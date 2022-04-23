Lenard Larry McKelvey, who is better known as Charlamagne Tha God in the industry is a very popular personality in the broadcast world- be it radio or television. He has gained a huge recognition through the national radio program “The Breakfast Club” establishing himself as one of the avid and bold radio presenters today. Charlamagne served as the co-host of the show alongside Angela Yee and DJ Envy. Soon as the show began in 2010, the RJ found himself in controversial sitches for his intrepid interviewing tactics, often shooting the guests with bold questions. Well that’s the point! He has made massive fortune by speaking his mind out despite the consequences. At present, Charlamagne Tha God net worth is reportedly $10 million.

McKelvey a.k.a. Charlamagne sure has attracted the attention of the pop music community for giving his opinions about this particular genre. In addition to that he is also widely known for interviewing and interacting with some of the best personalities today. His popularity has, in the years since, helped the radio presenter land in various other shows including television projects as well.

Charlamagne has appeared as a video Jockey for “The Week in Jams” alongside Sofi Green and DJ Envy. Some of the other television shows where he appeared include “Dave”, “Empire”, MTV’s “Guy Code” and more. He has also hosted his own talk show called “Uncommon Sense with Charlamagne”. And that’s not it. He is also the author of two books one of which grabbed the sixth position on the New York Times’ Bestsellers list.

Give a read to this write up if you want to know more about this famous media personality. The article covers different topics like how old is Charlamagne Tha God, his childhood days, how much does Charlamagne Tha God make and more.

Charlamagne Tha God Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

What Is Charlamagne Tha God Worth

Charlamagne has always been one of the outspoken personalities and he has been in his natural self throughout his career. Because of this he often confronted controversies and unhappy guests. However, his approach has been appreciated by the audience and this is what has got him to what is Charlamagne Tha God worth today. according to the various reports online, Charlamagne Tha God net worth stands at $10 million.

How Much Does Charlamagne Tha God Make

Charlamagne has been pretty dedicated to his work and knows how to turn everyone’s head with his bold yet brilliant interviewing skills. According to various reports, the radio presenter receives a paycheck of around $3 million from the his latest contract in addition to various other sources. His main source of income comes from hosting on radio, but he also earns good money from his other ventures like his television projects- Vj-ing or from appearing in various films and shows. In addition to that, with his books hitting the New York Times bestseller’s list, he enjoys the royalties everytime there is sale of his books.

Now that you have an idea about Charlamagne Tha God net worth, his various sources of earnings, and how much does Charlamagne Tha God make, let’s delve into his early life to see what it was like.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Lenard Larry McKelvey Celebrated Name Charlamagne Tha God Date of Birth June 29, 1978 Age 44 years Place of Birth Moncks Corner, Charleston, South Carolina, USA Parents Father: Larry Thomas McKelvey

Mother: Julie Ford McKelvey Spouse Jessica Gadsden (m. 2014) Children Four Daughters (Names Unknown) Profession Radio and television Host, Actor, Author, Executive Producer Net Worth $10 million

Charlamagne Tha God was born Lenard Larry McKelvey on 29th June 1978 in Moncks Corner in Northern Charleston Area, South Carolina. The audience always remain curious about various things related to him him including ‘how old is Charlamagne Tha God?’ The Radio host is 44 years old as of 2022.

He is the son of Larry Thomas McKelvey, and Julie Ford McKelvey. His father was a Jehovah’s Witness later converted to Muslim while his mother who was an English teacher by profession follows Jehovah’s Witness.

McKelvey grew up in the same place where he was born but the town turned out to be pretty harsh on the young boy. He got involved in various illegal activities like selling drugs and marijuana from a very early age and found himself running in. He also got arrested by the cops twice with a charge of possessing marijuana and cocaine but he was released. Later, Charlamagne was again imprisoned for the third time. This time for being involved in a shooting case although he was seated at the back seat of the car witnessing the situation and not firing himself.

Charlamagne was in prison for close to 41 days for his third arrest as his father refused to bail him out. His mother eventually paid the bail money and had him out of the jail. At this point, he had two options- first, he could come out and continue with the same life that led him to land up in jail several times; second, he could make his life better by working on his talent and make a good career out of it. Charlamagne chose the second option which helped him to get to where he is today.

Education

After coming out of County Jail, McKelvey started going to night school to complete his high school education. He attended the Berkeley High School with his main concentration being media and broadcast communications. After graduating from there he started working as a radio intern in one of the local stations.

About The Name ‘Charlamagne’

McKelvey reportedly adopted the professional name ‘Charlamagne’ after his pseudonym “Charles” that he used to use while dealing with drugs. He wanted to keep a new name for the new person he is working to become. So he took this name based on King Charlemagne, who ruled during the 700s and early 800s in the Western European countries. He learnt about this during the night classes he was attending. He mentioned that he added “Tha God” simply because it sounded nice with the main moniker.

Career

Charlamagne was always clear about what he wanted his career to be in. Therefore, after completing his high school and subsequently his internship with a radio group, he landed with Wendy Williams, the popular broadcaster working as her assistant or a second-stringer.

Although he learnt the process of hosting and the interviewing tactics from Wendy, Charlamagne had his own ways of conducting the show. He would integrate his personal opinions in the interviews right from the beginning. His viewpoint was not received well by the guests and it often ended up making them unhappy about the entire scenario and the way he questioned them bluntly.

On the other hand, he was rising to fame while earning a solid fame within the pop culture community. After numerous efforts from Wendy to change his approach, she started losing patience. Charlamagne was only getting more confident about his work with time. Therefore, it did not come as a surprise when the radio host left Wendy Williams move on to his next endeavor.

“The Breakfast Club” Project

Charlamagne Tha God joined the popular show “The Breakfast Club” in 2010 as a co-host to DJ Envy and Angela Yee. The show was broadcasted by WWPR-FM, New York and it was aired widely across the country through more than 90 radio channels and even in television. The radio presenter gained enormous popularity out of this program that shot Charlamagne Tha God net worth incredibly high. According to several reports, the on-sire personality was raking in a salary as high as $3 million for this show which is amazing!

The broadcaster’s extrovert and bold approach took the show to a much higher level increasing the audience count. He became a subject of both controversy as well as appreciation. The way he interrogated his guests led to high-grade contretemps between the two parties. But all this led him to build a remarkable reputation in the industry that helped him grow and expand his career in different directions. In 2020, “The Breakfast Club” was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

Television Career Contributing to Charlamagne Tha God net worth

The very next year, in 2011, Charlamagne got a chance to play a role in the comedy series “Guy Code”. The show was aired for 5 seasons by MTV2 and it involves the subject of specific code of conduct meant for men. This project made a significant contribution to what is Charlamagne Tha God worth today. In 2013, he got to host his own show “Charlamagne and Friends” that ran for 2 seasons as it did not get good rating.

The radio personality went on to host a few MTV shows and events, like the MTV Music Video Awards pre-event and more. In 2015, MTV2 gave him another program of his own- a chat show called “Uncommon Sense With Charlamagne Tha God”. The show was in the running for three seasons and was telecasted on a weekly basis. Meanwhile he also narrated for “Inside The Label” aired by BET Network. Some of his other shows and television credits include “Guy Court”, “Hip-Hop POV” ,”Catfish”, and “Wild ‘N Out”, “Girl Code” among others.

Charlamagne Tha God’s latest television project includes hosting his show “Tha God’s Honest Truth” that was aired by Comedy Central from September 2021. It is a late night show that is also joined by Stephen Colbert as the show’s executive director. The first season of the show included 12 episodes and MTV Entertainment Group lately announced the renewal of “Tha God’s Honest Truth” for a second season as well.

Furthermore, the television/ Radio host has earned quite a fame in social media platform and Youtube as well. in 2019, he hosted the series titled “Emerging Hollywood” streamed in YouTube, THR.com and other streaming partners. His work garnered good reviews and support from his fans.

Other Ventures Adding Up To Charlamagne Tha God Net Worth

In addition to his highly successful broadcast career that has helped him rake in so much of fortune, Charlamagne has invested his time and talent in a few other ventures as well. One of the prominent ones is authoring a couple of books.

In 2017, the television personality published a book titled “Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes To Those Who Create It”. The book provides guidance and help to young people of color who face difficulties and are living under rigid circumstances. Charlamagne received a lot of praise from the readers and it garnered numerous positive reviews eventually heading to the sixth position in the New York Times best-selling list. In 2018, he published his second book titled “Shook Ones: Anxiety Playing Tricks On Me” which was also well received by the audiences.

The radio presenter has his own production company called ‘CThaGod World’ and works as an executive producer for the projects released under his company’s label.

Personal Life

When it comes to family and personal life, he has a pretty straight forward, no-nonsense life. In 2014, the broadcaster tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, Jessica Gadsden. Jessica is a gym consultant and a fitness coach by profession. Charlamagne revealed that they couple doesn’t have a prenup. Jessica has supported him in every way and has been beside him during his hard and jolly times. Therefore he never felt that he needed to safeguard his assets, or limit her access to certain things through a prenup contract.

The couple has been blessed with four children/ daughters. They are extremely secretive and protective about their personal life hence the birth dates and the names of their daughters are unknown.

Summing Up

Charlamagne Tha God is one of the sensational personalities in the broadcast world. His outspoken often point-blank approach of interviewing the guests have given birth to several controversies. His way of interrogating and directly attacking the celebrities through “The Breakfast Show” led to numerous tiffs leaving some of his guests absolutely infuriated. Despite that, the radio presenter has maintained his public persona and it takes a lot of confidence and guts to be the way he is. This is probably one of the reasons why he has also garnered an expansive fan base alongside amassing a huge fortune. As of 2022, Charlamagne Tha God net worth is reportedly $10 million.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Charlamagne Tha God net worth? Charlamagne’s net worth at present is reportedly $10 million. He has mainly earned it through his career as a radio host, television projects, royalties from his books and YouTube presence. How much does Charlamagne Tha God make? There is not much information about what he earns or has earned from every projects he has been involved so far. However, according to various sources, the radio host’s current contract gives him a pay check of $3 million a year. How old is Charlamagne Tha God? Born on 29th June 1978 in Moncks Corner in Northern Charleston Area, South Carolina, the on air celebrity is 44 years old as of today. Who is Charlamagne’s wife? Charlamagne got married in 2014 to his high school sweetheart, Jessica Gadsden who is a gym consultant and a fitness coach by profession.