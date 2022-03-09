If you are from Pennsylvania, then you might have heard of the rapper, Cassidy, who rose to fame quickly with the help of Full Surface Records, and the American Music Producer and Producer Swizz Beatz. If you have no idea who he is don’t worry, as, in the below section, we are going to give a brief description. Furthermore, in this article, we will mainly focus on answering questions such as how much is Cassidy worth, and where he is from. Besides this, we will share stories from his childhood, and insights from his journey to popularity and fame. Moreover, we will share comprehensive information about a recent incident or controversy involving the rapper.

Who Is Cassidy?

As stated in the above section, Cassidy is a popular rapper from Philadelphia City of Pennsylvania. This rapper was bought into fame by the American Record Producer, Swizz Beatz, who took him as a protégé under his wing. Through the record label, Full Surface, Cassidy released multiple singles such as My Drink n My 2 Step, Hotel, I’m a Hustla, and Get No Better. Before attaining fame, Cassidy was a very popular participant of freestyles battles across the country, through which he attracted the attention of Swizz Beatz.

What Is Cassidy Net Worth?

The upcoming rapper, Cassidy roughly has a net worth of up to $500,000. And as you can guess, his majority contributions to his net worth directly came from his singles which topped the US Billboard Charts. Furthermore, his albums, also became very popular in the country, earning more fame and popularity. In addition to this, he often gives performances of his hit songs at exclusive locations, which in turn act as an additional income for the rapper.

Besides, he also made thousands of dollars through his contract deals with not just one but two record labels, Ruff Riders and Full Surface. In addition to this, he also performs collaborations with other popular rappers in the industry. Then there are social media endorsements and brand deals, along with his modeling career. Based on all the above-given information, we can safely conclude that Cassidy Net Worth may see growth in the next few years. Mainly because of his recent albums popularity as well as his plans for future albums and singles.

Early Life of Cassidy

Name Barry Adrianne Resse Age 39 Years Height 5'9" Weight 70 Kg Spouse Unmarried Unmarried $500,000

The Rapper, Cassidy’s original name is Barry Adrianne Resse, and he was born on July 7th, in the year 1992, to a couple living in the Philadelphia City of Pennsylvania. Not much is known about the rapper’s parents, as he has not to shared any details of his family until now. However, his mother is reportedly an East African Immigrant who moved to the United States of America, before Cassidy was born. He developed his interest in rapping at a very young age when he was still in high school.

Furthermore, he revealed that his rapping is influenced by other popular rappers such as Big Daddy Kane, Nas, and Rakim. He stated that he started joining the freestyle competitions during his high school, and defeated the then champion in a radio station that conducted rap battle. Which in turn made him very popular across the neighborhood. However, this win supposedly pushed him to work harder to become a popular rapper in the industry.

Career Beginning of Cassidy

With the help of his popularity after the battle, and his frequent appearance in freestyle contests, attracted the American Record Producer, Swizz Beatz, as stated in the above sections. Moreover, he offered a record deal to the rapper, through his Full Surface Record Label. Through this label, he released his first single, Hotel which was an instant hit, and became the first song from the rapper to rank among the US Billboard Charts. Because of this popularity, he worked on his debut album, Split Personality, and released it in the year 2004.

This album went on to top the US Billboard Charts as well as earn a gold certification from the Record Industry Association of America(RIAA). Furthermore, with the help of his mentor, Swizz Beatz, he also got a contract deal with Ruff Ryder’s, who helped him to release more singles and albums to reach wider audience. Besides, he also worked on a biography during this period and released the Book, B.A.R.S: The Authorized Biography of Cassidy in the year 2013. Later in the year 2014, he once again started battle rapping and faced off against Dizaster, who is a rapper from Los Angeles. Currently, he is working on an album that is going to be released in the next year.

Luxury Assets of Cassidy

The Rapper Cassidy has not revealed anything about the various luxury assets he has bought over the years. However, he has shared a post on social media platforms, which shows a large private backyard at his home. Based on this, and the close sources who have visited his home. They revealed that the rapper has an amazing modern contemporary design home in his hometown, Philadelphia. This house is said to offer various features and luxury amenities such as a Private Backyard, Custom Garden, Separate Driveway, Top Kitchen Cabinetry, Large Car Garage, Multiple Bedrooms, and many more.

Besides, the rapper has an amazing Bentley Continental GT in his garage, which is said to be worth more than $200,000. He has often posted multiple pics of him with this car and even featured in some of his music videos. In addition to this, he is said to have other premium luxury cars and SUVs in his garage. And similar to other popular and upcoming rappers, Cassidy also has his own merchandise which he sells through an online web platform. Apart from this, he frequently wears Luxury Jewelry, including chains, watches, and rings, worth more than $100,000.

Arrest of Cassidy

Back in the year 2005, Cassidy along with the three of his friends was arrested by Philadelphia Police Department. Mainly because of them firing shots on unarmed men in the West Oak Lane neighborhood. In addition to this, the representative from Police Department reported that during that incident, Cassidy and his friends were equipped with illegal pistols as well as Ak-47. During this firing, an unarmed person from the other gang, Desmond Hawkins was killed. Furthermore, they have revealed that Cassidy and his group had a heated argument with the other group, and took out their firearms and fired at the other group.

In this case, the judge first ordered the Police Department to convict Cassidy to third-degree mass murder, based on the evidence, and the withdrawal of confession from a witness. However, after multiple court trials, Cassidy was charged with a first-degree charge with no chance of parole. He spent more than 15 months in the prison and finally got released in the year 2006.

Cassidy Gets Hospitalized

However, soon after getting released from jail after serving 15 months prison sentence, Cassidy got hospitalized. As a driver, slammed his Pickup into the SUV, in which the upcoming rapper Cassidy was traveling. According to a fellow passenger in Cassidy’s vehicle, the driver of the pickup ran a headlight and slammed onto the side of the vehicle. Further, he has shared the horrific experience of the crash in an interview. He stated that they were all happy and were enjoying the free-style rapping of Cassidy before the accident.

He denied the claims of drug abuse, saying that Cassidy is now a changed man, and he does not associate with illegal activities anymore. Besides, he stated that Cassidy was unconscious for some time after the incident, as he was thrown from the middle to the back seat. Due to this, he has suffered multiple fractures to his face, and had to undergo surgery to recover completely. However, this affected his plans for singles and albums, as their release dates have been pushed back for months.

Conclusion

In the article above, we have talked in great detail about DJ Cassidy net worth 2021 forbes, and whether it has increased or decreased after he came out of jail. Additionally, we have shared stories from his childhood, and how he entered the freestyle battle rings. Besides, we have discussed the struggles he faced during the start of his career in the Music Industry. Next, we listed out some of his luxury assets and detailed their current value. After that, we have given a brief description about why he was arrested in the year 2005 and was charged with 15 months prison sentence. And lastly, we also talked about the accident that occurred to the upcoming rapper in New York City.

Frequently Asked Questions

