Chaney Jones Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Assets, Family, Biography

Let’s admit, Chaney Jones was a stranger to us until the American rapper, Kanye West started dating her. If you google Chaney Jones, you might mistake her for the former wife of Kanye West i.e, Kim Kardashian because these two personalities have remarkably similar appearances. Maybe, this is why Kanye West started dating her. Anyway, we are not here to pass judgments, we are here to talk about Chaney Jones. The American model and social media influencer, Chaney Jones is from Queens, New York who came into a romantic relationship with West after his divorce. There is no information on when they kindled their relationship, but they were clicked walking in the streets of Miami together in February 2022.

Don’t go anywhere as in this post you will find interesting things about Chaney Jones like What is Chaney Jones Net Worth? How old is Chaney Jones? Kanye West and Chaney Jones’s relationship, and How much does Chaney Jones make?

What Is Chaney Jones Worth?

There is very little known about Chaney Jones, but still, we have determined that Chaney Jones net worth is an incredible $27 million as of this year. She has built her massive fortune by serving as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of a mental care company called “First State Behavioral Health”. Chaney Jones’s father, Avon Jones is the current serving Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O.) of First State Behavioral Health.

The company operates in various places including Camden, Delaware, Atlanta, etc. However, the company’s business operations are not only limited to these places. Clients can also book online counseling sessions from anywhere around the world. In addition to this, she also makes money from her social media accounts too. Let me tell you how much does Chaney Jones make?

Name Chaney Jones Net Worth $27 million Birth 27 August 1997, Delaware, USA Nationality American Age 24 years Height 5ft 7in Weight 53 Kg Partner Kanye West Profession Model, COO, Influencer Career 2017-Present

How Much Does Chaney Jones Make?

According to our analysis, the American model and social media influencer, Chaney Jones earns more than $8.5 million every year. The lookalike of Kim Kardashian receives more than $320k every month from her post as the COO of First State Behavioral Health alone. In addition to this, she gets an astounding sum of money for her commercial shoots. Jones gets a decent sum of cash by running endorsement or promotional campaigns on her social media handles.

If we combine all of Chaney Jones’s takings, it makes a whopping $710k a month. As far as Chaney Jones’s weekly income is concerned it is reported to be around $250k. Apart from this, she has been the romantic interest of the world-famous rapper, Kanye West, so it’s not like he would shy away from giving and spending millions if not thousands of dollars on her. Take a look at Chaney Jones’s earnings from her Instagram account given below.

Chaney Jones Instagram Earnings

Instagram can be a good income source for you if you are famous and of course. have a huge massive following. Thankfully, Chaney Jones has both. She is famous for being the doppelgänger of Kim Kardashian and the girlfriend of Kanye West. As a result, she witnesses a humongous rise in her fan following on her Instagram profile.

As per reports, Jones now makes around $1k by endorsing any brand or product by posting about it on her Instagram story. When compared to the Instagram story, image posting gets more engagement and thus companies pay Chaney Jones up to $3k for each promotional image she posts.

However, there is only limited information one can provide through a photo and thus video marketing have more influence on clients when compared to photos. As a result, Chaney Jones earns a sum between $4k to $6k for each sponsored video posting. You must take a look at how Chaney Jones spends her cash.

How does Chaney Jones Spend Her Money?

The American model has so much money in her bank account that she has made some expensive purchases. According to reports, she is the resident of a huge 9,000 square feet house, which is located in New York. It is said that the house has huge rooms with a large living hall. It also has ample space reserved for books as well. Sources reveal that Chaney Jones paid a whopping amount of $13 million for the house.

Apart from this, she has also spent an extravagant sum of money on cosmetic surgeries. Yes, like West’s former wife, his current girlfriend has also undergone surgical operations to make her face similar to Kim Kardashian’s. However, there is no confirmed information on how much she spent, but it is said that she has undergone at least 10 surgeries which reportedly cost her a massive $800k. Have a look at Chaney Jones’s car and watch collection.

Chaney Jones Car and Watch Collection

The Kim Kardashian lookalike is also the keeper of many expensive cars and watches. Most items from her impressive collection have been given to her as a gift from Kanye West. As of now, Chaney Jones is said to be the proud owner of 5 expensive cars. She is said to own a Porsche 911 car, which is said to be worth more than $280k. Jones also got an Audi RS Q8 car and the cost of this vehicle is projected to be a grand $400k. The model also has a Range Rover Sport Car and the price of the ride is a massive $210k. Chaney Jones also became the owner of a Jaguar XF car, which is valued to be around $125k. Lastly, Chaney Jones keeps a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT car and the cost of this supercar is evaluated to be a whopping $780k.

If you think that Chaney Jones’s car collection is impressive, then you should also take a look at her amazing watch collection as well. According to sources, she is the owner of a Breitling watch, which is reported to be worth at least $45k. Chaney Jones is also the keeper of Tiffany & Co. and Bremont watches worth around $15k and $19k respectively. Jones’s boyfriend Kanye West presented her with a lavish watch manufactured by Louis Vuitton, and it is said to cost more than $125k. Last but not the least, Chaney Jones also possesses a Jaquet Droz watch and the price of the watch is calculated to be over $200k.

Chaney Jones Early Life

Avon Jones and Nicole Jones gave birth to Chaney Jones on the 28th of August in 1997. Chaney Jones was born and raised in Camden, Delaware, United States. Chaney Jones’s father, Avon Jones is currently serving as the C.E.O. of the mental counseling company known as “First State Behavioral Health”. Not only this, but Avon is also the founder of the company and serves as a therapist there as well. While on the other hand, Chaney Jones’s mother Nicole Jones used to work as a school administrator and was later appointed the principal of Dover Air Force Base.

Chaney Jones survives with a brother named Tre Jonas. Chaney Jones was sent to Caesar Rodney School, where she used to be a member of the school’s softball team. Jones’s softball skills took her school’s softball team to win many significant matches including the Carpenter Cup of 2014. Not only this, but she also used to play hockey during her school days. Also, Chaney Jones went on to take membership in skills training companies called “Future Educators of America” and “Community Leaders of America”.

After completing her schooling, Chaney Jones joined Delaware University. After her college, she joined the University of Wilmington, taking counseling as her major. According to her First State Behavioral Health profile, she aims to get a master’s degree in counseling.

Chaney Jones Personal Life

Before coming into a romantic relationship with Chaney Jones, Kanye West was happily married to the TV celebrity, Kim Kardashian. Both Kim and West’s history goes decades back. Initially, the pair were good friends and later turned their friendship into dating. Kim and Kanye exchanged engagement rings in October 2013 and later in the following year, the duo tied the knot in a private affair in May. The lovers went on to have 4 children namely North West (2013), Saint West (2015), Chicago West (2018), and Psalm West (2019).

All was going well with the couple until Kanye commented that he wanted to abort his first child but later developed an anti-abortion outlook. However, these comments didn’t settle well with Kim, and she decided to end her marriage to Kanye. Later in early 2021, Kim and West got into divorce talks, and in February, Kim filed for divorce. After the divorce, West started seeing a model named “Julia Fox” and the pair’s relationship started in December 2021 and ended in February 2022.

Later in the same month, Kanye West reportedly got into a romantic relationship with Chaney Jones. Though there have been some rumors on the web claiming that West and Jones ended their relationship, Chaney Jones denied the rumors last month.

Final Thoughts On Chaney Jones

Chaney Jones has got fame all over the world, thanks to her romantic ties with Kanye West. However, she has an identity of her own. A student of mental counseling, currently serving as COO of First State Behavioral Health, and social media influencer status has helped her to earn fame as well. There have been many rumors on the web claiming that she and West broke up. However, there is no confirmation on this news from Kanye West.

Frequently Asked Questions About Chaney Jones

1. What is Chaney Jones worth? A. According to our reports, Chaney Jones net worth is $27 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Chaney Jones? A. The American model is just 24 years old. 3. Who is Chaney Jones dating? A. Chaney Jones came into a relationship with Kanye West in February 2022. Though there are reports stating their breakup, the confirmation from Kanye West is still to come. 4. How tall is Chaney Jones? A. The lookalike of Kim Kardashian, Chaney Jones’s height is measured to be 5 feet and 7 inches.