SNL comedy show has produced more millionaires than you think. Due to its popularity, most comedians who appeared on the show earned a huge deal of money as a salary. Even after leaving the show, the people who appeared on the SNL have excelled in various other fields as actors, writers, etc. Have to admit that SNL roped in some of the best talents in America. If that is the fate of people who appeared on SNL, what about the original cast members, like Chevy Chase? How much is Chevy Chase Worth? If you are wondering, currently, the Chevy Chase Net Worth is estimated to be around $50 million.

Who Is Chevy Chase?

Chevy Chase was born on the 8th of October 1943. He was born to Edward Tinsley Chase and Cathalene Parker. His parents gave birth to him in Lower Manhattan. Chevy’s father was a magazine writer, while her mother was a pianist. Both of his parents are not alive today. Nevertheless, Chevy’s parents split when he was just four years old. He attended the Riverdale Country School where he was expelled later, and he finally finished his schooling in Stockbridge School. After finishing his schooling, he joined Haverford College.

During his collegiate period, Chevy was noted for his humor that involved self-harming. For reasons unclear, he was transferred to the Bard College, located in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York. There he pursued a pre-med curriculum. However, he didn’t join the medical school so according to the draft he was recruited to fill the vacancies in US armed forces. However, he was left out. Chevy once told that he was not drafted because he claimed that he had homosexual tendencies.

Chevy Chase Career

Before becoming a comedian or writer, Chevy took different jobs such as wine salesman, audio engineer, fruit picker, truck driver, cab driver, waiter, theater usher, and construction worker. Chevy knew he had talent in comedy. So, in 1967 he and a few others founded a comedic group named channel one. At the same time, he worked for Mad Magazine, writing a parody column on the famous American series Mission: Impossible. Chevy dedicated all his time to comedy and became a full-time comedian by 1973. He was cast in as a member of The National Lampoon Radio Hour. The radio broadcasted satirical comedy shows. Their cast included other famous comedians such as John Belushi, Bill Murray, and Brian Doyale-Murray.

Saturday Night Live

He joined the Saturday Night Live show, which would become a legacy later. NBC began airing the show in early October 1975. Chevy was the first anchor of the Weekend Update. He introduced himself in the show with one of his famous catchphrases in the SNL show is “I’m Chevy Chase, and You’re not” and concluded the show with “Good night and have a pleasant tomorrow”.

Soon, he became a valuable cast member of SNL. Because he hosted most of the shows and at the same time wrote scripts for this show. He was considered the 10th most important person in the history of SNL according to the Rolling Stone Magazine that was published in 2015. Chevy made a great contribution to the first season of the Saturday Night Live(SNL) show. This show earned him two Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards for his writing. However, he left the show midway during the second season.

Banned From SNL

The main reason for him to leave the show as he was pressurized by his girlfriend to move to Los Angeles. He later married her, and the role of Chevy Chase was filled by Bill Murray. However, he didn’t completely exit the show, he often made guest appearances. After leaving the show, he had hosted the show eight times until 1997. After that, he was banned from the show for assaulting Cheri Oteri. Although he appeared in later shows, it was very rare.

Chevy Film Career

Chevy was shot to fame by SNL. So he was offered comedy roles in the movies. Initially, he acted in the movies such as Tunnel vision, Four Play, and Oh! Heavenly Dog. All three movies came under the comedy genre and among them, the Four Play was commercially successful. He chose Four play over National Lampoon’s Animal House, the movie which was written based on him because he wanted to do some real acting. In 1980, Chevy acted in his breakthrough movie called Caddyshack. It was a monstrous hit that it grossed $39 million while the budget was only $6 million. Following this movie, Chevy acted in another commercially successful movie with one of his co-stars of Four play called Seems Like Old Times.

Chevy got electrocuted accidentally while acting in his next movie. The injury was so serious that he was one step away from the grave. This made him take a break for 3 years. Chevy made his comeback with the movie National Lampoon’s Vacation. After two years, he acted in the movie Fletch collected about $59 million and its budget was $8 million. In the next movie, he had the chance to star with his buddies from SNL, Martin Short, and Steve Martin. The name of the movie was Three Amigos. Though the film had a high budget, it managed to gain profit. The movie critics acclaimed the movie and the trio.

Peak Of Popularity

Chevy’s popularity was so high during the 1980s. In the years 1987 and 1988, he was the host of the Academy Awards. Considering his popularity, he was paid around $7 million for each movie he acted in. The next movies he made are Lampoon’s European Vacation and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. The former grossed around $50 million, while the latter grossed around a whopping $75 million. The upward curve witnessed a sudden drop when three of his films flopped consecutively. So he stayed away from the film industry for a few years.

He returned to screens in the movie Zoom that was released in the year 2006. It was a disaster both commercially and critically. The same year, he co-starred in a movie series called Law & Order. He soon made a transition from movies to TV series. He played a villain role in a comedy TV series called Chuck.

Chevy Chase Salaries

Initially, when he joined SNL, he was paid around $750 for one week. Chevy Chase then shifted to movies. He has been in the film industry for more than three decades, and he has acted in various movies. Through his film career, he is estimated to have earned more than $20 million. Some of the high paychecks he received during his acting career include $6 million from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, $4 million from each movie Cops and Robbersons and Man of the house, and $2 million from the movie Vegas Vacation.

Chevy Chase Endorsements

Since Chevy Chase is very popular among the public, many companies approached him to promote their products. He has endorsed companies such as Aflac, Doritos, Cola, Chase, and many more. With this, he was able to pull in more than $3 million. Let us take a look at What is Chevy Chase’s Net Worth.

How Much Is Chevy Chase Worth?

Chevy has multiple sources of income. However, a lion’s share of his income comes from the salaries he received acting in the movies. He also earned significantly from endorsements and real estate. Taking all these into account, the Chevy Chase Net Worth is estimated to be around $50 million.

Chevy Chase Real Estate and Car Collection

Now that we have answered the question of what is Chevy Chase’s Net Worth, let us take a look at his investments in real estate and cars. For fifteen years from the early 1990s to the early 2000s, Chevy and his third wife, Jayni Luke, lived in Los Angeles on a property that was spread for 5 acres. After buying that property, Chevy additionally spent around $1.2 million in modifying and customizing the property. After four years, they listed the property for sale, however, no one turned out to buy their property. Later they sold the property. Chevy also owned a house in East Hampton, which he sold for $10 million in the year 2001. The house had 10 bedrooms, seven wood-burning fireplaces, and the whole interior of the house is designed for posh living. Currently, they are living in Mount Kisco, New York.

He has some good luxury cars which include Mercedes-Benz SL500 whose worth is $113,550, Mercedes-Benz SL65 whose cost is $218,475, and a Chevrolet whose cost ranges between 13K to 55K.

Chevy Chase Charity Works

Chevy Chase is serving the community by joining hands with reputed NGOs such as Amnesty International, Andre Agassi Foundation for Education, Captain Planet Foundation, and Celebrity Fight Night Foundation. In addition to these, he contributes to various other NGOs too!

Chevy Chase Marriage

Chevy married his first wife, Susan Hewitt, on the 23rd of February 1973. They lived in New York then. Their marriage life lasted for three years and they both got divorced on the 1st of February 1976. The same year, Chevy Chase tied the knot with his second wife, Jacqueline Carlin, on December 4, 1976. It was due to Carlin’s pursuance to move to Los Angeles, Chevy left the SNL during the second season. However, They divorced after 4 years. Chevy married his current wife, Jayni Luke, in the year 1982. They together gave birth to three daughters, and they are happily living together as a family.

Chevy Chase Height and Weight

Chevy Chase is 6’3″ high and weighs around 78 Kg.

Conclusion

