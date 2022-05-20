Chris Noth Net Worth: Assets, Biography, Family, Career, Earning, Cars

The American actor Chris Noth rose to fame for playing the role of Mike Logan, Big, and Peter Florrick on popular television series called Law & Order, Sex and the City, and The Good Wife. Chris is also known for his work in movies like Cast Away, Mr. 3000, Lovelace, Gone, etc. Apart from this, Chris has also acted in 25 plays during his days in a drama school called “Yale School of Drama”. Did you know? that aside from being an actor, Chris Noth is also a businessman. He diversified his money into different ventures, but he had to face a loss of more than $12 million and was also fired from his talent agency because of one incident. So what was the incident? How did Chris Noth got fired from his talent agency? keep reading this post to know more about it.

In this post, you will read What is Chris Noth net worth? How old is Chris Noth? and How much does Chris Noth make?. So make sure you read this post till the end.

What Is Chris Noth Worth?

According to reports, the Sex and the City fame, Chris Noth net worth is speculated to be at least $16 million as of 2022. Chris has amassed his wealth through his acting career in television and movies. His income is also boosted by his business ventures as well. Law & Order, Sex and the City, and The Good Wife are Chris Noth’s best works. Now let us have a look at how much does Chris Noth make?

Name Chris Noth Net Worth $16 Million Birth 13th November 1954, Madison, USA Nationality American Age 67 Years Old Height 6Ft 1In Weight 178 Pounds Partner Tara Lynn Wilson Profession Actor Career 1981-Present

How Much Does Chris Noth Make?

The Law & Order actor, Chris Noth reportedly earns around $2 million every year. According to reports, he makes most of his money by acting in movies and television shows. He also receives a decent sum in the form of royalties from the shows he worked in. Noth manages to pull out plenty of money through his business ventures as well. It is estimated that Chris Noth earns at least $200k to $250k every month, and his weekly earnings are reported as around $50k. Let us look at Chris Noth’s earnings.

Chris Noth Earnings

There are no confirmed reports on how much Chris Noth received for an episode of Sex and the City. However, we do know that he was reportedly paid a whopping sum of $5 million for appearing in only 1 episode in the “Just Like That” revival. So based on this information, it is safe to assume that Chris Noth’s stipend for each episode might have been thousands of dollars if not millions. Similarly, his salary from Law & Order has not been made public. However, many reports claim that Chris Noth amassed his massive $16 million fortune through Law & Order, The Good Wife, and Sex and the City.

Chris Noth Ventures

While doing his acting work, Chris Noth set his foot into the world of business as well. Back in 2007, Chris shook hands with Wilson to launch a tea house called “Once Upon a Cup”, which is located in Windsor, Ontario. Later on, Chris expanded the “Once Upon a Cup” branch into London, Ontario. Not only this, but Chris Noth became the co-owner of the New York Music venue in 1999. He is also the co-owner of a nightclub called “The Plumm”, which is located in New York. Last but not the least, he owns a majority of stakes in Ambhar Tequila since 2018.

Chris Noth Real Estate

The Good Wife actor has invested huge chunks of cash in real estate as well. Back in the year 2003, Chris Noth purchased a studio apartment in Shoreham, West Hollywood. Chris Noth reportedly paid a sum of $243k for it. After three years, Chris purchased another apartment in the same mansion for a hefty sum of $865k. Then in the following year, Chris Noth became the owner of a 1,850 square feet mansion in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles.

He paid an estimated sum of $1.44 million to acquire the ownership. Later on in 2012, Chris purchased another property in Great Barrington, Massachusetts for a massive sum of over $1.485 million. As per reports, Chris Noth took over a 1,300 square feet property on Upper East Side, NYC. It is reported that Chris Noth purchased the place by paying a whopping sum of more than $1.8 million in 2017.

Chris Noth Financial Loss

Everything was going fine in the life of Chris Noth. He reportedly made a whopping $5 million for appearing in an episode of “Just Like That” in 2021. Not only this, but he was also in the talks with the Entertainment Arts Research Inc to sell his majority stakes in Ambhar Tequila. According to reports, Chris Noth was supposed to receive a massive $12 million after securing the deal with Entertainment Arts Research Inc. Unfortunately, all of this could not happen due to one allegation.

The heart of the matter is that three women publically accused Chris of sexual assault in December 2021. The actor responded to these allegations with denial. However, it seems that it was not enough, as Entertainment Arts Research Inc canceled its deal with Chris due to these allegations. To make the matters worse, the actress Zoe Lister also accused Chris of inappropriate behavior while they were shooting an episode for Law & Order in 2005.

On top of this, another woman came forward, accusing Chris of making sexual advances. According to the woman, the incident dates way back to 2010, and the singer Kisa Gentile also made allegations against Chris stating that he assaulted her sexually in 2002. Unfortunately, this was not the end of Chris Noth’s problems. He was ultimately fired from his talent agency called “A3 Artists Agency” in the wake of the accusations. These accusations cost Chris to be fired from the second season of “The Equilizer” and his appearance in the “Just Like That” finale was also canceled.

Early Life

Chris Noth is the third son of Charles James Noth and Jeanne Parr. Chris’s father used to be the vice president of a marketing company and he also used to work as an insurance agent. On the other hand, Chris’s mom used to work as a journalist at CBS News, and later on, she presented a talk show named after her i.e, The Jeanne Parr Show. Jeanne Parr gave birth to Chris Noth on the 13th of November 1954, in Madison, Wisconsin, USA. Apart from Chris, Chares and Jeanne also had two more sons, who are older than Chris. Noth lost his father when he was just 11 years old in a car accident in 1966.

Due to his mother’s busy schedule on CBS, Chris became a troublemaker at school. He started smoking marijuana, driving cars, and taking LSD when he was just a teenager. Then Jeanne sent Chris to Storm King School (a boarding school for boys). After spending some time at Storm King School, Noth requested his mother to send him to The Barlow School. After completing high school, Noth joined Marlboro College to pursue a career either as a writer or a poet. During his time in college, Noth started to act in theaters as well.

Personal Life

Chris Noth was in a romantic relationship with the American actress Beverly Johnson. The couple got into a relationship in 1990, and after spending 5 years together, Beverly broke up with Chris. According to Beverly, Noth used to abuse her physically and verbally. After his break up with Beverly Johnson, Chris Noth started seeing former beauty queen, Tara Lynn Wilson in 2001. After a few years, Tara Lynn gave birth to Noth’s first child a son named, Orion, who was born in January 2008. Later on, the couple decided to get married, and thus in April 2012, Chris and Tara walked down the aisle. Then in February 2020, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Keats. Chris Noth happily resides in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles with his wife and children.

Conclusion

Though Chris Noth came from a wealthy family, he has had his share of struggles to make it into the Hollywood industry. He began his career by acting in plays and went on to appear in movies and television. His most recognized roles are in Sex and the City, Law & Order, and The Good Wife. Chris Noth was at the peak of his career when he was taking home $5 million just for appearing in an episode. Unfortunately, his career took a massive hit, when some women came out in the public accusing Chris Noth of sexual assault. This has resulted in Chris receiving a $12 million loss and also being fired from his talent agency. Is Chris Noth innocent? or are those allegations true? I guess only time will tell.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Chris Noth worth? A. As of 2022, Chris Noth net worth is estimated to be around $16 million. 2. How old is Chris Noth? A. Chris Noth is 67 years old. 3. What is Chris Noth’s birth name? A. Chris Noth’s birth name is Christopher David Noth, and he was born on the 13th of November in 1954. 4. Who is Chris Noth’s wife? A. Chris Noth exchanged wedding vows with the former beauty queen Tara Lynn Wilson in April 2012. Together the couple gave birth to two sons in 2008 and 2020.