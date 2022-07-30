Cedric the Entertainer Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Biography, Earnings, Family

What’s the first best thing to do when you are sad, stressed, or depressed? The answer is simple, ignore all of them and have a hearty laugh. Now, one of the best ways to get a hearty laugh is to watch a comedy movie or read a funny book. You can also hang out with your friends to lift your mood up. There are also people who prefer watching standup videos or attending standup comedy shows. Now that we have stumbled upon standup comedy, let me tell you about Cedric Antonia Kyles, who goes by the stage name “Cedric the Entertainer”. As you can see in the name, Cedric earned his name by entertaining people. His most popular work is in the American sitcom “The Steve Harvey Show”, where he appeared as one of the main characters named “Cedric Jackie Robinson”.

He is also known for presenting the shows ComicView and Def Comedy Jam in the 1990s. Apart from this, Cedic has also entertained people by lending his voice in animated movies like Ice Age, Madagascar, Planes, etc. We will learn more details about Cedric the Entertainer like What is Cedric the Entertainer net worth? How old is Cedric the Entertainer? Cedric the Entertainer’s business ventures, and How much does Cedric the Entertainer make?

What Is Cedric the Entertainer Worth?

The American entertainer, Cedric the Entertainer net worth is measured to be more than $25 million as of July 2022. While some people make money by working in offices, some make their fortune by running businesses. Cedric on the other hand amassed his riches by making people laugh i.e, doing standup. He has also collected a huge chunk of money by acting in movies and TV shows. The Entertainer rose to fame for his works in shows like ComicView, Barbershop, Cedric the Entertainer Presents, Be Cool, Man of the House, etc.

Cedric has been honored with prestigious awards like Bet Comedy, Gotham, NAACP, St. Louis International Film Festival, Walk of Fame, and Washington DC Film Critics Awards. Not only this, but he also earned nominations for honors like Teen Choice, MTV Movie, Black Reel, Black Movie, BTVA Awards, and many more. Let’s take a look at how much does Cedric the Entertainer make?

Name Cedric the Entertainer Net Worth $25 million Birth 24 April 1964, Jefferson City, USA Nationality American Age 58 years Height 5ft 11in Weight 76 kg Partner Lorna Wells Profession Standup, TV Personality, Actor, Host Career 1987-Present

How Much Does Cedric the Entertainer Make?

The Steve Harvey Show fame, Cedric the Entertainer easily pulls off more than $2.5 million each year from his works. He makes money from standup comedy and by acting in movies and TV shows. He is also paid profusely for serving as the presenter for any award or television show. Cedric also appears in the music videos of famous artists like Jay-Z, Nelly, etc. In addition to this, Cedric the Entertainer’s production company “Bird and a Bear Entertainment” has also fetched decent profits. By combining all of Cedric the Entertainer’s works, his monthly income adds up to a whopping $210k. Cedric the Entertainer’s weekly income is computed to be more or less $50k.

Cedric the Entertainer Earnings

You will be amazed to know that Cedric on average walks home with a massive paycheck of $150k for making an appearance either in movies or television shows. The comedian has a huge demand in standup, and thus he can easily make up to $100k from each show. Apart from this, the demand for hiring Cedric the Entertainer as a presenter is also high, and it is estimated that he earns between $300k to $1 million for hosting any event or show.

Also, his business ventures generate decent profits. He is reportedly one of the investors of the artificial intelligence company called “Qloo”. This artificial intelligence system will create the internet interface based on the user’s preference. You will be shocked to know that Hollywood celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Elton John, Barry Sternlicht, Pierre Lagrange, etc. have also invested their money in this company. Let’s take a peep at how Cedric the Entertainer spends his money.

How Does Cedric the Entertainer Spend His Money?

The Entertainer is said to have spent a considerable sum of his wealth on real estate properties, cars, and watches. Cedric is reportedly the owner of several pieces of land in California and Missouri. According to reports, the comedian used to live in a bungalow in Florissant, Missouri. The house sits on a 5,000 square feet area, and it has a front garden view. The actor reportedly listed the place for sale in 2017 and got $500k after getting rid of it.

Another cool piece of property that Cedric the Entertainer owns is in Chatsworth, California. This house is best to chill out and have fun as it sits on 9,700 square feet of space. It has all sorts of luxuries like huge rooms, a garden, a swimming pool, etc. The house is said to have 7 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The Entertainer reportedly bought this place way back in 2004 and paid a whopping $2.95 million for it.

Also, the comedian/ actor is also said to be the keeper of a few luxurious rides. He is reportedly the owner of a Matte Black GMC Denali car. This large car comes with a classic body design, and it costs no less than a whopping $75k. Another prized possession of Cedric the Entertainer is a Rolls-Royce Phantom car. This amazing car was purchased by the standup comedian for a massive $420k.

Cedric is a fanatic of Rolex watches. He is said to possess a Gold Rolex Day-Date II watch. You will be shocked to know that the price of this watch is around $40k. He is also the proud keeper of another Rolex watch i.e, the Rolex Sea Dweller. The cost of this amazing watch is at least $20k.

Cedric the Entertainer Controversies

When you are working as a standup comedian, you are bound to make some statements or comments that will offend a particular group of people. The same happened with Cedric the Entertainer as well. He once faced the wrath of the public after he made some offending remarks about the late Martin Luther King Jr. He also made comments on Rosa Parks as well in the movie Barbershop. This angered the public, and thus they demanded an apology from the filmmakers as well as to censor those scenes as well. To this, the makers retaliated and stated that there will be no apology of any sort by the makers. Cedric the Entertainer too stated that he won’t apologize as he has carried out what was written in the script.

Back in 2012, Cedric the Entertainer filed a case against a gas company called “California Gas Co.”. The heart of the matter is that, due to gas leakage, Cedric’s family’s health suffered greatly. Not only this, but the leak also damaged his property as well. A case was filed in court and eventually, Cedric the Entertainer won the lawsuit.

Cedric the Entertainer Early Life

The Entertainer was born to a working-class couple named Kittrell Kyles and Rosetta. Kittrell used to work in the railroad department of Missouri Pacific, while Rosetta used to teach children in a local school. Rosetta gave birth to her son Cedric Anthony Kyles, on the 24th of April 1964 in Jefferson City, Missouri, United States. After Cedric, Rosetta welcomed another child a daughter named, Sharita Kyles. Sharita went on to join Malibu University as a communications teacher. Cedric the Entertainer was sent to Berkeley High School and later on to the University of Southeast Missouri. The Entertainer walked out of Southeast Missouri University with a degree in communications.

Cedric the Entertainer Personal Life

The Hollywood comedian/ actor, Cedric the Entertainer has settled down with a woman named Lorna Wells. He walked down the aisle with her in the year 1999. A year later after their marriage, Lorna gave birth to her first child, a son named Croix Alexander Kyles. Later on, Lorna became pregnant with another child. She gave birth to her daughter in November 2003 and named her Lucky Rose Kyles.

Before settling down with Lorna, Cedric used to date a woman. There is no information on the woman’s name or what she does for a living. Cedric and the woman became parents to a daughter named Tiara Kyles in the year 1990. It must be for private concerns that Cedric the Entertainer hasn’t disclosed the name of his daughter’s mother.

Conclusion

There has never been a moment when Cedric the Entertainer came on the screen (or) stage and hasn’t made us laugh. The comedian has appeared in many movies and TV shows throughout his career. He has also performed at comedy events or clubs as well. Cedric the Entertainer is currently serving as the voice artist for the American TV show “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”. He is voicing the character of “Bobby Proud” in the show.

