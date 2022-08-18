You might not know who Chancelor Johnathan Bennett is or what he does, but you will definitely remember the name of Chance the Rapper. The American music artist from Chicago is known for his music works like 10 Day, Acid Rap, Coloring Book, The Big Day, and many more. Not only this, but Chance the Rapper is also one of the prestigious members of the American hip-hop group called “Savemoney”. This group was started by the renowned rapper named “Vic Mensa”. Aside from Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa, the group also consists of Nico Segal, Towkio, Joy Purp, Kami, Brian Fresco, Dally Auston, Caleb James, and Sterling Hayes. And one of the most important reasons to love Chance the Rapper is that, unlike other rappers, Chance the Rapper released most of his songs on streaming platforms so that people can have access to them anywhere.

What is Chance the Rapper net worth, and how old is Chance the Rapper? Chance the Rapper's earnings & charity, and how much does Chance the Rapper make?

What Is Chance the Rapper Worth?

The American rapper, Chance the Rapper has been in the music industry for more than 2 decades and has amassed a net worth of $25 million. Chance the Rapper has acquired riches from his music and record-producing works. He is the recipient of the BET Award and the NAACP Award. Chance was also honored with a Grammy Award in the year 2020 for his song “No Problem”.

Furthermore, Chance the Rapper has been nominated for many other prestigious honors like Primetime Emmy Award, Billboard Music Award, Fangoria Chainsaw Award, Grammy Award, iHeartRadio Much Music & Video Awards, Kids’ Choice Award, MTV VMA Award, Sports Emmy Award, etc. Look at how much does Chance the Rapper make?

Name Chance the Rapper Real Name Chancelor Johnathan Bennett Net Worth $25 Million Age 29 years Nationality American Birth 16 April 1993, Chicago, USA Height 5ft 10in Weight 77 kg Profession Rapper, Singer, Record Producer, Career 2011-Present

How Much Does Chance the Rapper Make?

Each year, Chance the Rapper makes at least $10 million from his music and recording works. In case you are wondering, Chance the Rapper has acquired his riches from streaming platforms and through digital album sales. Aside from this, many big companies pay Chance the Rapper thousands of dollars to work for them. Chance the Rapper also manages to bring in a decent sum of cash through his business ventures. The American rapper easily draws a little over $1 million every month from his various works. Chance the Rapper is said to make around $250k a week. Check out Chance the Rapper’s earnings given below.

Chance the Rapper Earnings

A large source of Chance the Rapper’s income comes from streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, etc. He also made money by partnering with renowned music figures like Kanye West, 2 Chainz, etc. On average, Chance the Rapper reportedly makes between $10 million to $12 million from digital streaming alone. In addition to this, Chance the Rapper has also collected millions of dollars from musical tours as well.

He organized hit music tours like Be Encouraged Tour, Magnificent Coloring World Tour, The Big Tour, etc. It is reported that Chance the Rapper walks home with a paycheck of a whopping $5 million to $15 million from his tours. You will be stunned to know that Chance the Rapper on average charged from $1 million to $1.5 million just for a concert or event. Also, Chance the Rapper has promoted big brands like KitKat, Nike, H&M, etc., which gets him around $2 million annually. Apart from this, Chance the Rapper ventured into the fashion business which makes him decent cash as well.

As per reports, he served as the designer for the hats that were worn by the American baseball team “Chicago White Sox”. Though we don’t know how much Chance the Rapper makes from his fashion business, it is safe to assume that his takings from it are in millions if not thousands. Below are the details of Chance the Rapper’s earnings from YouTube and Instagram.

Chance the Rapper YouTube & Instagram Earnings

The rapper, Chance the Rapper’s YouTube channel is subscribed by more than 1.61 million people from across the globe. According to our analysis, Chance the Rapper manages to make up to $225.8k every year from his channel. Each month, Chance the Rapper’s YouTube channel garners 4.7 million views and earnings between $1.2k to $18.8k.

As for Chance the Rapper’s Instagram account, it is followed by more than 16.1 million accounts from all over the world. The rapper easily gets up to $120 just for endorsing a brand or product through an Instagram story. Similarly, Chance the Rapper makes more than $241 by using photos as a medium to promote companies. Chance the Rapper can charge over $481 for uploading a paid video on his Instagram account. Check out how does Chance the Rapper spends his money.

How Does Chance the Rapper Spends His Money

It has been reported that the American rapper has spent tons of money on acquiring real estate assets. Not only this, but he has also spent plenty of money to purchase expensive cars. Apart from this, Chance the Rapper has also given away thousands of dollars from his pockets to various charities. It is said that Chance spent a whopping $4 million to acquire a property located in Chicago Streetsville. According to reports, the property features a 4,500 square feet abode that has 3 bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms. The house has many luxurious features like a personal library, wine cellar, garden, and much more.

Another notable property owned by Chance the Rapper is his Bannockburn house. According to records, it has a 6,721 square feet residency that sits on a 3.7 acre of land. Unlike Chance’s other property, his Bannockburn house comes with 5 bedrooms and 5 and a half bathrooms. This place too has a wine cellar, garden, and a library. But it also has a gym room, game room, recording room, 4 fireplaces & garage. It is reported that Chance the Rapper also possesses lands in various places like Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, etc.

Chance the Rapper Charities

Apart from making millions of dollars each year, Chance the Rapper also spends most of it on various charities. For instance, he once gave away more than $3.2 million to public schools in his hometown i.e, Chicago. Also, Chance donated a massive amount of $1 million to mental institutions. Thus, for his humanitarian works, Chance the Rapper received many prestigious honors including UNICEF Humanitarian Award (which he won in 2020).

Chance the Rapper Car Collection

Now what kind of rapper would Chance the Rapper be if he does not own expensive cars? According to reports, Chance the Rapper is the owner of a Land Rover car that is said to be worth more than $131k. Chance is also the proud owner of a Porsche 911 Spider and the cost of the car is no less than $100k. Chance the Rapper spent a sum of $26k on a Chevrolet Camaro GT car (he probably purchased this car to drive his kids around). Last but not the least, Chance the Rapper owns a Lamborghini car. You will be amazed like me to know that the price of the car is more than a whopping $500k.

Chance the Rapper Early Life

Ken Williams Bennett and Lisa Bennett have blessed with Chance the Rapper on the 16th of April 1993 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. While many may not know that Ken Bennett used to work as an assistant to Harold Washington (former mayor of Chicago). Not only this, but Ken Bennett also served as an assistant to Barack Obama during his term i.e, from 2009 to 2013. While on the other hand, Lisa Bennett had a job as a general attorney in Illinois.

Chance the Rapper went to Jones College Prep School and during this time he got influenced by Michael Jackson. He got influenced by other singers like Billie Holiday, Sam Cooke, Kanye West, etc. By the end of 6th grade, Chance the Rapper started rapping and later on started making music. Despite becoming a laughingstock to his teachers and friends for dreaming to become a rapper, Chance the Rapper continued to pursue his goals.

Chance the Rapper Personal Life

Before the birth of his daughter, Chance the Rapper used to be an atheist. However, he turned to Christianity after his daughter survived an atrial flutter. Many of you might know the fact that Chance the Rapper and Taylor Bennett are brothers. Around 2013, Chance the Rapper started hanging out with Kristen Corley and in no time the pair started dating each other. Two years later, Kristen became pregnant with Chance the Rapper’s child.

In September 2015, Chance and Kristen welcomed their daughter named “Kensli”. However, a year later, Chance the Rapper and Kristen went their separate ways. Kristen, later on, filed a case requesting Chance the Rapper to pay child support. But before the trial began, Chance and Kristen settled the matter in private and also rekindled their relationship. In July 2018, Chance and Corley got engaged to be married and later in March 2019, the pair tied the knot. Their union was attended by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. In the same year in September, Chance the Rapper became a father for the second time to a daughter named “Marli”.

Conclusion

There is no question that Chance the Rapper is one of the highest-paid and top musicians in the music industry. And why would he not be one of the best? given that Chance the Rapper got inspired by the likes of Michael Jackson and Kanye West. After becoming successful in the rapping industry, Chance the Rapper tried his hand at the fashion business and succeeded as well. Chance the Rapper is a proud father of two daughters and is married to his longtime partner, Kristen Corley since 2019. He was recently seen as a celebrity guest in the music game show “That’s My Jam”.

Frequently Asked Questions About Chance the Rapper

1. What is Chance the Rapper worth? A. Chance the Rapper net worth is an amazing $25 million as of this writing. 2. What is the real name of the American rapper, Chance the Rapper? A. Chance the Rapper was born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett on the 16th of April 1993 in Chicago, Illinois. 3. How old is Chance the Rapper? A. Chancelor Johnathan Bennett a.k.a. Chance the Rapper is currently 29 years old. 4. How tall is the rapper, Chance the Rapper? A. The rapper, Chance the Rapper’s height is measured as 5 feet and 10 inches.



