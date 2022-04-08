If some of you are unaware of what a city carrier assistant is, he/she is responsible for delivering mail, and they are responsible for receiving mail from the residents and businesses. City carrier assistants usually travel by foot, cycle, bike, or by postal vehicle. They have to travel to different addresses and deliver mails, parcels, etc. to assigned addresses. So, here we will be discussing further city carrier assistants, what do USPS city carrier assistants do? What is the eligibility to become a city carrier assistant? Payscale of a city carrier assistant, the benefits that city carrier assistants get and what their duties and timing are, etc.

Who Is a City Carrier Assistant?

As we have mentioned before, a city carrier assistant is a person who is responsible for delivering mail and receiving mail from residents and businesses. They travel across a city to different addresses and collect or deliver mail, parcels, etc. This is an entry-level job in the USPS. City carrier assistants organize mail by address and will assist their customers who are on their delivery routes. City carrier assistant is an hourly job, and people here earn about $19 an hour. They usually work for more than 40 hours a week.

What Does a USPS City Carrier Assistant Do?

The USPS (United States Postal Service) city carrier assistant is the same as any other city carrier assistant. They have the same duties and responsibilities as the other city carrier assistants. The USPS city carrier assistant, as we have mentioned before, is the entry-level position in the USPS. They go to collect and deliver mail from residents and businesses from different addresses. The carrier assistants travel by foot, bike, cycle, or postal vehicle. The USPS city carrier assistants usually make $19 an hour and work for more than 40 hours per week.

What Are the Eligibility Criteria for City Carrier Assistants?

The first criterion that comes into the picture is the age of the candidate. A city carrier assistant has to be at least 18 years or older. The candidate must have a high school diploma or something which can be counted as the equivalent. The candidate must also be a citizen of the United States of America or must be holding permanent residency (PR). Once all this is clear, the candidate must be ready to give a drug test, a criminal background test. If the candidate does not clear any of these tests, then he/she will not be selected for the job.

Next, the candidate must appear for the USPS postal exam 474. For those of you who do not know, this is a written exam that will judge the ability of the candidate to read, sort mail, and memorize delivery procedures. The candidate will also have to go through a physical test to check if he/she is suitable for the job. If at all the position requires the candidate to drive, he/she must have a valid driver’s license, do a driving test and also have to show a good driving record.

What Are the Wages of a City Carrier Assistant?

As we have mentioned before, USPS city carrier assistants make about $19 per hour. They typically work for more than 40 hours a week. The payment might be different in different states. So, if you calculate, the USPS city carrier assistant makes about $40,582 per annum. The payments here range from $27,200 to $60,520. Furthermore, USPS city carrier assistants are paid one and a half times extra if they are working overtime or during holidays. They also get paid extra if they work 8 hours a day or more than 40 hours a week. If the workers choose to work for 10 hours a day or more than 56 hours a week, they will be paid double the regular wage.

What Kind of Benefits Do City Carrier Assistants Have?

There are various benefits that USPS city carrier assistants get. A few of the benefits that they get are Health benefits, paid leaves, and paid holidays, they also get city carrier positions according to preference. USPS city carrier assistants get 1 hour of annual leave for every 20 hours of work. So, most employees earn about 13 days of leaves per year. If any employee has any unused leave after the end of a year, he/she will be paid a lump sum depending on how many leaves they have.

USPS employees also get 6 paid holidays per year. They get these holidays on Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas, New Year’s Day, and Memorial Day. If any city carrier assistant works during the holidays, they will be rewarded with an extra holiday and extra pay for the overtime. Every city carrier assistant gets health benefits. They unlock the health benefits once they finish their probationary period, which goes on for 90 days. The health benefits can also be used to cover the employee’s family. When it comes to promotions, the senior city carrier assistants come first in the line as soon the higher positions are open.

What Are the Duties and Timings of a City Carrier Assistant?

The duties of the city carrier assistant have been mentioned in the initial sections. When it comes to the timings and how many days a week a city carrier assistant has to work. They work for 6 to 8 hours a day and work for 6 days a week. These are the typical timing of a city carrier assistant in USPS. But, the timings and days might vary depending on the location of the city carrier assistant. The timings will also depend on the staffing, weather, the amount of mail they have to deliver or receive, etc.

The minimum amount of work a city carrier assistant has to do is 4 hours a day. But the average amount of work almost all the city carrier employees give is 40 hours a week or more. A lot of the city carrier assistants also give about 6 to 10 hours a day. But according to the USPS policies, the city carrier assistants have to work at least 11.5 hours a day.

Is City Carrier Service Assistant a Permanent Job?

No, a city carrier assistant is a non-career track job, which means that the job is not permanent. The city carrier assistants are hired on a 360 days term. Once the term ends they will have a 5 days service after they will be given another 360 days term. Another 360 days term will only be provided if the performance of the employee is satisfactory. Though the city carrier assistant is not a permanent position, there are positions like city carrier which are permanent carer track jobs in USPS. City carrier assistants can be promoted to the city carrier, and the senior-most city carrier assistant in a particular branch is first in line when the post opens up. To get the promotion, the city carrier assistant needs to have a lot of patients, have proper attendance, and have to work very hard.

Getting the position of a city carries will take months or probably years and keep in mind that the city carrier assistant job is not permanent and had 360 days term. So, if the performance of the employee is not satisfactory, he/she will not be given another term.

Conclusion

City carrier assistant is a job that will require a lot of patience and hard work. They have to travel a lot on a bike, cycle, or postal vehicle to various places to deliver mail, parcels, etc. or receive them from residents or offices. We have given more details about what a USPS city carrier assistant does in the initial sections. The payment they get depends on the number of hours they put in a week. The details on how much city carrier assistants make in an hour have also been mentioned in the above sections. City carrier assistants get a lot of benefits such as health benefits, paid leaves, etc.

More details on the benefits they get are given above. We have also mentioned the duties and timings of a city carrier assistant and whether it is a permanent job or not. An explanation of how to get a promotion and become the city carrier has also been given in the final section.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can city carrier assistants take leaves? City carrier assistants get one leave a week. When it comes to getting paid leaves, city carrier assistants get 13 days of leave per year. This depends on the number of hours they have worked in a week. 2. Is a city carrier assistant job worth it? The answer to whether the job is worth it or not is different for different people. A lot of city carrier assistants find the job to be worth it, while a lot do not. There are several employees who have complained about the heavy workload, bad management, lack of training and supervision, etc. So, whether it is worth it or not depends on the individual’s experience in the job.