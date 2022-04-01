Candace Cameron Bure Net Worth: Career, Age, Height, Weight, Assets

You might have seen Candace Cameron in “Full House” as D.J. Tanner, or perhaps, you might have seen her playing the role of Aurora Teagarden on the Hallmark television channel. She has also acted in a few movies, and has also authored some books as well. Now the question is “What is Candace Cameron Bure’s net worth?”, if you are curious then let us tell you that, she has a net worth of millions. This post will tell you how much is Candace Cameron Bure net worth? What is Candace Cameron Bure’s salary? Also, how much is Candace Cameron Bure worth?.

How Much Is Candace Cameron Bure Net Worth?

You will be surprised to know that D.J. Tanner, also known as Candace Cameron Bure net worth is $15 million, as of 2022. She has acquired her fortune by acting in several television programs and also acting in movies (occasionally). In addition to this, her books also generate decent revenue for her.

Name Candace Cameron Bure Net Worth $15 Million Birth 6th April 1976, Los Angeles, California Nationality American Age 45 Years Old Height 5Ft 2 In Weight 52 Kg Partner Valeri Bure Profession Actress, Author, TV Presenter Career 1982-Present

How Much Is Candace Cameron Bure Worth?

Now, that you know, Candace has a staggering net worth of $15 million, there is no need to drop your jaw, when you read that she makes between $2 million to $3 million every year. Her income is generated from acting, writing books, and presenting television programs. According to reports, she earns around $200k to $300k every month, while, she gets weekly takings of at least $40k to $90k. Let us have a closer look at how Candace Cameron Bure made her money.

Candace Cameron Bure Salary From Full House and Aurora Teagarden

Candace takes a massive paycheck of at least $100k from the Full House show for playing the role of D.J. Tanner. She also came back for the reboot of the show called “Fuller House”, where she reportedly earned $10k to $15k for each episode (though it still has to be confirmed). While on the other hand, it is reported that, Candace Cameron Bure made an estimated amount between $25k to $50k for each movie. So far, there have been at least Aurora Teagarden movies.

If we calculate the figures, Candace Cameron Bure earned at least $900k out of them. On the other hand, it is also stated that the cast of Aurora Teagarden reportedly, takes home a salary of $3.5k every week.

Candace Cameron Bure Books

Candace has also found success in the line of writing books. She has written at least 4 books so far. Her first book called “Reshaping It All: Motivation for Physical and Spiritual Fitness”, was released in the year 2011. This book was a huge hit, and it went on to grab the top spot in the bestseller list of the New York Times. Though her income from writing books is not revealed, we can assume that she earned thousands of dollars by publishing books.

Three years later i.e, in January 2014, Candace launched her other book titled “Balancing It All: My Story of Juggling Priorities and Purpose”. Then in the following year in August, her other book named “Dancing Through Life: Steps of Courage and Conviction” was released. Lastly, in April, Cameron launched another book of hers called “Kind is the New Classy: The Power of Living Graciously” which was released on the market in 2018.

Candace Cameron Bure Houses

The Full House actress is the proud owner of a few expensive properties. Back in the year 2001, Candace bought a huge mansion in Florida. It is stated that the house was purchased for $1.3 million, and 14 years later, Candace sold the place for $1.4 million. She also bought a house in California, in the year 2012. The property is reported to spread over 2-acres. Later in 2015, Bure also became the owner of a majestic house, which is located in Florida. As per reports, Cameron reportedly, purchased the mansion for a whopping price of $2.3 million.

Early Life

Candace Cameron Bure is the daughter of Robert Cameron and Barbara Cameron. Barbara Cameron gave birth to Candace Cameron on the 6th of April 1976, in Los Angeles, California. Her father used to be a gym trainer, while her mother worked as a talent manager.

She is the sibling of Kirk Cameron, who is also in the entertainment business. Candace embarked on her path to become an actress, when she was just 5 years old. She started giving auditions, and soon she began featuring in TV commercials.

Career

Later, Candace got the opportunity to appear as a guest on popular programs like St. Elsewhere and Who’s the Boss?. She was also featured in Growing Pains. She briefly appeared as Jennifer Bates in Punky Brewster in 1985. Her career took off in the year 1987, when she was cast as “D.J. Tanner” in Full House. During her time playing the role of “D.J. Tanner”, Bure also appeared on other shows like Camp Cucamonga and Bill Nye The Science Guy. She even got to act alongside the likes of Tom Hanks and Sally Field in a movie called “Punchline”.

Later in the year 1995, Full House concluded, and Candace began appearing as a guest on TV programs like No One Would tell, She Cried No, That’s So Raven, and a few others. Then in the year 2014, Cameron paired with Mark Ballas to compete in Dancing with the Stars. Candace and Mark appeared on the 18th season of the show and finished 3rd.

Then in the year 2015, Netflix approached Candace to reprise her role as “D.J. Tanner” for the spin-off series of Full House. The series started in 2016, and concluded in the year 2020. Cameron was recently seen in the Aurora Teagarden movie called “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder”.

Personal Life

Candace started seeing Valeri Bure, who is a hockey player. Their eyes met at a charity game, where Cameron was introduced to Valeri through her co-star Dave Coulier (he plays the role of Joey Gladstone). Candace and Valeri exchanged wedding vows on the 22nd of June in 1996.

After two years of their marriage, Candace welcomed her first child, a daughter named Natasha. Later, the couple welcomed their second child, a son, named Lev in the year 2000. Valeri and Candace became parents for the third time to a son named Maksim in the year 2002.

Awards and Honors

Thanks to her role as “D.J. Tanner” in Full House, Candace earned her 3 prestigious awards. Back in the year 1994, she got nominated for and won the Kid’s Choice Award for “Favorite Television Actress”. Later in the years 2016 and 2017, she won the title of “Choice TV Actress Comedy” at Teen Choice Awards. Not only this, but she also earned numerous nominations for her role in Full House.

Conclusion

Candace Cameron Bure has made her name in the entertainment industry, and most of the credit goes to her role in the Full House television program and numerous Aurora Teagarden movies. Apart from this, she has also acted in a few movies, such as Some Kind of wonderful, Punchline, Monster Mash, The Krew, The Wager, and Faith of Our Fathers. She has also been featured in many television shows as a guest, and she has also presented television programs. Candace did not stop here, she also went on to publish 4 books, out of which one of them has been declared a bestseller in New York Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Candace Cameron Bure’s net worth

A. The Full House fame Candace Cameron Bure net worth is projected at least $15 million. 2. What is Candace Bure’s real name? A. Candace Bure’s real name is Candace Helaine Cameron. 3. What is Candace Cameron Bure’s age? A. Candace Cameron Bure is 45 years old. 4. Who is Candace Cameron Bure’s husband? A. Candace Cameron got married to a hockey player called Valeri Bure in the year 1996, and they have 3 children.