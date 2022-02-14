Chris Hemsworth became a global figure after he was cast into marvel movies. People recognize him by the Thor role he played in the Marvel movies. Starting from his debut Marvel movie named Thor, he has gone a long way after he began acting in the Avengers film series. He was one of my favorite characters in Avengers. The role fits him perfectly, and I can never imagine anyone in his place for the character Thor. After the Avengers franchise has come to end, he began acting in different movies. Currently, he is working on numerous upcoming projects. The Avengers franchise definitely raised his market to a high level.

And if you are wondering what is Chris Hemsworth net worth currently, here is the answer. The Chris Hemsworth net worth is estimated to be a whopping $130 million for the year 2022. Similarly, Chris Hemsworth net worth 2021 was calculated to be $130 million, and he hasn’t made any movies after that. So we have assumed the same for the year 2022.

Birthplace Melbourne, Australia Ethnicity Dutch-English-Scottish-German Nationality Australian Profession Actor Born on August 11, 1983 Age 38 Height 6'2" Weight 92 Net Worth $130 million

Chris Hemsworth Childhood

Chris Hemsworth hails from Melbourne, Victoria. He was born to Leonie and Craig Hemsworth on the 11th of August 1983. His father worked as an English teacher in a school, while his mother was a social-services counselor. Chris Hemsworth was the second child of three children they have. He had Dutch ancestry from his maternal grandfather’s side and German ancestry from his paternal grandfather’s side. The name of his two siblings is Luke and Liam. Luke was his elder brother, while Liam was his younger brother. All three of the brother are actors.

Chris Hemsworth Career

Chris began his career as an actor in the year 2002. He was recruited to a television series titled Guinevere Jones and played the role of King Arthur in it. Later, Chris began acting in various soap operas such as neighbors, Marshall Law, and Home and away. Among them, “Home and Away” was his breakthrough. That series was aired for 3 years between 2004 and 2007. After this, he got the opportunity to act in Star Trek. His career as an actor kick-started after he was recruited by Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chris Hemsworth Earning Through “Thor” Movie Series

Chris Hemsworth was relatively unknown until he played the role of Thor, God of thunder, in the movie “Thor”. It was released in the year 2011. Marvel Cinematic Universe put Chris in the charts of the global figure. Chris was paid around $150K for acting in this movie. He became the face of “God of Thunder”, Thor, to the world. The popularity of Chrism Hemsworth began to soar, and so was his salary.

The sequel of this movie, Thor: The Dark World, was released in the year 2013. The following year, Chris Hemsworth earned around $37 million. Chris made it into the list of Forbes’s highest-paid Hollywood actors of the year.

The salary of Chris Hemsworth for acting in the movie Thor: Ragnarok was a staggering $15 million. This movie was released in the year 2017 and Chris reportedly earned around $31.5 million the same year. The reason for this manifold increase in salary was due to the role Chris played in the Avengers series. The following year, Chris’s annual income increased two-fold. According to Forbes, the total earnings of Chris Hemsworth in the year 2018 are estimated to be around $64.5 million. Chris Hemsworth witnessed one of the biggest movie releases that year, which is Infinity War.

Chris Hemsworth Salary in Avengers Endgame

No one should wonder how did Chris Hemsworth make money because the obvious answer for the question is Chris was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers Hemsworth was probably the biggest movie that Chris Hemsworth has ever worked. This movie was a global phenomenon and had fans who hailed from all parts of the world. The minimum salary of Chris Hemsworth for acting in Endgame is $15 million. Robert Downey Jr was paid more than all other lead characters in that movie, and it is estimated to be around $75 million.

However, this is not the only amount Chris Hemsworth made from Avengers: Endgame. We should take the back-end fee into account as well. In the year when Endgame was released, the annual income of Chris Hemsworth is calculated to be around $76.4 million. During that year, he acted in two other movies, Men in Black: International and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Among these three films, his salary was highest in Endgame.

Chris Hemsworth’s Latest Movie

The recent movie of Chris Hemsworth was released in the year 2020 titled “Extraction”. This movie received both negative and positive reviews. Though people enjoyed the high-octane action sequences present in the movie, the plot seemed to lead nowhere. This movie was released on the Netflix platform and garnered more than 99 million views in just 28 days of its release. This made this movie the most-watched Netflix original movie for the year 2020. According to a popular estimate, Chris Hemsworth’s salary was around $5 million.

Chris Hemsworth Real estate

Chris Hemsworth made his first mega-purchase in the year 2014. It was located in Byron Bay. After purchasing the property, he invested around $18 million to develop. While he was getting this property ready, Chris purchased a home that is located near Suffolk Park. Chris purchased this house for $4.5 million.

Later in the year 2016, Chris and his brothers Luke and Liam bought a mansion for $3.45 million. They bought this house from Paul Hogan, an Australian actor. The estate was located in vantage position on cliffs and has splendid views of the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean touching the horizon. The house had four bathrooms and four bedrooms. Another highlighting thing about their estate is, it has a small sauna on the outside. However, the brothers finally sold it in the year 2021 for $4.25 million.

After the completion of his dream house, He and his wife relocated to Byron Bay with their children. This house was everything that Chris wished for. It has a game room, a rooftop infinity pool, personal gym, etc. Also, his dream house has a beach view too. Living in seashores is a classic Australian thing! That is why Chris prefers houses that have beach-view.

Chris Hemsworth Car Collection

Well, there is very little information is available for us regarding the car collection of Chris Hemsworth. However, he was seen driving the cars Cadillac Escalade and Audi Q7 outside. The cost of the former is around $200K, while the latter costs around $90,000.

Chris Hemsworth Endorsement

Chis Hemsworth is a household name, and he has fans from all over the world. Moreover, he is a handsome hunk. He has worked with big brands and many other brands waiting in queue to sign a deal with him. Chris has signed a seven-figure worth endorsement deal with TAG Heuer and Hugo Boss. Not limited to, he has promoted products of companies like Audi, Lexus, and Dr. Pepper.

Chris Hemsworth and Charity

Chris Hemsworth has constantly supported society by donating to good causes. Recently, Chris Hemsworth donated around 1 million Australian dollars for the Bushfire disaster that occurred in the year 2020. He told that this amount would be used to help the firefighters, frontline workers such as medical teams, and people who have suffered a loss due to disaster. Chris also asked his fans to support this cause. In addition to this, Chris has pledged to support these charity organizations Hollywood Charity Horse Show, Baby2Baby, and J/P Haitian Relief Organization.

Chris Hemsworth and Centr

In the year 2019, Chris Hemsworth launched a fitness app titled Centr. He ventured into this business by partnering with his personal trainer, Luke Zocchi. It is a fitness app that would that helped people to know the workout and diets followed by Chris Hemsworth. Since its launch, so many people have started subscribing to this service.

Net Worth of Chris Hemsworth’s Wife

People who want to know what’s Chris Hemsworth net worth will also be interested in knowing his wife’s net worth. We’ll all know, Elsa Pataky is an established actress and model. Her net worth is quite big although not as high as her husband’s. According to recent reports, wife Chris Hemsworth net worth is around $50 million.

Chris Hemsworth’s Height, Weight, and Other Physical Features.

Chris Hemsworth is more than 6 feet tall. His height is 1.9 m. He weighs around 92 kg. Chris is a blonde with blue eyes.

Chris Hemsworth Family

In the year 2010, Chris Hemsworth dated a Spanish actress named Elsa Pataky. The same year, both got married and currently, they have three children together. The names of his children are India Rose Hemsworth, Sasha Hemsworth, and Tristan Hemsworth. India Rose is the eldest kid, and she has twin brothers who were born in the year 2014.

Conclusion

This article speaks about how did Chris Hemsworth make money and what’s Chris Hemsworth net worth. Furthermore, I have also included the investments and expenditures of Chris Hemsworth. At last, I have discussed some of the biggest paychecks he received for acting.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)- Chris Hemsworth Net Worth

1. Why did Chris Hemsworth name his kid after India? Chris Hemsworth’s wife was in India for a long time. This is one of the main reasons for them to name her daughter after India. After finishing his “Extraction” shooting in India, in one of his interviews, Chris told that he loved his experience in India. 2. What are the main sources of Income for Chris Hemsworth? Acting and endorsements are his main source of income. However, a lion’s share of Chris Hemsworth’s earnings comes from acting. 3. What are the upcoming movies of Chris Hemsworth? Currently, Chris Hemsworth is working on two upcoming movies such as Escape from Spider head and Thor: Love and Thunder. 4. Where is Chris Hemsworth currently living? A couple of years ago, Chris Hemsworth and his family relocated to Byron bay from Los Angeles. Since then, they have been living there.