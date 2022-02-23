No Matter what genre of music you listen to. Even if you do not listen to music at all, there is a big chance that you will have heard Chris Brown’s name. He is one of the biggest names in the music industry and has delivered various albums and singles that were massive hits. Chris Brown is the recipient of various accolades such as BET Awards, Grammy Awards, etc. He has also been featured in various artists’ songs. All this shows us that Chris Brown has fat stacks and deep pockets. So what is Chris Brown’s net worth? How much is does he make? To find out, let us see what he has done in his career to become such a successful star.

About Chris Brown

You might know him by his stage name, which is Chris Brown. But his full name, which he got at birth, is Christopher Maurice Brown. He was born in Tappahannock, Virginia, the United States of America on 5 May 1989. Chris Brown has always had a keen passion for music. His love for music would show from a very young age. When he was young, he would listen to various soul albums that his parents had owned. He would later move into listening to hip-hop. Chris Brown would consider Michael Jackson as his inspiration. He would later teach himself to sing.

He started performing in his church choir. Furthermore, he also started performing in various local talent shows. Chris Brown’s mother once heard him sing. He was singing My Way by Usher, and his mother realized his singing potential and would start looking for an opportunity for record deals. When Chris Brown was only 13 years old, he was spotted by a record label named Hitmission Records. They were a local record label that was looking for fresh talent. Hitmission Records visited Chris Brown’s father’s gas station and would spot him there. The members of the team started giving voice training to him and later made a package under the name C. Sizzle. With all this, they approached their contacts in New York. Here, Chris Brown would hustle to sign a record label.

Chris Brown would move to New York to pursue his career and would give many auditions. When he was spotted by the Artist & Repertoire executive of Def Jam Recordings, Tina Davis. She would go on to recommend him to Antonio “L.A.” Reid, who is the former president of Island Def Jam Music Group. He was very impressed with Chris Brown and wanted to sign him on the same day he met him. But Chris Brown would refuse this offer. They tried to negotiate with Chris Brown for 2 months, but would not budge. Later, the negotiations with Chris Brown ended when Tina Davis lost her job because of a merger. After this, Chris Brown would ask her if she was willing to be his manager. Tina Davis agreed and would start to look for a record deal for Chris Brown. She would start contacting record labels such as Jive Records, Warner Bros Records, and J-Records and would begin promoting him. Tia Davis would present them with a video of him singing. Chris Brown would eventually sign a record deal with Jive Records because they had done great work with young artists of that time such as Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears.

In the year 2005 after signing a deal with Jive Records, Chris Brown would start working on his debut album. He eventually made 50 tacks for the album, but only 14 tracks would make it to the final list. The album took about 8 weeks to produce. It was titled Chris Brown and was finally released in November. The album became a huge success and would be listed at number 2 in the Billboard 200. The album sold 154,000 units in the first week of its release. It was a huge success much after its release and would sell 3 million units in the United States of America and 6 million units throughout the world. It would later be certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The lead single of the album which was titled Run It would reach the number 1 spot in the Billboard Hot 100 and would claim the spot for four more weeks.

In the year 2007 Chris Brown would start making appearances on the screen. He landed a role in the popular television series called The OC. During this, he even made a debut in films with the movie Stomping Yard. He played alongside Meagan Good, Ne-Yo, and Columbus Short. After going for various tours with many artists. Chris Brown would start working on his second album. He would first release the lead single of the album, Wall to Wall. It was listed on number 79 in the Billboard Hot 100, but was not a commercial success. Another single titled Kiss Kiss which was featuring T-Pain would be a massive success and would be listed on the number one spot in the Billboard Hot 100. The album was released in November. Exclusive went on to become a huge success, internationally. It was listed at number 2 in the Billboard 200 and would sell 294,000 units in the first week of its release. The album received a lot of positive comments from many critics and by 2011, it would sell more than 1.9 million units in the United States of America.

As of 2008, Chris Brown would appear in various other artists’ singles, such as No Air by Jordin Sparks. The song was a big hit and would be listed as number 2 in the Billboard Hot 100. He would also be featured in the single by David Banner, which was titled Get Like Me, which also featured Yung Joc. The single would debut at number 16 in the Billboard Hot 100 and would be successful. Chris Brown would even release his album Exclusive again. He would make a deluxe version and re-launch it with the title Exclusive: The Forever Edition. The album would even include new tracks such as Eurdisco, Forever, etc. These singles would be a big hit and would feature at number 2 in the Billboard Hot 100. By the end of 2008, Chris Brown would be named Artist of the Year by Billboard magazine.

Chris Brown would begin working on his third studio album in the year 2008. He would later get involved in the domestic violence case which would involve Rihanna. Chris Brown would lose a lot of contracts and face a lot of commercial losses as everyone, including the media, was against Chris Brown. He would later appear on television, would express himself about the situation. Later in the year 2009 released the lead single of his third studio album, Graffiti. The single was titled I Can Transform Ya. The single was listed on number 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. After releasing the second single Crawl, which reached number 53 in the Billboard Hot 100, Chris Brown released Graffiti. The album was released on December 8. The album did not do well and was a commercial failure and would be debuted at number 7 in the Billboard 200. The album sold 102,000 units in the first week of its release, though it received a lot of negative reviews. By 2011, a total of 341,000 units were sold in the United States of America.

In the year 2010 Chris Brown released a total of 3 mixtapes. They were titled In My Zone, In My Zone 2, and Fan of a Fan. These mixtapes included new styles of writing and new themes. Chris Brown collaborated with various other artists and producers to create these mixtapes. The mixtapes received a lot of positive comments from his fans. His single titled Deuces would be a massive hit and would be listed at number 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs. He would later release the song No BS, which would be the second single in his mixtape Fan of a Fan.

Chris Brown went on to announce the release of his fourth studio album. He would initially release the first single from the album Yeah 3X in October. The single was very internationally successful. The next single he released was titled Look At Me Now, which would feature Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes. The single would go on to reach the top spot on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart in the United States of America, and would keep that spot for 8 weeks. It went to claim the top spot even in the Hot Rap Songs chart in the United States of America. Chris Brown would finally release his fourth studio album in March. The album would be titled F.A.M.E. The album was a huge success and was listed as number 1 in the Billboard 200. The album would sell 270,000 units in the first week of its release. To promote the album, Chris Brown started to tour and would perform in many places and would take the F.A.M.E. Tour to North America and Australia as well.

Chris Brown would go on to win various awards in the year 2011 and would win 5 BET Awards which include the Fandemonium Award, Best Male R&B Artist, Viewers Choice Award, and Best Collaboration and Video of the Year. Chris Brown would even win the Album of the year award in the Soul Train Music Awards for F.A.M.E. He would even be nominated at the 54th Grammy Awards for the Best R&B Album, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance for the song Look At Me Now.

Chris Brown would go on to release various other successful albums, such as Fortune, which would be his fifth studio album. He would also release X in 2014 and Royalty, which would be released in the year 2015. In the year 2017, he would go on to release his eighth studio album, which would be titled Heartbreak on a Full Moon. All these albums have done very well and have claimed their spots on the Billboard, and each of them has sold more than 100,000 units within the first week of their releases. As of 2022, Chris Brown has announced the release of his tenth studio album, which is titled Breezy. He announced the release of this album through his Instagram and has even said that the album will be released with a short film which will also be titled Breezy.

Chris Brown Net Worth

As we have seen, Chris Brown has driven so many albums and singles that have been very successful, it is evident that he has made a lot of money. He has also made many financial losses because of the many controversies he got involved in. So the answer to the question, how much is Chris Brown worth? He is estimated to be worth around $50 million as of 2022. This is honestly very impressive as he has managed to have such a big net worth, even though he has made many financial losses. Usually, stars who end up in controversies lose everything and will never be relevant again. But in the case of Chris Brown, that did not happen. His net worth has increased by a lot. Chris Brown net worth 2016 was $30 million and has gained $20 million in 6 years.

Full Name Christopher Maurice Brown Date of Birth 5 May 1989 Age 32 years Birthplace Tappahannock, Virginia, the United States of America Height 6'1" Weight 157 lbs Net Worth $50 million

Chris Brown Assets

Chris Brown has made a lot of money, as we have just seen. But how does he spend his money? Let us check it out. Chris Brown loves cars and has an insane car collection. His collection includes a Bugatti Veyron which has an estimated price of $1.7 million. He owns a fully customized Lamborghini Huracán, which can cost $300,000. A customized Lamborghini Aventador SV, which can cost $500,000.

Chris Brown owns an amazing collection of Lamborghini supercars. He owns a customized Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster that has an estimated price tag of $600,000 and a customized Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 that can cost $275,000. His luxury cars include a Bentley Bentayga which can cost $160,000 and a customized Rolls Royce Wraith which can cost $330,000. He also owns a customized Lamborghini Gallardo, which costs $260,000.

Chris Brown also purchased a Rezvani Beast which cost him around $200,000 and a Rezvani Tank which can cost around $300,000. Chris Brown’s car collection also includes a customized Ford Mustang GT500 Cobra, which cost $80,000. A customized Porsche 911 Turbo S that costs more than $250,000 and a customized Porsche Panamera Turbo S which has a price tag of nearly $200,000. A few other cars he owns are an $80,000 C7 Corvette, a Dodge Viper which costs $200,000, a customized Range Rover SV which can cost $91,000, and 2 fully customized Jeep Wranglers which can have a price tag of $200,000 each.

When it comes to living, Chris Brown knows how to spend his money in a house, just like he knows how to spend it on his transportation. Chris Brown owns a $4.3 million smart house in California. It has 16 security cameras, a huge parking space for all his cars. The house also comes with a pool and it is spread across 32,000 square feet. The place looks very aesthetic with all the graffiti art that has been created inside and outside the house.

Conclusion

Chris Brown comes from a very humble background and has made it big with sheer dedication and hard work. Though he was caught up in a lot of controversies and had made many losses, he has managed to stay relevant and make a lot of money. He also knows how to spend all that money, which we say after looking at his car collection and house.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)

1. How old is Chris Brown? Chris Brown was born on 5 May 1989 which makes him 32 years old. 2. Where is Chris Brown from? He is from Tappahannock, Virginia, the United States of America. He later moved to New York to pursue his music career. 3. Does Chris Brown have children? Chris Brown has a son Aeko Catori Brown and a daughter Royalty Brown.