Chances are you are going to say Rolling Stones or Beatles. If you went with the former bad, then you are gonna find this article interesting. In this article, we will talk about one of the members of this legendary band, Charlie Watts. More specifically, we are going to discuss Charlie Watts' net worth and a trip down memory lane to more about his work and life.

What is Charlie Watts Net Worth?

If you are a hardcore Rolling Stone fan then you might have at least once in your life wondered, how much was Charlie Watts worth? or any other member’s worth for that matter. Without further ado, let me answer that question, Charlie Watts’ net worth was $250 million. This was at the time of his death in 2021. The amazing drummer of Rolling Stones passed away in a hospital after he had a medical procedure a few weeks ago. There is no official announcement on the cause of his death. Though it is said that he was with his family during the time of passing.

With almost 63 years of his career, it isn’t surprising to know that he had such a huge net worth as he was in one of the world’s most loved bands of all time. Everyone knows that he was the drummer for the Rolling Stones band, though that wasn’t who he started his career. He started working as a graphic designer and only joined the band in 1963. And when he was working as one, he had even made a cartoon called “Ode to A High Flying Bird“. This was a tribute to Charlie Parker.

Name Charles Robert Watts Age 80 Profession Musician(Drums) Net Worth $250 million Date of Birth June 2, 1941 Died August 24, 2021 Place of Birth Bloomsbury, London. Spouse Shirly Ann Shepard Children Seraphina Watts

Assets and Others Source of Income

His entire $250 million wealth isn’t just the result of his work as the band member of Rolling Stones, but he also has other business ventures. Though we can agree that most of his net worth did come from his shares in the Rolling Stones. Apart from this, did you know that he had bought an Arabian horse stud farm? Well, he did and he was running that with his wife.

This farm was in a rural village called Dalton, which is where he lived with his wife until he died. Charlie Watts’ house is a 600-acre land that was was called the Halsdon Manor. The house was a sixteenth-century estate and hence the lovely design and architecture. The exact property of this price is unknown, but you can bet that it is gonna be 8 figures. One of the main reasons for that is it was home to the Rolling Stones drummer and it also has a stud farm. He also had another mansion in Islington.

If you are rich, a huge star, and are from a band, wouldn’t you want some great cars in your garage? Who wouldn’t! Charlie Watts did have some amazing cars at his home and not just any cars, but cars like Bugatti, Lamborghini, and a few others. The interesting thing here is that he didn’t have a driving license. Yep, that’s right. He would just buy these cars and sit inside them. The things you can do when you are a millionaire.

In case you want to know how much those cars cost, here it is — Bugatti(model and price unknown), Lamborghini Miura($1.5-$3 million), 1937 Lagonda Rapide($745,000), Citroen 2cv($10,000-$25,000), and Maserati-powered Citroen SM($40,000-$50,000). These were the cars owned by the latter Rolling Stones drummer.

A Look Back at His Early Life

Charlie Watts was born to a lorry driver named Charles Richard Watts and Lillian Charlotte. His mother was a factory worker in Bloomsbury, London, which is also the place where he was born. Though he was born in Bloomsbury, he spent most of his childhood in Wembley. If you are familiar with a little history then you might know, most of Wembley was destroyed during World War II. And Charlie also lost his home, so he had to stay in Prefab along with his parents and many others.

Luckily for Watts, he made a good friend there. His friend was Dave Green who he was friends with till he died. Dave Green is a jazz bassist, and he is probably the reason why Watt loved jazz. Both of them used to listen to a lot of jazz music and had a lot of records. Before he became a drummer for a rock band, he was so much into jazz that he even made a few recordings.

He then joined the Tylers Croft Secondary Modern School in 1952 after their family moved to Kingsbury. Watts studied there till 1956 and had shown and developed a great talent for arts and music. This is where he found his passion for drumming. He was inspired by Chico Hamilton’s drumming and wanted to do the same. So his parents brought him a drum kit and that is how it began.

After finishing his studies at Tylers Croft Secondary Modern School, he then joined Harrow Art School till 1960.

Start of His Career

Despite having a passion for playing drums, he started his career as a graphic designer, but he often worked with a few bands at clubs and coffee shops. His actual career in music started when played with the Jo Jones All Stars in Middlesex. Till then, he only had experience playing jazz hence he found it difficult to play blues and rhythm in the beginning. Watts joined Blues Incorporated in 1961 even though he was still working as a graphic designer. This was after being requested by Alexis Corner.

Watts juggled working as a graphic designer for Charles, Hobson and Gray, and also performing with the Blues Incorporated. Charlie often used to go to the London “rhythm and blues” clubs, which is also the place where other members of the Rolling Stone would go. This is where he met Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Brian Jones, and Ian Stewart.

After a year or so, Watts decided to join them as a drummer of the band. The band would always introduce him as “The Wembley Whammer”. He officially became a member of the band in 1963 and played at “Ealing Jazz Club”. While being a drummer for the brand, he brought in his skills as a graphic designer to design art and comic strip to the band’s records.

Even designed stages for their tours with Mike Jagger. The most notable one was the lotus-shaped design that they made for their many tours. Some of them include the Tour of the Americas, Bridges to the Babylon Tour, Steels Wheels/Urban Jungle Tour, and two others. Did you know that like Richards and Jagger, he is the third person who can be seen on the cover of every Rolling Stones album? His last tour was on August 30, 2019, in Miami, Florida.

When He Wasn’t a Rolling Stone Drummer

Watts wasn’t just a member of Rolling Stones, he also worked with others. Watts loved Jazz, and so even after joining the Stones, he worked with other bands as well. By the end of the 1970s, he worked with the Rocket 88 band for their various Jazz, R&B, and rock music. In this band, we worked with Ian Stewart. In the next decade, that was the 80s, he toured with Jack Bruce, Courtney Pine, and Evan Parker of the Rocket 88. This was for the tour with the “big band“.

In the early 90s, Watts formed a jazz quintet and performed as a tribute to Charlie Parker. He even released a jazz album with his quintet, titled “Warm and Tender”. This was album was released in 1993, and again, they released another one in 1996, called “Long Ago and Far Away”.

Charlie Watts Health

It could just be a stereotype or may be true that many celebrities, especially the ones in the music industry get have an addiction problem. It’s either alcohol or drug abuse, in either case, their lives are affected by this. Watt’s had a similar kind of problem in the 80s, and he even admitted that he was consuming a lot of alcohol and drugs. While his reason for this was family problems, it took him a while to understand that it was only making things worse.

Watt’s said that he was going through a mid-life crisis and he had turned into a completely different person. He came out of this in 1986. In 2004, he was diagnosed with throat cancer even though gave up smoking in the 80s. He then went in for radiotherapy that lessened it. During his treatment, the band didn’t do any tours but after he came back they went for the A Bigger Bang Tour. This tour grossed $558 million at that time.

He also had a heart procedure done in 2021 and had decided to skip the No Filter Tour in the US.

Personal Life

Unlike his bandmates who have had many romantic relationships over the course of their career, Watts was the odd one. The reason is that he only married one person, and that was his wife Shirley Ann Shephard. He was very loyal to her and never took any advances from his fans or other females. The couple got married on October 14, 1964, and were married till his death. They also have a daughter named Seraphina Watts, and a single granddaughter named Charlotte. So looks like they are the only ones to inherit his fortune.

Wrapping Up

Well, I guess we have covered pretty much every aspect of his life and what contributed to Charlie Watts’ net worth. We have even discussed Charlie Watts’ house, his time before and after joining the band, and things in between. He was a loyal husband, a caring father, and good friend, and an even amazing drummer of this generation. There are so many other interesting stories about his life and anecdotes that we cannot discuss here. So maybe you should check out some other articles on his life and watch a few documentaries too.

How much is Charlie Watts worth? At the time of his death, Charlie watts networth was $250 million. He had amassed all that wealth in his almost 58 years of career as the drummer for The Rolling Stones. How much did the Rolling Stones earn from their band tours? It is reported that that band made million from their various tours so far. Though an exact figure is not available. Some of their tours like "A Bigger Bang" tour earned $558 million and the "Voodoo Lounge" garnered around $320 million when the band performed in the mid-90s. Does Charlie Watts have kids? Yes, Charlie Watts has a daughter named Seraphina Watts, who is also a parent to Charlotte. Seraphina Watts is a designer for models and brands.