Do you watch the Antique Collections TV Show, Pawn Stars in History TV? Then you would be quite familiar with Chumlee Russell. He is quite known for his enthusiasm for old school games and circus-related artifacts. If you want to learn more about how Chumlee became the butt of the other cast members' jokes, and also learn what's Chumlee net worth 2021? Then you are in the right place. As here in this article, we are going to discuss in great detail how much is Chumlee worth, while also sharing insights from his childhood. Next, we are going to discuss how he ended up on the Pawn Star's TV Show, and detail the struggles he faced before joining the cast. Besides, we will also talk about the various antique, vintage, and luxury assets Chumlee Currently own and calculate their current value.

Who Is Chumlee?

Chumlee is an American Reality TV Personality and Businessman, who became quite popular across the country as well as the world, through his role in the Reality TV Show, the Pawn Shops from the History TV Channel. Besides this, he is also known for his expertise in finding out, rare or vintage sneakers, video games, and pinball machines. Chumlee got his stage name from one of his friend’s fathers, who names him after the Walrus in the Tennessee Tuxedo and His Tales Show.

What Is Chumlee Net Worth?

The Reality TV Star, Chumlee roughly has a net worth of $5 Million as of the year 2021. And as you can predict, all of his earnings until now, are directly from the Reality Show, Pawn Shops. Besides, he is also an actual employee of the Pawn Shop which is located in Las Vegas City. Therefore, he receives a monthly salary as well as earnings for each episode. Currently, Chumlee is reported to earn more than $25 K for one episode on the show. In addition to this, Chumlee is also said to be in possession of many unique vintage items that he forces the show’s lead, Eric, to purchase.

Thus, he has many unique collections, especially of video games, pinball machines, as well as circus equipment, which combined, can be worth more than $250,000 dollars. Moreover, many people close to Chumlee revealed that he has his own Sneaker collections at home, which includes some of the rarest sneakers in the country. And not just that, Chumlee, makes income from his own candy shop as well as from selling merchandise through the pawnshop. This further adds to his net worth. And lastly, from the above stats, we can say that due to the rise in popularity of the Pawn Star's show, Chumlee Net Worth 2021 is predicted to increase furthermore in the next few years.

Childhood of Chumlee

Name Austin Lee Russell(Chumlee) Age 39 years old Height 1.72 m Weight 102 Kg Spouse Unmarried Net Worth $5 Million

Austin Lee Russell, A.K.A. Chumlee, was born on September 8 of the year 1992, in the Henderson City of Nevada. Growing up Chumlee befriended the Pawn Show Lead Star, Richard Harrison’s Son, Corey Harrison. Therefore, he spent a lot of time at Corey’s home and became quite popular with Richard Harrison’s Family. While talking about childhood, Chumlee revealed that he had a hard life, as he was not able to get good grades in education.

Which led him to pay other toppers in his class, to complete his work. However, instead of completing his graduation, he ended up dropping out of school. Besides, being popular friends of Corey Harrison, Chumlee spent the majority of his childhood at the Pawn Shop, which was opened in the year 1989. During this time, he learned tips and tricks from then employees as well as Corey’s father, Richard Harrison. Moreover, being her he developed interests in collecting video games, pinball machines, and sneakers.

Career beginnings of Chumelee

As you know, being a dropout, Chumlee could not get any job opportunities. So he joined the Pawnshop, where he worked along with his best friend, Corey Harrison when he was just 21 years old. During this time, he performed various duties in this antique collection such as writing tickets, testing items, behind-the-counter work as well as loading items. This way, he worked in the Pawnshop for over 5 years, until the history TV channel contacted Richard Harrison, for the reality show.

And soon the Reality TV Show, Pawn Shop started airing, Chumlee became the most popular among the cast. He was always made fun of due to his lack of incompetence and intelligence, as he often found himself with no knowledge about the vintage items that are bought and sold at the shop. However, soon he proved himself to be knowledgeable in certain aspects which are mentioned in the above sections. And the banter between him and other cast members in the reality TV show became good entertainment for those people who watch the show regularly. Therefore, by the end of the first season, he became the break-out star of the show.

Luxury Assets of Chumlee

Soon after becoming popular on the Pawn Shop show, the reality TV star, Chumlee spent a whopping $1.375 million dollars on a luxury mansion in Las Vegas City. This mansion is said to spread in 2 acres of land and has a living space of 13,000 square feet. Chumlee nicknamed this luxury mansion a party house, as he often loved to hold parties at this amazing house. Besides, these Luxury Mansions have various amenities or features such as a movie theater room, game room, large swimming pool, Open Kitchen, Outdoor Covered Patio, Private Gardens, Nine Bedrooms, Private House, and many more.

Besides, this Pawn Shop Star, Chumlee spent thousands of dollars, on purchasing luxury as well as vintage automobiles over the years. Currently, Chumlee has an impressive car collection. First of all, he has a Range Rover Evoque luxury SUV, which has a unique custom engine. And talking about luxury SUV's he also owns a luxury Cadillac escalade worth more than $75,000. He also has a Ford Fusion Sedan, that he bought recently. Moreover, he also owns the Rolls-Royce Phantom, Maserati Gran Turismo, 1964 Chevy Impala SS, and Buick Regal.

Chumlee’s Arrest

The Las Vegas Police Department raided the Chumlee’s Luxury Mansion, back in the year 2016. However, the main reason for the raid was ironically due to a sexual assault case filed by an alleged victim. During this raid, the Las Vegas PD representative reported that they have found more than 16 firearms including short guns and rifles, of which only 4 were registered to chumlee. Besides this, the cops also found various types of Drugs at Chumlee’s home, such as weed and other types of illegal substances. Furthermore, the cops reported that they found what is said to be a lot of plastic bags and tapes, which they consider to be packaging for illegal substances.

This further raises the concerns that the star must have been actively selling drugs to make an income. The cops further reportedly seized clothing, as well as many products in the house, and arrested Chumlee. However, he got to bail the next day with help of his attorney and had to pay an extensive fine of more than $60k. His attorney stated that they will fight against the felony charges made by the police, as well as sexual assault charges if filed. Although, the main cast did not make any comment or reply about this incident so far.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Chumlee have the Highest Net Worth from the Pawn Shop Cast? The Pawn Shop star, Chumlee roughly has a Net Worth of $5 million, which is the highest among the Reality TV Show cast members. The main reason behind his high net worth is his popularity in the show. Will Chumlee’s Net Worth increase in the next few years? According to the stats reported in the above sections, as well as accounting for his salary his rise per episode from the past few seasons of the show. It is safe to say that Chumlee’s net worth will increase more in the coming years. Why was Chumlee arrested in 2016? Chumlee was arrested in 2016, as the Las Vegas Police Department raided his home based on a sexual assault case, and instead found illegal weapons and drugs in his secret locker.