Ciara is a very popular singer and actress in the industry. She has given many hit singles and albums which have been listed on the top of the Billboard. A few of her albums have also been certified triple Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Ciara is also a model and became the brand ambassador for big companies such as Revlon. With so much success, it is obvious that she has made tons of money. To answer the question of how much is Ciara worth, we will have to take a look at her early life and know what she has done to accomplish what she has today.

About Ciara

Ciara was born Ciara Princess Harris in Fort Hood, Texas, the United States of America on 25 October 1985. She was a military brat which made her move a lot, and she would grow up in New York, Georgia, California, Arizona, Utah, Nevada. Ciara and her family would settle in Atlanta, Georgia when she was a teenager. She would be fond of music from a very young age. Ciara would form a group with 2 of her close friends and would start making demo songs and would also record them. The trio would slowly fall apart as they would find differences and would slowly part ways. This did not stop Ciara from chasing her dreams and would go on to finally sign a deal as a songwriter.

Ciara’s first-ever writing work was for the debut album of Blu Cantrell, which was titled So Blu. She gets credits for the song 10,000 times. Ciara would also write the song Got Me Everything, which is from the debut album titled Free Yourself. This album was by Fantasia Barrino. During this time she would also meet Jazze Pha who was a music producer. Ciara with the help of Jazze Pha would begin recording 4 demo singles in the year 2002. She would record singles such as Thug Style, 1,2 Steps, Looking at You, Pick Up the Phone.

Debut Album

She would later finish her graduation in the year 2003, from the Riverdale High School, which is located in Riverdale, Georgia. Ciara was introduced to L. A. Reid by Jazze Pha, with whom she would go on to sign a record deal. She signed the deal with LaFace Records. After signing to the record label, she would go to start her work on her first studio album. She would launch her debut album in the year 2004 and would title it Goodies.

The album would go on to become a success and would be featured at number 3 on the United States of America Billboard 200 chart. The album sold more than 125,000 units in the first week of its release. With the success of this album, Ciara would become a teen idol. The album was so successful that it spent 71 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. Goodies would, later in the year 2006, be certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Not only this, but the album would also be rated platinum by the Canadian Recording Association and would be certified silver by the British Phonographic Industry.

Second Studio Album

After the success of her debut album, Ciara would start working on her second studio album. The album would be titled Ciara: The Evolution. The album would be released in the year 2006. Ciara would even state that this album was much more than just her growing professionally and personally, but was also about the evolution of music. The album would debut at number 1 in the Billboard 200 chart in the United States of America. It would sell more than 338,000 units in the first week of its release. This was the highest number of sales by Ciara. It would go on to sell more than 7 million units only after 5 weeks of its release. Ciara: The Evolution would also be certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). After this, Ciara debuted in acting in the year 2006. She was featured in the film All You’ve Got. The movie would get positive and negative comments and would do fairly well.

Woman of the Year

Ciara would be given the Women of the Year title by Billboard in 2008 as she had given very successful albums and singles in the previous years. After this, Ciara would begin her work in her third studio album, which would be titled Fantasy Ride. The album was supposed to be released in 2008, but was eventually released in 2009. The uniqueness of this album was that it had a combination of hip hop, R&B, and a bit of pop and dance sound as well. The album would debut at number 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. In the same year, the album would sell 1.2 million units throughout the world.

Leaving Jive Records

Her fourth studio album would be released in the year 2010. The album was titled Basic Instinct. The album would not be as successful as her previous albums and was listed at number 44 on the charts of Billboard 200. It would only sell 37,000 units in the first week of its release. A few singles from the album would be successful and were listed on the Billboard Hot 100. The lead single, Ride, featured Ludacris and was featured at number 42 in the Billboard Hot 100. In the year 2011, Ciara shared a post on Facebook which announced that Ciara was dropped from Jive Records. Ciara said that working on her third and fourth studio albums was very hectic and that Jive Records would not give sufficient funds and promotions to her. This was the reason she requested Jive Records to release her from her contract. In September, it was confirmed that she rejoined L.A. Reid and signed with his record label, Epic Records.

Career After Jive

Ciara would announce her fifth studio album in the year 2012. The title of the album was One Woman Army. The name of the album would be changed to Ciara, as there was a low ranking on the charts. The album would be listed at number 2 in the Billboard 200. It would sell 59,000 units in the first week of its release in the United States of America. Other than releasing the album and single, Ciara would also be featured in 2 films. She would firstly star in the film Mama, I Want to Sing! Later, she would be featured in the film That’s My Boy.

Jackie

She had started her work on her sixth studio album in the year 2013. Ciara would announce that the album would be released during Thanksgiving. This did not happen and later in the year 2014 in an interview, she would reveal that the inspiration for her album was from Future who was her fiancé back then. She also gave birth to her first child during this year. Later during 2014 because of certain issues, the engagement would be called off, and they would part ways. This would make sure the album’s release would be postponed to another date. Ciara’s studio album would be titled Jackie and was finally released in the year 2015. The album would feature at number 17 on the Billboard 200 and would sell 25,000 units in the first week of its release. This was the lowest number of sales made by Ciara in a week.

Beauty Marks

Ciara would announce the release of her seventh studio album in the year 2017. She also announced that she has signed a record deal with Warner Bros. Records. In the year 2018, she would release the lead single from the seventh studio album, which was titled Level Up. The single came with a music video as well. Ciara would later in the year 2018 release her seventh studio album, which was titled Beauty Mark. The album would be the lowest-ranked album by Ciara and would be listed at number 87 in the Billboard 200. Ciara would also launch her own recording and entertainment company called Beauty Marks Entertainment.

Ciara Net Worth

Now that you have the successful career that Ciara had from the year 2003 when she launched her triple platinum certified album Goodies to till today by having her own record label and entertainment company, Ciara has made a lot of money. Let us now come to the question of what is Ciara’s net worth? Ciara is estimated to be worth around $20 million. This is quite an impressive feat to achieve as we have seen that her recent album has not been as successful as her previous ones. She still has managed to generate this wealth with her music and appearances in various television shows.

Full Name Ciara Princess Wilson Date of Birth 25 October 1985 Age 36 years Birthplace Fort Hood, Texas, the United States of America Height 5'7" Weight 137 lbs Net Worth $20 million

Ciara’s Assets

Now that we know how much Ciara is worth, let us see what she spends her money on. From houses to cars, Ciara surely knows how to spend her money. We will begin this list with her cars. Ciara has an amazing car collection. The collection includes a Bentley Continental GT, which can cost $275,000. She also owns a Mercedes Benz G Wagon, which can be priced at $156,650. Ciara has also been spotted in a Lamborghini Murcielago which can cost $218,122. She owns a 2011 Range Rover Vogue, which can be priced at around $163,500. Ciara also has a Jeep Wrangler that costs more than $75,000. When it comes to her house, Ciara owns a lovely $6.7 million mansion in Washington.

Conclusion

Ciara is one of the most successful singers in the industry and has been delivering successful singles and albums from the year 2004 when she launched her debut album. She has also made many appearances in films and television shows. Ciara has received various accolades, and a few of her albums have also been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How old is Ciara? She was born on 25 October 1985 which makes her 36 years old. 2. Where does Ciara live? Ciara lives in her $6.7 million mansion in Washington with her husband Russell Wilson. 3. How many children does Ciara have? Ciara has 3 children. She has a son with her previous fiancé, Future, and 2 kids with her husband, Russell Wilson.