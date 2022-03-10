Hakeem Temidayo Seriki is a renowned rapper/ songwriter. Perhaps most of you might recognize him with his stage name, which is “Chamillionaire”. The American rapper is also a successful entrepreneur, and has invested his money in several successful ventures. So if you want to know what is Chamillionaire’s net worth? Then you have landed on the correct website. In this post, we are going to tell you who is Chamillionaire? His early life, career, and list of Chamillionaire brands.

What Is Chamillionaire’s Net Worth?

Hakeem Temidayo Seriki’s a.k.a. Chamillionaire net worth is $50 to $55 million. The 42-year-old rapper commenced his career in rapping back in the year 1997, and soon made his way to one of the top leading artists in the music industry. Chamillionaire holds the title of founder and original member of the famous hip-hop group called “The Color Changin’ Click”. He created the band with his friend Paul Wall in 2001, and after 4 years he left the group in 2005, to embark on a solo career.

Name Chamillionaire Real Name Hakeem Temidayo Seriki Net Worth $50 to $55 million Birth 28 November 1979, Washington, DC. Nationality American Age 42 years Height 5 Ft 10 In Weight 78 Kg Profession Rapper, Entrepreneur, Investor Career 1997-Present

How Much Is Chamillionaire Worth?

The rapper/entrepreneur has amassed his fortune from his rapping career. He increased his wealth even further by making successful investments in many ventures. The 42-year-old entrepreneur, started making smart investments when he was in the rapping business. Later in 2015, he decided to invest more of his time and energy in his entrepreneur career, instead of rap. Below are the income details of the rapper.

Chamillionaire’s Income

Chamillionaire gains a huge pile of money from his music career and investments. It is projected that his yearly income is $8 to $10 million, while his monthly earnings are estimated to be between $350k to $600k. Following is the list of his income sources. His successful album, record sales, and royalties also boost his wealth.

Record Label and Maker Studios

Instead of working under a record label, Chamillionaire decided to start his own record company. Chamillionaire launched his record company named “Chamilitary Entertainment” back in the year 2004, after parting ways with his previous record companies.

His record company was backed by Universal Records, however since 2011, Chamilitary Entertainment became independent as Universal Records and Chamillionaire went on their separate ways. In 2009, Chamillionaire shook hands with Mark Suster, and invested thousands of dollars in a talent company called “Maker Studios”.

As per reports, it is believed that Chamillionaire contributed a sum of $1.5 million to the company and got a colossal amount of more than $20 million, when Maker Studios was taken over by The Walt Disney Company in 2015.

Investing In Fly Rydes & Tour Bus

The earliest known investment made by the rapper is in “Fly Rydes”, which was founded by Big Ernest. Fly Ryders is an auto dealer company, where the clients can even personalize their rides. Chamillionaire partnered with Ernest, and funded the company back in 2003. The company is located in Houston, and is mostly managed by Big Ernest.

Later in 2006, he founded a Tour Bus company, as he thought it has potential. We must admit that he was not wrong, as his investment paid off, and his Tour Bus company became successful. Chamillionaire’s tour buses, make the passengers feel at home, and provide luxurious services like internet, television, bathroom, and many more.

Modeling Agency and Upfront Ventures

Chamillionaire also started a modeling agency called “Masterpiece Mind Frame”. He believes that many young people have goals to become big, but do not have proper guidance. This is where his modeling agency “Masterpiece Mind Frame” comes into the picture. Chamillionaire claims that his agency will provide assistance and guidance to the upcoming or struggling models, to become successful.

The songwriter has also financed a company called “Lyft” (a rival of Uber), along with his fellow rappers in the year 2015. In the same year, a venture capital company called “Upfront Ventures”, declared Chamillionaire as “entrepreneur in residence”. It is said that it is the first time, that a rapper got this title.

Other Investments

He also contributed his money to a company called “Cruise Automation” in 2013, when the company was just at its initial stage. Cruise Automation or Cruise LLC is concerned with making automated or self-driving cars. Chamillionaire saw potential in it, and invested his money. His investment bore fruit, when Cruise LLC was taken over by General Motors in 2016, for a colossal amount of more than a billion dollars.

Later in 2017, Chamillionaire made a public announcement of investing in an upcoming social media application. The application was called Convoz, which was launched in 2018. In this application, the users can send a 15-second clip to their favorite celebrities. On the other side, the celebrity can choose to reply to the clips or not. Afterward, Chamillionaire and his buddy E-40, expressed their desire to back a startup business by giving $25k.

The investment was given to “Atoms” (a footwear company). Chamillionaire and E-40’s investment proved to be successful, which led to another announcement of giving away a hefty sum of $100k to a startup business. The money went to the founder of “Fleeting Pro” Pierre Laguerre in January 2020. Fleeting Pro acts as a medium to provide grade A or B drivers to truck companies, to fulfill their transportation needs.

Cars, Jewelry, and House

Chamillionaire has an impressive collection of luxurious cars. It is said that the rapper is the proud keeper of cars like a customized Chevy Impala, Plymouth Fury from 1967, Dodge Durango, and a few others. An average price for a Chevy Impala starts from $30k and can go as high as $100k, while a Plymouth Fury can go for $35k to $40k.A Dodge Durango SRT AWD price starts around $70k.

The rapper used to reside in a luxurious mansion in Woodlands back in 2006. He bought the house for a whopping amount of more than $2.1 million. The house was spread over 7,500 square feet and had 5 bedrooms. It also had a gym, a large kitchen with dishwashers, ovens, coffee makers and the house also had a huge swimming pool. However, the house had to be foreclosed, due to unpaid mortgages by the artist for many years.

The songwriter is also fond of wearing many expensive pieces of jewelry. It is reported that Chamillionaire possesses a chameleon-shaped chain, that is worth more than $100k.

Earning from Rapping

Chamillionaire’s rapping career was the stepping stone to the artist’s successful investments. Apart from making a huge pile of money from his ventures and investments, he also earns a decent sum of money from music as well. As of today, the artist has released 2 studio albums, 5 compilation albums, and around 40 solo songs.

He has collaborated with many artists, and has the credit for featuring in 97 songs. The rapper has released 20 mixtapes and 28 music videos so far. Given that he has released numerous songs, it is no wonder that he makes thousands of dollars. The list does not end here, he also earns a hefty sum of cash from music tours, royalties, and record sales.

Personal Life

Chamillionaire is of mixed ethnicity, his father is a Muslim, while his mother is a Christian. He was born on the 28th of November 1979 in Washington, D.C. Later when he was just 4 years old, his family relocated to Houston, Texas. Chamillionaire went to Jersey Village High School, where he befriended Paul Wall (with whom Chamillionaire commenced his career).

When Chamillionaire was in his teen years, his parents parted ways. He was raised in a household, where listening to music was strictly forbidden. Chamillionaire stated that he was deeply influenced by the likes of Geto Boys, UGK, N.W.A, and a few others. Paul Wall and Chamillionaire began learning to rap from childhood, and later decided to pursue a career in rap. The younger sibling of Chamillionaire, Rasaq Seriki, also chose rap as a career, and he also went on to become a member of “The Color Changin’ Click”.

Chamillionaire stated in a video that he is a father of a son. He continued that he named him “Xavier”, which means new home. The artist stated that his son was born on the 14th of May in 2010. It is speculated that Xavier’s mother is Deetra Gulliory. There is news on the web that Chamillionaire used to date Deetra Gulliory, and Xavier is their son. However, it still has to be confirmed. Currently, Chamillionaire is single, and keeps most of his life private.

Conclusion

There is no denying that true to his name, Chamillionaire earns millions of bucks every year. Unlike many other rappers, Chamillionaire avoided the risk of going broke by wisely investing his money in successful ventures. He started his career in the rap industry, earned millions of dollars, and then diversified his income to ventures. He was brought up in an environment, where his parents were very strict on listening to music. However, Chamillionaire, found his way to success, by doing what he loves. Today, Chamillionaire is not only regarded as one of the most successful rap artists, but also a renowned entrepreneur. He was last seen in a music video, which was released in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How much is Chamillionaire worth? A. The rapper is estimated to have a net worth of around $50 to $55 million. 2. What is Chamillionaire brands? A. Charmillionaire has financed many brands and businesses. He runs Fly Rydes with his friend, and also owns a record company known as “Chamilitary Entertainment”. The artist has also given money to many ventures. 3. What is Chamillionaire’s real name? A. Hakeem Temidayo Seriki is the real name of the famous artist, Chamillionaire. 4. What is the name of Chamillionaire’s son? A. The artist revealed in a video that he has a son named Xavier, who was born on 14th May 2010.