ got his channel back). After this event, CJ focused on making vlogs and skits videos. So What is CJ SO COOL worth? How old is CJ SO COOL? And how much does CJ SO COOL make every year?. All of these questions are answered in this post.

What Is CJ SO COOL Worth?

Cordero James Brady a.k.a. CJ SO COOL net worth is estimated to be between $6 to $7 million. It is obvious that the YouTuber earned most of his wealth from his YouTube channel. In addition to this, he is also interested in music and also makes a decent income from it. To sum it up, his wealth is mostly acquired from his social media handles.

Name CJ SO COOL Birth Name Cordero James Brady Net Worth $6 to $7 million Birth 29 March 1989, Gary, Indiana Nationality American Age 32 years old Height 5 Ft and 11 In Weight 1.81 Meters Profession YouTuber, Internet Personality Career 2014-Present

How Much Does CJ SO COOL Make?

If we talk about CJ SO COOL’s earnings, he makes a hefty sum of $500k to $800k every year from his social media handles. In addition to this, he has also auctioned his royalties, where the winner of the auction will receive 35% of the YouTuber’s income (more about this in the later section). According to reports, he gets a salary of $40k+ every month. Below are the details of his earnings

CJ SO COOL YouTube Channel

Let us start with the primary source of income of Codero James Brady i.e. his YouTube channel. His channel is named after his stage name CJ SO COOL (or did he choose the stage name, because of his channel?). Cordero joined the YouTube platform back at the end of 2014. His channel now has more than 8.7 million subscribers, with more than 2.3 billion overall views.

His channel is ranked at number 400 on the subscriber’s list, and 233 on the entertainment list. Coming to his monthly earnings, he earns up to $61k every month. While his earnings every year from the channel are estimated to be $45 to $726k. He earns his money from monetization. He can also make a good sum of money by paid sponsorships and endorsements. CJ’s channel earns around 10k new followers every month.

CJ has more than 5.2 million followers on his Instagram profile. It is estimated that he can earn up to 5k and 2k for each story. He can charge up to 9k for each video post. Coming to his Facebook page, he has almost 500k followers. CJ mostly uploads vlogging videos or funny videos on his social media platforms. He also posts reaction videos of his family by gifting them something that wants unexpectedly. He can earn thousands of dollars by endorsing or promoting brands or their products on his social media platforms.

House And Cars

Recently the YouTuber surprised his family with a new mansion, that he purchased in Las Vegas. The house is said to convert an area of 4 acres, and has 12 grand bedrooms. It also has a huge garden, and it also has 10 luxurious bathrooms. In case, that YouTuber gets unexpected guests at his house, he got it covered. The house also has 2 extra rooms, specifically reserved for guests. Coming to his car’s collection, he has many expensive cars. It is stated that CJ SO COOL is the proud owner of 9 costly cars.

Auctioning Royalties

Last year, the YouTuber announced that he is going to part away with his 33.5% earnings for just $850k. At first, everyone thought that it was a joke, but CJ was in no such mood. The auction was held in June, and the highest bid went to Jose Ramon B. The auction stated that the investor or winner of the auction will receive 33.5% of the CJ’s overall earnings.

There is a condition that, the investor will not receive more than $55k each month. This will go on until the investor accumulates a whopping sum of $1.13 million. However, the investor’s returns are calculated based on the earnings made by the YouTuber.

For e.g. If the YouTuber earns a sum of approximately $565k a year, then the lien will be paid off in 2 years with 15.6% return interest each year. Similarly, if his earnings are $519k and $281k then the investor will get a full settlement in 30 and 73 months with 12.3% and 4.9% return rates respectively.

Controversies

CJ did become famous because of his YouTube channel, but he has also faced much criticism and backlash for the same. At the initial stage of his YouTube career, CJ SO COOL started uploading videos of him reacting to other YouTuber’s pranks and other videos. He was widely criticized for this, and he was even called by the likes of PewDiePie, iDubbbzTV, I HATE EVERYTHING, and many more. Some even also accused him of stealing the contents of other famous YouTubers and was earning money for something that they worked hard for.

In addition to this, he was heavily criticized by the masses for playing a prank with his children. The heart of the matter was that, CJ SO COOL mixed a laxative in his children’s ice cream, and recorded their reaction. He then uploaded the video, where we could see, his children suffering from pain and also rising towards the bathroom, while CJ was laughing to tears while filming it. His actions were condemned by the likes of Scarce, DramaAlert, BlastphamousHD TV, and by the people all over the world for child abuse.

Back in the year 2016, the earth slipped from CJ’s feet, when he came to know that his channel has been hacked. Not only this, but CJ also announced on his social handle that event his bank account got hacked by someone. According to CJ, his channel had more than a thousand videos and the hacker deleted them all. However, after a week of this event, YouTube restored around 700 of his videos to his channel.

Early Life

CJ SO COOL was born on the 29th of March in 1989 in Indiana. If we talk about his childhood, it was not a great one. His father was serving time in prison, while his mother struggled with her addiction to drugs. COOL witnessed sufferings and hardships during his childhood. To make the matters worse, his father passed away while serving his time in prison.

CJ SO COOL got enrolled in a school, which was named after the former President of the United States i.e. Theodore Roosevelt. Soon he dropped out of Theodore Roosevelt school, joined William Wirt High School to complete his studies. After completing his graduation from school, CJ SO COOL got a job as a presidential guard in the Navy, when he was just 19 years old. After this, he got enrolled in the university of Purdue, and started to study Criminology. By 2012, he dropped out of the university to take up a job to earn money.

Career

After leaving the university, CJ SO COOL started looking for jobs. It is stated that he used to work as a crap’s dealer in Casinos. He also took a job as a blackjack and poker dealer in Casinos. CJ took up several jobs and at one point he also worked at Chuck E Cheese and Denny’s. Most of his shifts were very long, and he was well-liked by his colleagues. Soon he was convinced by his colleagues and his brother Desmond Anthony Ladonn Brady, who is well recognized as Jinx to join the YouTube platform.

CJ SO COOL joined YouTube in the year 2014, but his first video was uploaded a year later. During this time, he learned to edit, make, and record videos with his brother Jinx. He uploaded his first video titled “CJ Shoe Collection” in June 2015, which has more than 800k views. His channel rose to fame with a video called “Let Me Explain These Kids Vlog”. He also started making reaction videos, which took his channel to a higher level. Now, the channel has more than 8.7 million subscribers, and it is still growing.

Personal Life

CJ SO COOL is in a relationship with a fellow YouTuber, Charlene Young. She is fondly known as Royalty. CJ SO COOL and Royalty are the proud parents of 6 children. Royalty is the mother of 3 children from her previous relationship. While on the other hand, CJ is the father of a daughter called Camari. Camari is the daughter of CJ from his past relationship. Later in the year 2020, Royalty gave birth to CJ SO COOL’s twins. The twins were named Cordayaha and Cordero Jr by the couple. The family is often seen in the videos of CJ SO COOL, when he surprises them by handing out presents to them.

Conclusion

CJ has had a rough childhood, he had to bear the news of his father’s death in prison and also had to deal with a drug-addicted mother. He had to leave his studies to get a job so that he could support himself financially. If it hadn’t been for the encouragement from his colleagues and his brother Jinx, CJ would have still been working somewhere. He joined YouTube back in 2014, and soon his videos became popular among the audience.

However, he was involved in controversies, where he was accused of stealing someone else’s hard work (talking about his reaction videos). Also, he enraged people, when he mixed laxatives in his children’s ice cream, and laughed at them while filming it. He also got his channel hacked, where more than a thousand of his uploads were deleted. Despite all of these, CJ SO COOL’s channel does not seem to be affected in any way. His videos still attract views in millions, and at the same time, he earns thousands of subscribers every month. Given all these, it is certain that the channel will expand even more.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is CJ SO COOL net worth? A. CJ SO COOL net worth is around $6 to $7 million. 2. How old is CJ SO COOL? A. CJ SO COOL is 32 years old. 3. What is CJ SO COOL’s real name? A. CJ SO COOL’s real name is Cordero James Brady. 4. How many children does CJ SO COOL and Royalty have? A. CJ SO COOL and Royalty has 6 children.