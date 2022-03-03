Chris Pratt Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Earnings, Properties, Cars

By now, you might have heard about Star-Lord. The artifact smuggling leader of Guardians of the Galaxy saved the planet of Xandar with a dance-off. I guess some of you are wondering, “who the hell is he talking about!” on the other hand, fans of MCU know who it is. It is none other than Chris Pratt. The American actor is known for this various movie and TV roles. Here, we will talk about his life, career, and most importantly answer the question, “what is Chris Pratt’s net worth?”

What is Chris Pratt’s Net Worth?

Chris Pratt has become quite a huge name in Holywood, thanks to his role as Star-Lord in Guardians of Galaxy and Avengers movies. While he was already famous and an established actor, those movies put him among the big league. With such huge successful movies and a career that spans 22 years, Chris Pratt’s net worth is $80 million. He has acted in a lot of movies, TV shows, and a few shorts too. The actor had even lent his voice for a few animated movies and games.

He is now one of the leads of two big movie franchises, Guardians of Galaxy and Jurassic World. Interestingly, both these movie franchises are about to end with their 3rd movie in the trilogy. Apart from that, he has a few other projects in the pipeline. With the 2018 Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom, Chris joined the list of one of the highest-paid actors as he was paid $10 million for the movie. He went from being paid $10 tip in a restaurant to working in huge franchises and earning $10 million for a single movie.

When it comes to TV, Pratt is being paid a whopping $1.4 million per episode. This is for his upcoming series “The Terminal List” which is being made by Amazon Prime Video. Did you know that he earned $18 million in a single year? This was from June 2016 to June 2017, where more than half of his earnings were from the Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom paycheck.

Name Christopher Michael Pratt Age 42 Nationality American Profession Actor Net Worth $80 million Date of BIrth June 21, 1979 Place of Birth Virginia, Minnesota, U.S. Spouse Anna Farris (2009-2018), Katherine Schwarzenegger (2019) Children 2

Chris Pratt’s Properties

When you are one of the highest-paid actors in Holywood, there is a pretty good chance you want to live in a mansion. Well, Chris Pratt does own a huge mansion which he bought in 2019. This mansion in Palisades cost him $15 million, and it took him two more years to make the desired changes. In 2021, he moved into this new mansion along with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. Pratt and Schwarzenegger wanted to get everything right before they move into the house with their daughter.

The new mansion of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger is built on a 10,000 square feet area and contains 5 bedrooms, a wine cellar, an amazing kitchen, and 6 bathrooms. Interestingly, this new mansion of Chris in Palisades is close to his ex-wife, Anna Farris that she purchased for $4.9 million. Since Pratt stays close to Farris, this allows him to spend time with his kid Jack. He often visits his father’s house where they spend quality time together. Reportedly, Anna and Katherine get along well so it is easier to co-parent his son. Also, Anna was the minister at their wedding.

Chris Pratt previously bought a house with Anna Farris for $3.3 million. This was during the time when they were still married. That property was a 4,700 square feet place in Hollywood Hills. After the couple got divorced, they put his property on market for $4.995 million and was eventually sold for $4.75 million in 2019.

His Car Collection

Unlike his Marvel costars, Chris Pratt is not big into the whole luxury or muscle cars thing. His car collection is not big or expensive as he uses pretty basic ones for his day-to-day activities. In his car collection, you will find 1965 Volkswagen Beetle($15,000-$20,000), Ford F-150 Raptor($40,455), Volvo XC60($42,650), Toyota FJ Cruiser($29,270), Tesla Model 3($71,190), and Triumph Scrambler($8,399).

Pratt was clicked on a dirt race track with a car, so people started speculating whether he just drives or also owns one. So far there are no reports on that so we cannot confirm it does indeed own one. As I said, these are some primitive cars for a millionaire like Chris Pratt. Then again, not everyone is into fancy wheels, some just want it for their daily commute.

His Life Before Becoming A Celebrity

I don’t think even Chris Pratt imagined that he would be such a huge movie star one day, or maybe he did. I mean he used to work as a waiter and collect $10 tips in a restaurant in Miami and live in tents on the beach. Pratt was born in Virginia, Minnesota on June 21, 1979. His parents were simple people, his father, Daniel Clifton Pratt worked multiple jobs as remodeling houses and mining. Pratt’s mother, Kathleen Louise, worked at a supermarket.

While he was born in Virginia, his family later moved to Lake Stevens in Washington, Chris was only 7 years old at that time. In school, Pratt used to participate in wrestling competitions and was even in fifth place in a high school competition. After finishing high school at Lake Stevens in 1997, he joined a Community college. For some reason, he dropped from college during his first semester. During an interview with “The Independent”, Chris said that he worked as a stripper for some time to make ends meet, but eventually became homeless and was staying on a beach in Maui, Hawaii.

During that time, all he did was work to earn, just enough to have food and drink. He even worked for Jews for Jesus, which is a Christian missionary. While in Maui, he later started working at a restaurant and this is where he got his first eating gig. His first acting job was in a horror short called Cursed Part 3, which was the directorial debut for actress Rae Dawn Chong. After that, he got a role in the Everwood series and played Harold Brighton Abbott.

Start of His Career

Unfortunately for Pratt, the Everwood show got canceled, but he later got a role in “The O.C”. In this show, he played “Che” cook as an activist. His major breakthrough came in with the series “Parks and Recreation”. Pratts was supposed to have a small role in the series but with positive audience reception, the creators decided to make him a series regular. This NBC comedy ran for a total of 125 episodes from 2009 to 2015, with Pratt appearing in 116 episodes.

Pratt’s first movie role was a minor one, where he gets hit by James McAvoy in Wanted. His noteworthy movie role was in Moneyball where he played Scott Hatteberg. Initially, the actor was rejected by the studio and makers as he was a bit too chubby to play the role. Instead of giving up, Pratt decided to work on it and he shed 30 pounds for the role. With that, he got the role. His next few movie roles were in 10 Years, Zero Dark Thirty, and Her. The last two were critical hits and were even enjoyed by the audience.

In those movies, he never played the main character and was only limited to a supporting role, but this was about change in the year 2014. in 2014, he didn’t get the leading role for one movie, but for two which were also about from huge studios. His first lead role was in “The Lego Movie” from Warner Animation Group where he played the character Emmet, a not-so-ordinary construction worker. Then in the same year, Marvel Studios signed him for James Gunn’s “Guardians of The Galaxy“. He played the lead role of Star-Lord.

Both these movies were a massive success, critically and financially, and spanned sequels.

Chris Pratt, A Hollywood Star

Chris Pratt’s “The Lego Movie” collected $468.1 million, while the Marvel movie grossed $772.8 million with a $232.3 million budget. These two movies put him in the big league and got him even more movie offers. The next big thing in his career was obviously Jurassic World which came out in 2015. This movie collected $1.670 billion at the worldwide box office. It was a massive success for Universal Studios and a really good bag for Chris Pratt. So naturally, the studios announced a sequel, and Chris Pratt was paid a hefty check of $10 million.

Even though the second part in the Jurassic World trilogy didn’t get good reviews from critics and audiences, it still grossed $1.31 billion. With all these movies, Chris Patt became a household name. With his every appearance in Marvel movies, his popularity kept increasing. Well, maybe not with Avenger Infinity War though, since his character is the reason for the snap. Some of his other well-known movies are Passengers, The Magnificent Seven, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Onward, and a few others.

Pratt is also set to reprise his two famous roles, Star-Lord and Owen Grady in “The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ and “Jurrasic World Dominion”. Looks like both of them are gonna do good at the box office considering James Gunn has been on a roll with “The Suicide Squad” and “Peacemaker“. When it comes to Jurassic World Dominion, the studio is bringing in the big guns as the stars of the original trilogy are returning in this threequel. So the chances of them both crossing the billion-dollar mark are pretty solid.

Pratt’s Personal Life

Chris Pratt has been married twice so far, once with actor Anna Farris and the second time with his current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. Pratt met and fell in love with Anna Farris on the sets of “Take Me Home Tonight” in 2007. The couple started dating and then got engaged the next year in 2008. In the following year in 2009, Pratt and Farris got married on July 9, 2009, in Bali, Indonesia. When the couple was asked about their decision to get married, they said it was an impulsive decision after their friend’s wedding.

As mentioned earlier, the couple then bought a home together and were living in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. Pratt became very religious after his son was born prematurely in 2012, as he was praying a lot for his kid to survive. After 5 years of the birth of their son, Anna Farris and Chris Pratt were separated in 2017.

In 2018, Pratt started dating, Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger. In early 2019, the couple got engaged and married in June of the same year. Chris and Katherine had a daughter in 2020 named Lyla Maria. The couple had also announced in 2021 that they are about to become parents to their second child.

Wrapping Up

