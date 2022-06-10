Even though you clean your carpets regularly, you are required to deep clean your carpet at least once a year. Especially, the stains that refuse to go will throw their weight around, thereby forcing you to use a Carpet cleaner. Nevertheless, here is the catch about Carpet cleaners. Most carpet cleaners sold are beyond one’s means. This is the key reason why people rather rent carpet cleaners rather than buy them. So, as a customer of Kroger, you may be wondering if Carpet Cleaner Rent Kroger is available. If yes, what would be the rental fee? What kind of carpet cleaners are available with Kroger? I have answers to these and other similar questions that might pop up in your mind. Keep reading to know the answer.

Can You Rent a Carpet Cleaner at Kroger?

Yes. Kroger allows its customers to rent out its Carpet Cleaners for a brief period of time. The rental fee will be somewhere between $29.99 and $34.99 if the customer had borrowed the Carpet cleaner for 24 hours. According to Kroger Carpet Cleaner rental policy, a customer can borrow the cleaner for a maximum of 48 hours. While you are renting the carpet cleaner from Kroger, some Kroger stores accept $34 as a deposit. In the case of other Kroger stores, they will demand the total rental amount to be paid before you take delivery of carpet cleaner. I will elucidate further on renting a carpet cleaner at Kroger. Continue reading the article to know more.

What Are the Types of Carpets That Kroger Rent?

Kroger stores usually lend RugDoctor Carpet cleaners to its customers. The Kroger stores, which are located across the USA, primarily rent RugDoctor carpet cleaners only. Unfortunately, the customers of Kroger don’t have other options such as steam cleaners or even carpet cleaners from other providers. This is one disadvantage of renting carpet cleaners from Kroger. If you want more choices, I will tell you to look out for Carpet Cleaner Rental Service. For example, a variety store like Dollar General offers different types of Carpet Cleaners.

What Is the Rental Fee for Carpet Cleaners at Kroger?

If you want to rent Carpet Cleaners for 24 hours only, the rental fee starts at $29.99. In case, you want to rent the cleaner for more than 24 hours, the cost will be much higher than that. The maximum rental period that Kroger allows is 48 hours. For 48 hours, you may have to pay a fee of $34.99. In case, you want to rent a small spot cleaner, it is available for rent at Kroger. Unfortunately, they are not available in all the Kroger locations.

Talking about the payment, it differs from one Kroger store to another. Each Kroger store will have its own policy when it comes to payment. One set of Kroger stores will demand a $35 deposit. You can get back the deposit once you return the Carpet Cleaner on time. Another set of Kroger stores wants you to pay the total rental amount before you get the machine in your hand.

What about the Kroger store located in your neighborhood? To which set does it belong? Well, you can get to know that by calling that Kroger store beforehand. If you don’t have the number of your neighborhood Kroger store, you can use the Kroger Store Locator to find the number. Once you visit the Kroger Store locator website, either enter your city or pin code. You will be able to get it the number, address, and various other details as well.

Will I Be Charged an Additional Fee for a Later Return?

Yes. However, you don’t have to worry about it as the late fee is usually small. Additionally, you may not be charged any late fee in certain cases. Because it depends on the store manager inspecting and analyzing your case. If you are not too late, or you have a valid reason for your delay, the store manager may spare you any fine or additional fee.

How to Rent Carpet Cleaner at Kroger Store?

As soon as you enter the Kroger Store, you can walk towards the customer service desk. After reaching the desk, you can inquire the employees present at the desk about renting a Carpet Cleaner. Additionally, give them information such as how long you may need the cleaner and the method of payment. Once you have given all the inputs at the customer service desk, the employees there will request you to show your government-issued photo ID. Hence, don’t forget to bring it along with you to the Kroger store.

Is It Possible to Rent Carpet Cleaners at Any Kroger Store?

The Carpet Cleaner rental service is made available at Kroger Stores which are located across different locations within the USA. However, the statement I just made will not ensure that you will get a Carpet Cleaner for rent after visiting a random Kroger store. This is because, one should understand that there will be situations where a Kroger store, though offers the service, will not have Carpet Cleaners. It might have rented out all the Carpet Cleaners that were in stock. It is very hard to guess which Kroger Store has Carpet Cleaners in stock. Hence, the best way to locate such a store is by calling all the Kroger stores that are present in your neighborhood.

How to Return the Carpet Cleaner I Rented From Kroger?

The process is pretty similar to renting a Carpet Cleaner. You have to go to the customer service desk of the Kroger store. The staff present there will get your information and verify it. After the verification, you have to clear all the outstanding dues, in case you have any. Once all this procedure is completed, the staff will take back the Carpet Cleaner from you, and you can leave the Kroger store with no strings attached.

Is It Possible to Rent Extra Accessories Along With a Carpet Cleaner?

Yes. You can rent various other accessories in addition to Carpet Cleaners at Kroger Store. Usually, people rent extra accessories such as upholstery cleaners, dry fans, and hand tools.

Upholstery Cleaners

If you have upholstered furniture in your home, this equipment will do the job of cleaning them perfectly. You can clean a range of upholstered furniture such as sofas, chairs, car seats, and many more. Along with the machine, you will be given different attachments. Based on the type of fabrics, you can use a suitable attachment.

Spot Cleaners

In case you have small stains on your carpet or upholstery, the machine is the ideal choice for you to get rid of such stains. One advantage of this equipment is its size. When compared to giant Carpet cleaners, this equipment is small and handy.

Dry Fans

The Dry fans create a hot air stream. We can blow the hot air onto wet areas to expedite the process of evaporation.

The Hand Tool is helpful in cleaning the corners and places that cannot be reached easily. Additionally, the hand tools are good at removing stains which are very hard to remove.



If you need anything else, you should pay a visit and ask the staff about the equipment they rent to customers.

Are the Cleaning Solutions Available for Sale or Rent at the Kroger Store?

Kroger keeps selling cleaning solutions and renting Carpet Cleaners separately. In other words, like accessories, you cannot rent or purchase cleaning solutions together. Hence, you have to rent the Carpet Cleaners and purchase cleaning solutions separately. The Kroger stores present in multiple locations sell cleaning solutions for a price of $9.99.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

Final Thoughts

Buying Carpet Cleaner is a very good option if you are living in a royal residence or mansion. Not only in America, but in the whole world, very few people also live in such posh houses. Hence, people like me, and you mostly rent the Carpet Cleaners. Moreover, we don’t do that often. We most probably do it once or twice a year. Some people don’t even rent the carpet cleaner, instead, they resort to solutions suggested on the website. However, sometimes things go wrong while trying the latter. You can damage your sofa or chair permanently. So, the best option for us is to rent a Carpet Cleaner. I have given enough information regarding renting a carpet cleaner and other accessories at Kroger. Still, I will not recommend Kroger. Try Dollar general instead. I guess you will take a better decision.

