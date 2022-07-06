With close to 20 years of being in the entertainment industry, Chelsea Handler has earned a name as a successful television show host, stand-up comedian, actor and an accomplished writer. Most people know her as the host of her talk show “Chelsea Lately” but she actually has a broad range of television shows, movies and series to her credit. In addition to these, Handler has also serves as a producer and doesn’t miss an opportunity to hit the stage for stand-up comedy gigs. So, with so many different ventures many might wonder what is Chelsea Handler worth? Well, the television host makes millions out of her multi-channeled endeavors. Recent reports from the sources say that Chelsea Handler net worth is around $35 million.

Chelsea’s professional success, wealth, her fame and reputation earned her a position in Time Magazine’s “100 most influential people in the world”. And, the truth is she wasn’t born with a silver spoon. Handler has worked all her way up with her own determination and efforts. In fact, her bold and cynical sense of humor, and her incredible ability to connect with her listeners while maintaining her originality is the primary reason behind her insane popularity.

In this posting we will give you an overview on Chelsea Handler net worth, where did she begin her career, her professional development, how old is Chelsea Handler and much more. So without much ado let’s move ahead.

Chelsea is one of those individuals who doesn’t believe in placing all her eggs in one basket. She has diversified herself to different fields and has also succeeded in them. As a result, the television host has amassed a stunning fortune that that she can enjoy for life. And, with her steadily advancing career, she surely has bigger plans for future. That said, if you ask what is Chelsea Handler worth, then you may be surprised to know that Handler has a net worth of $35 million which she has earned from multiple sources as mentioned earlier. It might also make you want to know what does she earn on an yearly basis!

How Much Does Chelsea Handler Make

Earnings From Professional Ventures

As reported by several sources online, Chelsea Handler gets a pay check of close to $10 million annually which comes mainly from her Netflix talk show. During the years 2012 and 2013, she reportedly earned an annual salary of $12 million and $8 million respectively. Chelsea’s passion for stand-up comedy is one of the major sources of income for the television host. In 2008, she earned a revenue of $16 million from the ticket sales of her 21 city comedy tour “Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang Tour”.

Handler has appeared in many different television shows and series mainly as as a guest or in some cases as main cast, in addition to her own shows. Given her popularity and the shows, she withdraws a decent amount of paycheck from here.

Among all of her professional endeavors, Chelsea has risen as an eminent writer as well. She has authored numerous books and novels some of which have made it to the top position in New York Times Bestseller list. She has released 7 books so far and the royalties from these have played a vital role in upturning Chelsea Handler net worth. In 2010, she signed a lucrative contract to publish two books by the following year. The deal was worth $4 million.

Earnings From Real Estate and Other Ventures

Chelsea has an impressive portfolio when it comes to real estate. Securing the finances through real estate investment is one of the great ways to boost your wealth. In 2010, she bought a mansion in Los Angele’s Bel Air for $5.9 million. She put it out in the market for $11.5 million in 2018 and finally sold it for $10.4 in march 2021. The talk show host earned a profit of around $4.5 million on this dealing. The same year in November, she invested $5.8 million on another property in Brentwood district, Los Angeles.

Aside from this, Handler earnings and net worth are also attributed to various endorsement deals, product and brand promotion, commercials and sponsorships. Although there isn’t much details available on the contracts she has signed and what they are worth, these sources have always brought in attractive paychecks to go into the bank.

With this we come to the end of Chelsea Handler net worth details and her main sources of income that helped build that enviable bank balance. But how did she achieve all that success after all? Here’s a sneak peak into her childhood days and professional journey for more.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Chelsea Joy Handler Popular Name Chelsea Handler Date of Birth February 25, 1975 Age 47 years Place of Birth Livingston, New Jersey Parents Seymour Handler (father)

Rita Stoecker (mother) Spouse None Children none Profession Television Host, Stand Up Comedian, Actress, Author Net Worth $35 million

Before getting into her family details, many people have asked how old is Chelsea Handler looking at her highly successful career. The talk show host was born on the 25th of February, 1975 in Livingston, New Jersey. So as of 2022, she is 47 years old. Chelsea is the daughter of Seymour Handler (father) and Rita Stoecker (mother). Her father was into marketing and dealing with used-cars, while her mother was a homemaker taking care of the family.

Since her father’s side were Ashkenazi Jewish, Chelsea grew up in a household that practiced the same along with her five other siblings. She is the first born child to her parents. After her Chelsea has three brothers – Roy, Glen, Chet Handler and two sisters Shoshanna Handler, and Sydney Handler. Her mother was however, a Mormon born in Germany. Long after growing up, she got to know that her maternal grandfather was a part of the German Army during the World War II.

Handler had a difficult childhood. Tragically, when she was 9 in in 1984, her elder brother, Chet gave his life jumping off a cliff located in Jackson Hole in Wyoming. He was 22 then. A few years later, in 1989, they got to know that Handler’s mother had breast cancer. After battling the disease for almost 15 years, she passed away in 2006.

Chelsea graduated from Livingston High School and as a child she used to spend her summers in Martha’s Vineyard where her parents owned a property. She moved to Los Angeles, California at the age of 19 to chase her acting dreams. She stayed at her aunt’s at that time and worked as a waitress to earn a living.

Career

Career Beginning

Soon after relocating to Los Angeles, she uncovered her passion for stand-up comedy. She then became a part of “Girls Behaving Badly”, a hidden camera reality show that ran for three years from 2002 to 2005. In addition to serving as a correspondent for shows like “The Tonight Show”, she was a part of several television series during this time. Some of the popular ones include “The Bernie Mac Show”, “The Practice”, and “My Wife and Kids”.

Breakthrough

After many different projects, in 2006, Chelsea got her biggest breakthrough with “The Chelsea Handler Show” that rose her to fame. The show was telecasted by the network E! for 2 years after which it came to an end. She spent the most of 2007 touring and performing stand-up comedy shows.

Later that year Handler became the host for the the MTV Video Music Awards. She wrapped up the year 2007 by launching her new television chat show “Chelsea Lately”. This show was aired on E! and had its finale in August 2014 after Handler’s contract with channel E! expired. Running successfully for 4 seasons, “Chelsea Lately” garnered massive popularity and enjoyed a viewership count of close to 1 million per episode during 2011.

Television and Netflix Career Since 2010

Chelsea’s career grew steadily during this time. In 2012 she took up the lead role in NBC’s “Are You There, Chelsea?”. This was a sitcom was created inspired by her 2008 best-selling book. While it got cancelled after first season, Handler became a long-term partner with the OTT platform Netflix in 2014. The talk show host began working on multiple different projects.

For her first project, Chelsea took the help of a media company to air the Netflix Special. She then followed this with a four-segment documentary series titled “Chelsea Does”, which covered discussion on different controversial topics. She then went on to released the Netflix chat show “Chelsea”. As per Handler, this talk show was pretty similar to “Chelsea Lately” but was of a more serious kind. The series reached its finale after two seasons, when Handler moved her interest more towards activist direction. In October 2020, she had a comeback in her stand-up comedy stint for HBO after a gap of a few years.

Career as a Writer

Just like her television endeavors, Chelsea has earned a solid name as an accomplished writer has well. She has penned down not one or two but seven novels/ books so far that have been well-recieved by the readers. Her first book titled “My Horizontal Life: A Collection of One-Night Stands” came out in 2005. Within three years time in 2008, she released her second publication titled “Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea”. This book became a massive success and peaked the New York Times best seller list.

Handler then followed this with two more of them “The Lies That Chelsea Handler Told Me” and “Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang” between 2010 and 2011. The latter became one her most celebrated works. A few other books of Chelsea Handler include “Uganda Be Kidding Me”(2014) which again peaked the NY Bestsellers list, “Little Nuggets of Wisdom” and more recently “Life Will be the Death Of Me”(2019).

The talk show host has also hosted a couple of podcasts called “Life Will Be The Death of Me” (which was dedicated to her book) and “Dear Chelsea…”. The latter is for the fans to ask life questions to her where she give them advice.

Personal Life

Chelsea Handler got into a relationship in 2006 with Ted Harbert, the CEO of The Comcast who was also the head of the network E! then. In 2010, their relationship made headlines when a sex-tape of the duo got leaked. This incident took place right after Handler attended a dinner gathering with a few other celebrities at Jeffrey Epstein’s house who has been charged with sex offence. Soon after this mess, the television host announced their split in her talk show in January 2010.

In 2011, Handler then briefly dated the renowned American rapper 50 Cent, according to a few sources. That same year, she became engaged in a relationship with businessman Andre Balazs and after two years of dating, they parted ways in 2013. She also disclosed that she had a couple of abortions at the age of 16.

In September of 2021, Chelsea announced her romantic relationship with Jo Koy, her fellow comedian. The duo are often seeing expressing their feelings and pulling each other’s legs on social media.

Summing Up

There is no denying that Chelsea Handler has a natural instinct of connecting with people which makes her an outstanding talk show host. Her ability to conduct a show, great on-screen personality, cadence and great comical timing is what helped her garner millions of fans. Not only that, she has also established herself as a popular author whose books have never failed to grab the interest of the readers. Thanks to her multi-dimensional talent and hard work she is enjoying an impressive amount of fortune today. Recent net worth reports suggest that Chelsea Handler net worth is $35 million and it is still growing with steady progress in her career.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Chelsea Handler worth? As of 2022, Chelsea Handler Net Worth is $35 million which has resulted from her multi-faceted career. How much does Chelsea Handler make? Chelsea’s annual salary from her different ventures- mainly from her Netflix show amount to $10 million. How old is Chelsea Handler? Born on February 25, 1975, the talk show presenter is 47 years old at the time of writing this article. Is Chelsea married? Chelsea has been in quite a few relationships in the past but she has never married anyone to date. A present, she is in a romantic relationship with Jo Koy and they seem to been pretty steady in their commitment so far.