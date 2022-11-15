Carole King is an eminent songwriter, composer and vocalist from America who has created/ co-created more than 400 songs in her active career so far. Her vast contributions in the industry has sure made her a favorite among numerous professional singers. So far, more than 1000 artists, including Carole herself, have recorded the songs written by her. In addition to that, she has also cemented her name as one of the most commercially successful women songwriters of the time. Amid all these details you might already be wondering what is Carole King worth?!

According to the most current updates, Carole King net worth is $100 millions which she has earned from her illustrious music career that branches out to album sales, music streaming, concerts etc. Among various musical pieces that she has presented to the world, some of the most popular works of the lyricist include “Tapestry”, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow”, “You Make Me Feel (Like a Natural Woman)” for different individual artists.

If you are a fan of Carole King’s music and lyrics, then you might be interested in this write up here. Through this posting we will take you through details like Carole King net worth, how much does Carole King make, her relationship, work, how old is Carole King and more. To know more about her life, keep reading!

Carole King Net Worth, Salary, Biography and Early Life, Career, and Personal Life

How Much Does Carole King Make

Boasting a career that spans over close to five decades, it does not come as a surprise that the “Tapestry” singer has made a 9-figure bank balance. So, for those who have been enquiring about what is Carole King worth, as mentioned earlier, Carole King net worth is $100 million in the present day.

The majority of King’s earnings have poured in from the revenues generated by the sale of her albums. In addition to that, she has significant income flow from the musical tours and concerts, film projects, and music streaming as well. The details of exactly how much she has made from each album isn’t available except for a few. However, given her net worth, it is easy to presume that the singer likely makes close to $5 million a year combining all her endeavors. This is indeed a huge boost to Carole King net worth.

Here are some of the notable earnings of Carole from her various projects-

One of the most notable work of King- the album called “Tapestry” went two times platinum, in addition to gold and diamond certifications. In 1971, this masterpiece of the artist made a record sales worth $10.7 million. The earnings from another album titled “Music” brought in $1 million in profit from the sales.

Similarly, “Rhymes and Reasons”, “Fantasy”, “Wrap Around Joy”, “Thoroughbred”, among others have all generated a revenue of around $500,000 allowing Carole King net worth to grow bigger bit by bit. The earnings from her compilation album, “Her Greatest Hits: Songs of Long Ago” was a little over $1 million.

Now that we have discussed the various factors responsible for Carole King net worth, and some of her top earning albums, let’s take a look into her life at an early age.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Carole Joan King Popular Name Carole King Date of Birth 9 February 1942 Age 80 years Place of Birth Manhattan, New York, United States Parents Mother: Eugenia Klein

Father: Sidney N. Klein Children Louise Goffin, Sherry Goffin Kondor, Molly Larkey, and Levi Larkey Profession Songwriter, Singer, Musician Net Worth $100 million

How old is Carole King? King was born Carol Joan Klein on February 9, 1942 in Manhattan, New York which makes her 80 years at present. She is the daughter of Eugenia Klein and Sidney N. Klein both of who have Jewish ancestors. Her mother was a teacher by profession while her father was in the firefighting squad. Carole’s very first spark for music came from her mother as she started learning piano from her at the age of three. Soon her family discovered that she had voice for singing and had her go for professional music training right from her kindergarten age.

Carole attended her kindergarten earlier than the usual age, and, because of her exceptional ability with words and numbers she went straight to primary school. She recieved her high school education from James Madison High School. During her time here, Carole created a band which she named “Co-Shines”. The singer recorded demo music along with her friend Paul Simon.

After graduating from her high school, King went on to pursue her Bachelor’s degree from Queens College, although, she quit after a while in order to work as a secretary.

Career

Early Career

Carole King’s professional journey began in 1960 when she started making songs along with her then husband Gerry Goffin. The very first song that they created together was “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” for The Shirelles. The song was a massive success peaking the the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Looking at the success their song brought in, the duo decided to give up on their jobs and focus completely on writing and creating songs. The decision they took on their career turned out to be the best in their life.

King and Goffin continued to create several more songs together for the next decade. Some of their finest pieces of work include “The Loco-Motion”, “Up on the Roof”, “One Fine Day”, “It Might as Well Rain Until September” among many more. Sadly, the couple divorced for reasons unknown.

Soon after this, Carole relocated to Los Angeles and formed a band called “The City” with two other members joining her. They created “Now That Everything’s Been Said” before disbanding in 1969. She then dropped her first solo studio album in “Writer” which did fine for a debut ranking at #84 on the Billboard 200.

Breakthrough

Carole King got her biggest break in 1971 when she released her second solo album “Tapestry”. One of the greatest hits of all time, the album not only topped the Billboard 200 chart but remained in the #1 position for over 15 weeks in a row. It also remained on the United States Bill Board charts for US for nearly six years and earned the creator a worldwide recognition.

Aside from remarkably upturning Carole King net worth, the album bagged four Grammys in addition to the Album of the year Award. Some of the all-time-favorite singles of the album include “You’ve Got a Friend”, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, and “It’s Too Late”. The songwriter followed this with another major hit titled “Music”. It eventually grabbed the 8th spot on Billboard 200 which eventually moved to #1 New Year of 1972.

Some of the other works of Carole King include “Fantasy”, “Rhymes and Reasons”, “Wrap Around Joy”, “Thoroughbred” through the record label Ode. While the first two recieved Gold certification by RIAA, “Wrap Around Joy” again reached #1 on the billboard. She then agreed a contract with Capitol Records but unfortunately none of her work during this time could meet the expectations of the audiences.

1980s and Later

During this phase Carole first release a couple of solo albums (Her 12th and 13th ones) called “One to One” and “Speeding Time” in 1982 and 83 respectively under Atlantic Records label. She then took a long break of nearly 6 years and on returning dropped “City Streets” through Capitol Records.

The 90s witnessed King’s works like “Color of Your Dreams”, “The Carnegie Hall Concert: June 18, 1971”- the latter being her performance at a concert for the first time. Some of the notable creations from the 2000s include “Love Makes the World”, “A Holiday Carole”, “The Living Room Tour”, and a compilation album “The Legendary Demos”.

In addition to all the aforementioned, Carole King has also made significant contributions on the various films either by creating and performing the songs or by appearing onscreen as a cameo. Among her numerous pieces in this segment, some of the notable ones include “Where You Lead” for Gilmore Girls, “A League of Their Own”, “Now and Forever” etc.

In 2010 King and James Taylor came together for the Troubadour Reunion Tour and after compiling her performances in “Live at the Troubadour”, the legendary musician retired from the industry.

Personal Life

Carole wedded her first husband Gerry Goffin, the lyricist, music partner in the year 1959 and became the parents of two-Sherry and Louise. The couple parted their ways in 1968. Two years later, in 1970, Charles Larkey became the husband of Carole. They also have two children together named Levi and Molly. In 1976, the couple separated legally.

In 1977, she tied the knot with songwriter Rick Evers who passed away just a year after because of excessive intake of cocaine. Carole married Rick Sorenson in 1982, but unfortunately this also lasted only for a few years after which they parted their ways in 1989.

King has been an advocate of environment conservation since 1977 and has been a part of several projects through various groups like Alliance for the Wild Rockies among others.

Summing Up

This brings us to the edge of Carole King net worth. An award-winning artist, Carole boasts a vast portfolio of creation most of which have earned huge popularity and found success commercially. King etched her name as one of the best singers and songwriters in the history. While her most sensational album “Tapestry” earned a name as the greatest albums created so far by several music enthusiasts, she has actually had over 118 songs that made a place in the Billboard charts.

As per the recent updates of 2022, Carole King net worth is $100 million. Although King has announced her retirement a decade ago, her songs still remain to be fresh in the mind and heart of her fans.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Carole King worth? Carole King enjoys a net worth of $100 million as of 2022. How much does Carole King make? According to a few sources, King’s annual earnings are close to $5 million. Is Carole King married? Carole is currently single. She was married four time in the past. Three marriages ended up in a divorce and one of her ex-husbands passed away. How old is Carole King? Born on 9th February, 1942, Carole is 80 years old as of 2022.