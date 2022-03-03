The late American actress, Cicely Tyson, was best known for her representing the powerful Afro-American Women in the show business. The legendary Hollywood actress had a career that stretched over 6 decades and was an inspiration for millions worldwide. Cicely had sure reached stardom at an early stage of her career, but she was much more than just an actress. This iconic on-screen diva took her last breath on January 28, 2021, when she was 96. For all of her fans who want to know what is Cicely Tyson’s net worth – at the time of her death, Cicely Tyson net worth was evaluated to be $10 million.

A versatile actor and performer, Cicely Tyson first started her career as a modeling professional and then went on to pursue acting in the mid-50s. During her tenure in the entertainment industry, she has received many accolades for her gold standard performance in both the television and cinema worlds. Cicely not only became the first Black actress to receive the prestigious Oscar but was also honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom which is the highest degree of civilian honor in the United States. Although Tyson is no longer with us, the entertainment industry will continue to celebrate her life and her incredible work.

Cicely Tyson’s vast acting career is spread across multiple theatre productions, numerous television shows as well as films. Although there isn’t much information about how much the actress had earned as a salary, it is pretty evident from her enormous career history and a high net worth that the actress’ salary could not be on the lighter side. As of 2022, the late actress Cicely Tyson net worth is reported to be $10 million which is considerably high.

She set her foot into the film industry with a minor role in a movie called “Carib Gold”. From then on, started her life in television; eventually getting noticed by the audience starting with a role in “The Blacks”, an off-broadway production from 1961. Through the course of her iconic professional life, right from “Sounder” going all the way up to “How To Get Away With Murder”, the Hollywood diva has earned close to100 credits to her name. She is the recipient of several prestigious awards like Oscar, Emmy Awards, Peabody, Screen Actors Guild Award, and several more.

Cicely Tyson Net worth and highest-grossing movies

While there are several movies that have played a major role in elevating how much is Cicely Tyson worth today, few movies have performed exceptionally well in the money department. Here’s a list of some of those highest-grossing films that this legendary actress has been a part of, that made significant elevation in Cicely Tyson net worth 2016 onwards or even before:

“The Help”- a 2011 film that was the top-grossing movie in Tyson’s expansive career. The movie made dramatic earnings of around $213.1 million from the worldwide box office. Out of this $169.7 million were domestic earnings (within the United States) alone. The rest was from other countries. It goes without saying that the movie has raked in a bulk fortune piling on to Tyson’s net worth.

The second-biggest box office collection was from the movie “Fried Green Tomatoes” that release in 1991. The film was well-received by the audiences as well as the critics alike becoming a huge hit at the box office. It had earned around $119.4 million worldwide.

“Madea’s Family Reunion”, a drama-comedy about reuniting a family came out in 2006. Cicely appeared in this movie as Aunt Myrtle. The movie had a gross income of $63.3 million worldwide of which the majority was from domestic earnings. In the movie “Why Did I Get Married Too?”, Tyson appeared as Ola. This movie also made close to $60.8 million in earnings across the world adding to the actor’s list of hits.

Bio, Age and Early Life

Real Name: Cicely L. Tyson Popular Name: Cicely Tyson Date of Birth: December 19, 1924 Place of Birth: Harlem, New York Age: 98 years Marital status: Divorced Husband: Miles Davis (m. 1981–1988) Children: None Net Worth: $10 million Profession: Actress, Model, Author Dead or Alive: Died on January 21, 2021

Cicely Tyson was born on December 19, 1924, to a simple family in the city called Harlem, in New York. She was also brought up there. Her parents were originally natives of the West Indies but immigrated to the United States. The actress’ mother, Frederica, worked as domestic help while her father, William Augustine took up any job that he could do to support his family. He worked as a carpenter, painter, or anything that was within his ability.

Even though her parents worked hard to support the family, their low income compelled them to take support of the welfare. Often, their meals for the entire day would be corn-meal mush. Tyson grew up with two more siblings – Issac Tyson (Brother) and Sandra Tyson (sister). Her mother was very protective of her children. In order to keep them away from the severity of the environment they were in, she used to send them to church most of the time. She also prohibited them from talking or playing with the other children in the neighborhood.

Tyson was a curious child and loved to explore new things. She would go around the city and see what kind of opportunities were out there. She often used to take a bus or a train, went until the end to know the city she lived in.

The Sounder actress completed her high school at Charles Evans Hughes High School. She later went to New York University, Actors Studio to further her education in drama.

How old is Cicely Tyson? Well, the Oscar-winning actress passed away in 2021 at the age of 97. She will have her 98th birth anniversary in 2022.

Career

Cicely Tyson did not begin her professional life with film or television. A professional photographer who was working for Ebony Magazine first spotted her. She started her journey as a professional model and later switched to acting. In the year 1950, she did a stage performance and in 1951, the actress made her debut in a television series by NBC, “Frontiers of Faith”. Later, in 1956, she made her first debut in a film called “Carib Gold”.

Eventually, Tyson started taking up different roles in various TV shows, and a few minor roles in films as well. Some notable ones are “East Side/West Side”, ‘The Guiding Light’- a soap opera, ‘The Black’, ‘To Tell The Truth’, “Odds Against Tomorrow”, “A Man Called Adam” and many more. ‘To Tell The Truth’ was a game show and Tyson appeared as a decoy contestant there.

Breakthrough

It was in the year 1972, almost 20 years after she got into the industry, that the multi-faceted actress got her first break. She played Rebecca Morgan in the movie “Sounder” which was acclaimed worldwide. After her brilliant acting performance in this movie, the actress not only became a popular household definition but was also nominated for the prestigious “Oscar”. She also bagged several other awards and titles for this film and rose to stardom. The film made so much impact on the audience that Cicely knew only then that she had the potential to be a good actor and make a difference.

Right after her fame and rise through “Sounder”, Tyson gave another laud-worthy performance with her role in ‘The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman’, in 1974. The actress’ remarkable acting portraying the young African-American slave got her nominated for multiple eminent awards like the BAFTA and the Emmy Awards. In 1986, she made a presence as Muriel in the film “Samaritan: The Mitch Snyder Story”.

Some other notable roles that showcase her incredible acting are “Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010)”, “The Help”, “Up from the Bottoms” among others. “The Help” was a critically acclaimed drama film and Tyson received praise for her acting from across the industry as well as the audience.

Some other supporting roles of the actress were in movies like “The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia”, “How to Get Away with Murder”, “Cherish the Day” and many more. She appeared as a guest star for the show “How to Get Away with Murder” which ran from 2015 to 2020. Among the various supporting roles, her work in “Roots”, a miniseries, got her Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Other than acting

Cicely Tyson was not only a great actress of all times but also a great contributor to society. Tyson founded the Cicely Tyson School of Performing and Fine Arts in East Orange, New Jersey.

In addition to that, the legendary actress was an author too. She had released her first and the last book “Just as I Am: A Memoir” in January 2021, just a few days before she passed away. In her book, Cicely Tyson talks about her experience in Hollywood as a Black actress.

Awards and Accomplishments

Tyson has a never-ending list of awards and titles that she was honored with through the course of her acting career. It might be impossible to list out all of them here, but we have included some noteworthy ones that she is celebrated for. For her impeccable performance in “Sounder”, the actress became the Honorary Oscar winner in 2018. Other than that she also received Golden Globe Award for Best Actress, NSFC and NBR for best actress awards, and the Academy Award.

“The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” got Tyson 2 prime-time Emmy Awards. She was further nominated for BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for the same film.

The third Emmy Award was presented to her for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Special. This was for the “Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All” based on a novel by Allan Gurganus. Other than that, the actress also received a Tony Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Peabody out of the many.

Personal Life

Cicely Tyson tied the knot with Miles Davis, a jazz trumpeter by profession in 1981. Cicely was Miles’ third wife even though it was Cicely’s first marriage. Her marriage also did not last forever and Tyson got divorced from her husband in 1988. The actress did not have any children from her marriage neither there is any information about her relationship with anyone else. The actress did mention that despite their separation, Cicely did stay by his side till his last breath. She claimed that she knew a different Miles than what the world knows about him.

Cicely reportedly owns property in Malibu, California. Details of her other assets and properties are unrevealed.

Summing Up

Tyson dedicated her entire life to acting and there is no denying that she was a talented and fine actress who paved way for many. Her remarkable performance, her contribution to the industry, and her humble nature won several hearts worldwide. Her net worth at the time of her death was $10 million. She accumulated most of her wealth through her modeling and acting career which counts up to how much is Cicely Tyson worth as of 2022. The actress’s memoir got published a week before she left this world.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

How old is Cicely Tyson? The late American actress was born on December 19, 1924, which means she will have her 98th birth anniversary in 2022. What is Cicely Tyson’s net worth At the time of her death in January 2021, Cecily Tyson net worth was $10 million. Some sources did state her worth to be around $12 million as well. Does Tyson have children? No, the actress did not have any children. Where did Cicely Tyson live? The “Sounder” actress reportedly lived in California till the last phase of her life.