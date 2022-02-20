Some might argue that there are too many rappers in the industry, but the more, the merrier. At least in terms of music. In this age of social media, almost anyone has a platform to showcase their talents and become famous, if they have skills. That doesn’t mean every skilled individual can become a singer, rapper, or can survive the music industry. Only a few can do so, and come out in shining colors and make them known to the world. One such rapper is Chief Keef, whose real name is Keith Farrell Cozart.

We are here to talk about “who is Chief Keed?”, “What is Chief Keef’s Net worth?”, and a few other things related to his life. So let’s get down to business them. First things first, Chief Keef is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and also record producer. His music ranges from Hip Hop, mumble, trap, drill, rap, punk rap, and gangsta rap. Well, this is the basic stuff. Now to the main event, his net worth.

Chief Keef Net Worth

In 2022, Chief Keef’s net worth is $1 million. One of his unique aspects of singing is the mumble rap, which is something not common among many rappers. People even argue about who was the first singer to mumble rap, and some even claim it’s Chief Keef. Regardless, he is one of those unique rappers that seem to have a good future ahead.

He became famous when he was around 15-16 years of age, which is somewhere around 2010. Cozart first became famous in high school for his rapping. Then people in the South Side community of Chicago were drawn to his music by his mixtapes. This mixtape was called “The Glory Road and Bang”. His name blew up in the music industry when one of his songs, “I Don’t Like” was remixed by none other than, the Canadian rapper Drake.

After people came to know about this, many records label were competing to sign him. Cozart signed a $6 million deal with Interscope. This was in 2012 and then he released his first album in December after signing the Interscope deal. This album was named “Finally Rich”. If you have heard the album tracks then you might know that this album had a huge impact on rap.

The main reason for this was, this album and two of the tracks in it, “Love Sosa” and “I Don’t Like” made drill famous. The drill is a subgenre of Chicago rap, and with those two tracks, many came to know and love drill.

Name Keith Farrelle Cozart Age 26 Profession Rapper, Singer, Songwriter Net Worth $1 million Date of Birth August 15, 1995 Place of Birth Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Children Krüe Karter Cozart, Sno Cozart, Kimora Sosha Cozart, Kayden Kash Cozart.







Chief Keef Brand Endorsements

Cozart doesn’t just earn from his singing and record deals, but he also signed a few brand endorsements. It isn’t known how much is he paid for those brand deals but he had signed on quite a few endorsements. “Beats by Dre”, “Million Dollar Game Club”, “Been Trill”, and “Glo Gang”. These are the brands that pay him for endorsements.

Of the ones mentioned above, the last one Glo Gang is something he signed as a part of the deal with his record label Interscope. With that, he, along with a few others established the Glory Boyz Entertainment(GBE) in 2011. Later renamed to Glo Gang. As mentioned earlier, he owns shares in this venture along with his manager(Rovan Manuel), cousin rapper(Fredo Santana), his uncle, and one other person. Cozart has a 40% share in this venture and the same share is also held by his manager, and the remaining is by others.

Apart from him and his cousin Fredo Santana(deceased), a few other artists like Ballout, Tadoe, JusGlo, Benji Flo, and Lil Flash are in the Glo Gang. There were few others too, but some quit, and others are deceased now.

Houses, Cars, and a Private Jet

If you think that Chief Keef just has a net worth of $1 million, so he might not have many assets, then you are mistaken. Some people have a less net worth not because they don’t earn enough, but because they spend a lot. Chief Keef is one such person, who spends probably way more than he earns. I’m not just saying this, but if you look at his cars and house, you will understand what I’m talking about. For god’s sake, he even owns a jet.

His collection of cars includes monsters like Chevrolet Camero ZL1($70,000), Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat($75,000), Jeep Grand Cherokee TrackHawk($100,000), Mercedes AMG G63($200,000), and Lamborghini Urus($350,000). With a huge collection of amazing wheels, I would’ve gone broke. Each of them is just beautiful and for some, that’s more than their annual earnings.

As mentioned earlier, he also won a private jet so you can say that he rolls in style. This private jet can alone cost him somewhere $20 million to $100 million and could be even more depending on the model and luxurious features that it offers. So what does all this tell you about Cozart? One thing is for sure, he does like to spend a lot and live life the way he possibly can. Hence the low net worth.

He also bought multiple houses, and one of them is for his mother and grandma. The one he bought for, is a mansion that costs $10-$30 million, and this is just a ballpark number since the pricing isn’t officially listed anywhere. FYI, he also has a good number of Jordans in his wardrobe, which might be a common thing among the wealthy, but worth noting.

His Social Media Handles

It is unknown if he gets paid for his every social media handle, considering he doesn’t have many followers on platforms like Twitter and Facebook. He might get paid for his Instagram posts since he has 7M followers. His YouTube channel has 1.65M subscribers, and his videos get great views, so that should be a source of income too.

According to Socialblade, the estimated amount he earns from his YouTube channels is between $2.8K – $45.2K in a month. This number for annual income is $33.9K – $542K as earnings. Similarly, his Spotify account has 8.21 million monthly listeners, so that should mean something, right?

A Trip Down his Early Life

Before he had a huge impact on the hip-hop world with his mumble rap, let us see where he comes from. By now you already know that he is Chicago, Illinois. He was born on August 15, 1995, to Lolita, who was just 15 years old at his birth. She was also unmarried. They lived on the South Side of Washington Park, in Parkway Garden Homes.

This place was well known for its street gang “Black Disciples”. Since he is from that neighborhood, he was also part of that street gang. He and his mother lived with his grandmother as her mother was still a minor. Also, he had never met his father when he was a kid, as he left him and her mother. Like many other kids, he too had a keen interest in the world of music and was rapping at a pretty early age. He was just 5 years old when started to rap.

At that time, there weren’t many ways one could do this. Luckily, he had a karaoke machine that he used for rapping, and then he recorded it using the tapes. He started his school at Dulles Elementary School, then went on to Banner School, and finally to Dyett High School. While he did attend high school, when he was 15 years old, he dropped out of school.

After this, in 2011 he attracted everyone’s attention with his mixtape, The Glory Road and Bang. We did mention earlier that this is how he started getting noticed by many, and finally, after Drake remixed his track, “I Don’t Like”.

Legal Troubles

When you grow up in a bad neighborhood, chances are you are gonna get involved in illegal activities. This usually happens when you keep the wrong company, and there is no one to stop you. This happened with Chief Keef as well, as he was part of a street gang, he picked up a bad demeanor. When he was 16, he was caught manufacturing & distributing heroin and was charged for the same. Though he didn’t have to face serious punishment but was rather out on house arrest.

If that wasn’t bad enough, he was then seen pointing a handgun at a police officer and he even tried to shoot at them. Now we all know how serious that crime is. For that, he was put again on house arrest, even though it was a serious crime. Then in the next year, he was investigated for apparently paying an assassin to take out Lil Jojo(from his rival gang). This led to officials finding out that he had been violating his parole by going to a shooting range and using a weapon. The result was that he was put in juvenile for 2 months.

Once in 2013, he was sued for $75,000 because he didn’t bother to show up for a London show that was already scheduled. Now, any sane person would try to handle this matter ASAP, but Chief Keef ignored it. Hence he was ordered by the court to pay $230,000. There are a few other legal and personal controversies that he was involved in. Maybe if he keeps a low profile and stays away from such controversies, he can increase his net worth substantially.

Wrapping Up

Now, you know Chief Keef’s net worth in 2021, what is Chief Keef’s real name, and many other things. This article paints a picture of his life and shows you how a kid from the streets of Chicago went from nothing to becoming a star. We have talked about his earnings, net worth, deals, and assets. It takes time to build a good life, but it only takes a moment to destroy everything. This is something you gotta learn and understand, so you don’t make mistakes as Chief Keef did.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Who is Chief Keef and what is Chief Keef’s real name? Chief Keef is a well-known American rapper, singer, and songwriter. His real name is Keith Farrelle Cozart, and he is named after his deceased uncle. His uncle’s name was Keith Carter and was known as “Big Keef”. Hence he took the name, Chief Keef. How tall is Chief Keef? Keith Farrelle Cozart or Chief Keef is 1.83m tall, which is 6.0ft. How much is chief keef’s new balance deal worth? After many record labels competed to sign Chief Keef, he finally went and signed a deal with Interscope. This Chief Keef’s new balance deal worth was $6 million. What was Chief Keef’s net worth in 2021? Chief Keef’s net worth in 2021 was the same as it is now. He is worth $1 million, which is probably a little consider his career. Though it isn’t surprising knowing that he is a huge spender and owns a lot of luxurious vehicles and mansions.