Carol Burnett Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Biography, Earnings, Career

Most people know Carol Burnett thanks to her commendable performance as a comedian, writer, actress and singer. She has given more than six decades of her life to the American entertainment industry thus etching her name as one of the most adored personalities in the history of film and television. Although she was a CBS staple during the 60s and 70s, primarily known for the long-running TV variety show “The Carol Burnett Show”, the star entertainer has an expansive list of other films and shows to her credit. That brings us to the question- what would Carol Burnett Net Worth be today?

The television favorite has amassed an enormous fortune from her highly illustrious career which has led to Carol Burnett Net Worth of $45 million. She has recieved many awards in the honor of her contributions to showbiz. The impact that she created during her career peak was so intense that people still continue to cherish her work. This is one of the reasons why many of her fans are still anxious to learn more about her life.

This is why we bring to you this article, that covers some of the interesting facts about the comedian like Carol Burnett net worth, has she retired from the industry, how old is Carol Burnett, and more.

How Much Does Carol Burnett Make

Now that you know what is Carol Burnett worth, you might be wondering how much does she make annually. Some sources have reported her annual earnings to be somewhere between $5 to $7 million. However, her salary from various television shows and films is unknown so it is difficult to conclude her exact earnings. That said, given the fact that she has been a seasoned entertainer with her career stretching over 6 long decades, it is no surprise that the Texas-native is enjoying a multimillion dollar bank balance today.

While all of her projects have a prominent role to play in adding up to her bank balance, her eponymous variety show “The Carol Burnett Show“ was one of the most commercially successful projects. It ran for a whopping 11 years telecasting 11 seasons with 288 episodes in total proving to be one of the major ones contributing to Carol Burnett net worth.

In addition to consistent work in television and film projects, she has also earned good money from Broadway productions and not to forget from her music career.

Biography, Early Life and Education

Real Name Carol Creighton Burnett Popular Name Carol Burnett Date of Birth April 26, 1933 Age 89 years Place of Birth San Antonio, Texas, United States Parents Father: Joseph Thomas Burnett

Mother: Ina Louise (née Creighton) Spouse Brian Miller (m. 2001 - Present) Children Three. Erin, Jody and Later Carrie Hamilton Net Worth $45 million Profession Comedian, Singer, Actress, Voice Actor, Television personality

How old is Carol Burnett? Has she retired from the industry? While her fans continue to enjoy her work through various streaming platforms or recordings, they also want to keep themselves updated about her current life, age, work etc.

Carol Creighton Burnett was born on 26th of April, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas. So as of today, the actress is 89 years old. She is the daughter of Joseph Thomas Burnett and Ina Louise (née Creighton). Both of her parents were related to the entertainment industry through their work. While her father was a manager at a movie theatre, her mother was a public relations writer/ columnist writing for film studios. So Carol Burnett entering the same industry is sure not a coincidence.

Unfortunately, Carol did not have her parents much around her, especially her father as both of them were alcoholics. Carol Burnett and her half sister, Chrissie, therefore, grew up with her grandmother taking care of her. In the late 1930s, their parents separated and she relocated with her grandmother to a single-room boarding house in Hollywood’s indigent area.

Burnett’s grandmother had her training in music and her mother was an ukelele player- an instrument similar to a guitar. Thus, from her childhood, Carol had also started developing a taste for music and she began to sing from a very tender age. She also went to watch films in theatres with her grandmother and gradually triggering an interest in movies. She started acting at a movie theatre when she was a teenager.

Education

Carol Burnett went to Hollywood High School and upon her graduation, she recieved an unnamed envelope that had $50 in it. The money was sufficient for a year’s academic fees at University of California, Los Angeles (ULCA). She forcibly took up acting and theatre because this would help her in future if she were to pursue a career as a screenplay writer. Eventually though, Burnett began to love acting especially when the audiences applauded and appreciated her for the performances.

With this newfound interest in acting, Carol Burnett became an active participant in the various theatre productions at the University. Her mother wasn’t very supportive of her interest in acting as she was more keen on her becoming a playwright. Despite that, Carol went ahead with her plan to appear in a musical drama held in New York and to make a career in acting. The zero-interest loan for her New York trip was from a couple she had met at a party hosted by her college professor.

Sadly, the actress’ father passed away due to over consumption of alcohol and problems related to that the very year she moved to New York.

Career

Early Career

After moving to New York, Carol had to struggle during her first year as she didn’t get any role. Then in 1955, she landed on a minor role in “The Paul Winchell and Jerry Mahoney Show”. Following this, she became a part of “Stanley”.. During this time, Carol started performing live at the nightclubs and cabarets in New York through which she garnered significant recognition. One of her songs “I Made a Fool of Myself Over John Foster Dulles” attracted the attention of John Foster Dulles, the US Secretary of State and it became famous across the nation.

Carol Burnett kept the pace going by taking part in Broadway musical productions, game shows and variety shows. Some of those include “The Gary Moore Show”, “Omnibus”, and “Pantomime Quiz”. For her exceptional work in the “The Gary Moore Show”, she recieved an Emmy nomination which has a big part to play in Burnett’s rising to success. She finally began to enjoy fame and began progressing upward in her career.

The Carol Burnett Show and After

Burnett became the host of her own show “The Carol Burnett Show” in 1697. The show was famously known for covering a variety of different segments that include musical performances, endless comical sketches, interaction with the audiences and not to forget, the infamous “Tarzan yell”. The Carol Burnett Show was a massive hit and was a 11 season long project that got her famous among audiences of all age group. After the shows grand success, in 1996, she became a cast of “Mad About You”.

Eventually, many television shows and film productions wanted Carol in their program as a guest. This way the actress/ comedian continued to be a part of many films like “The Four Seasons”, “Noses Off”, “Seasons of the Heart”, and “Horton Hears a Who” to name a few. Among her huge list of television shows and include “All my Children”, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, and “Desperate Housewives” among others.

Other than these, Carol Burnett has also taken up a few voice acting projects and has accepted roles in several Broadway productions.

Since 2010, Burnet’s activities in the industry lessened as she wanted to take a break from the spotlight.

Awards and Accomplishments

Through the course of her 60+ years long career, Carol has not only won the heart of millions of people worldwide but also earned numerous accolades. Some of the most notable ones include the Prestigious Kennedy Center Honors in 2013, Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, two Crystal Awards, a Peabody Award, and Grammy Awards. In addition to that, she is also a winner of six Primetime Emmy Awards (23 Emmy in total) and six Golden Globe Awards. In 2005, Carol got the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She is also the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award and many more.

Personal Life

Carol had three marriages. In 1955, she married Dan Saroyan who she met during her college days. The duo parted ways in 1962. The following year, in 1963 she got into a relation with the television producer Joe Hamilton and they married the same year. The couple had three children together but they parted their ways in 1984. One of the biggest reasons that reportedly led to the rift between them was that their daughter was struggling with drug abuse.

Carol’s third husband Brian Miller who is a drummer in Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. They tied the knot in 2001. Brian is 23 years younger than Carol and they are still happily married. Carol feels that the age difference between them is working well in maintaining a healthy married life.

Assets

Like many millionaire celebrities, Carol has some impressive real estate assets. She spent $2 million for an ocean-facing 5,000 sq. ft. property in Montecito, Santa Barbara. She had listed the home after several years at an exceptionally high price of $36 million after getting influenced by the what the media people call 2001’s “Oprah Effect”. However, reports say that Burnett still lives there after failing to sell it.

In addition to the aforementioned home, the actress apparently owns a couple of other houses in Santa Fe and Manhattan’s Wilshire Boulevard.

Carol had yet another property in the Trump Towers Apartment which she sold in 2008 for a price tag of $5.58 million, per the sources online.

Summing Up

Carol Burnett is a world-class performer who has spent nearly 70 years in the industry which you will not get to see that easily. She has garnered tremendous love and respect from the audiences that include fans, critics as well as co-members of the television and Hollywood fraternity. With such an impressively successful career, Carol Burnett net worth of $45 million sure doesn’t come as a surprise.

The Comical star is 89 years this year and is in good health and active in her endeavors. In the recent years, even though she is not much seen on-screen, she has appeared in various theater productions across the country. Carol loves to keep her audiences involved during her performance and, therefore, interacts with them. She has taken the inspiration of following this pattern from her iconic show “The Carol Burnett Show” which often began with communicating with her audiences through a series of question and answers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Carol Burnett worth? Carol Burnett net worth as of 202 is $45 million which she has earned from her prolific entertainment career. How old is Carol Burnett? Born on 26th of April, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas, she is 89 years old. Who is Carol Burnett’s husband? Carol is currently with her third husband and drummer Brian Miller. The couple tied the knot in 2001.