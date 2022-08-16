USPS allows people to send a wide range of products through its supply chain. Moreover, it takes the mail and packages to the nook and corner of the USA, barring no area. In fact, USPS is legally bound to deliver a mail or package to the mentioned destination within the USA at any cost. In addition to the aforementioned reasons, there are various other things that make people prefer USPS for sending their mail. Apart from sending different types of products via USPS, sometimes we tend to use different covers as well. If you are considering using a Poly mailer, you should know if USPS delivers such mailers. Well, don’t worry, I have done some research and found the answer to the question. Continue reading to know the answer.

Can I Use Poly Mailer USPS?

The policy of USPS doesn’t restrict you from using poly mailers for shipping your item using USPS service. In fact, Poly mailers are a better alternative for standard packaging. The Poly mailers are lightweight and sturdy. This makes it the best option for packing and shipping clothing items. From another perspective, if you are shipping a product using Poly Mailer, you are saving money. This is because it is one of the cheapest shipping Materials that are available for packing and shipping in the market. Additionally, you will be able to purchase it in various styles. For example, you will be able to buy bubble-padded, eco-friendly, and other types of Poly Mailers. I will elucidate further about the usage of Poly Mailer for shipping in USPS. Read the article till the end to get a better picture.

What is a Poly Mailer?

Before we discuss the applications of Poly Mailer in USPS, it will be better if we get to know the properties of Poly Mailer. Poly Mailers are sturdy plastic, yet they are very less in weight. The combination of these two properties makes it one of the best packing materials for shipping a wide range of products. Now, people prefer Poly Mailer over other materials. The reason for an increase in its usage is more than just its physical properties. Looking from an economic perspective, it is the cheapest option available for shipping material. Packing, shipping, and transporting Poly Mailers and packages are easy when compared to cardboard boxes. Hence, the Poly Mailer saves the hassle for the USPS staff members handling the package.

You have different types of Poly mailers in the market. You can check them out and choose whichever is suitable for you. I will list a few options below.

Expansion Poly Mailer

Eco-friendly Poly Mailer

Bubble padded Poly Mailer

Standard Poly Mailers

Standard Poly Mailer

The best among the Poly Mailers available in the market is the “Standard Poly Mailers”. It is cost-effective and has no padding. Since it doesn’t have any padding, the cost of shipping will be low when you use it. Moreover, if you are shipping items like apparel, the standard Poly Mailers is the best option. If you have packed using it, the product present inside the package doesn’t require any additional protection.

Bubble Padded Poly Mailers

If you are purchasing Padded Poly mailers, it would cost you more. However, the Padded Poly mailers are more suitable if you are shipping delicate items. It would protect the delicate item from possible damage or scrapes during transportation. Delicate items include products made of glass, ceramics, art crafts, and many more.

Eco-friendly Poly Mailer

If you are thinking about making the world a better place, this is the Poly Mailer you should opt for. The Eco-friendly Poly Mailers are either biodegradable or recyclable. As a result of recycling, less amount of waste end up in the landfill. The biodegradable Poly Mailers minimize waste.

Expansion Poly Mailer

Apart from the above two, you have another option called “expansion Poly Mailer”. This is more sturdy when compared to typical poly Mailers. This Expansion polymer is used in various applications in real life. Some real-life applications are moisture, tamper, and puncture. It has the property of resistance to tear and wear. This property makes it the appropriate option for shipping heavy items.

What Are the USPS Shipping Services in Which I Can Use Poly Mailers?

Priority Mail, First Class Mail, First Class Package, and Media Mail are the USPS shipping services that you can use for shipping a mail or package using Poly Mailers. When you are using this service, the package you are shipping will be categorized as “Thick Envelope” or “Package”. The categorization will be based on the thickness. If the thickness of the envelope is 3/4 inches or more than that, it will be categorized as a “Thick Envelope”. In the case of the package, if it is thicker than 1.5 inches (ca. 4 cm), it will be defined and labeled as “Package”.

If you are sending a Poly Mailer Shipment whose weight is either 16 ounces (0.6 kg) are less than that, opting for the USPS First Class Package or USPS First Class Mail will be the wise option. Similarly, you can choose either USPS Priority Mail or USPS Media Mail for any Poly Mailer whose weight does not exceed 70lbs. Nevertheless, beware of the limits and restrictions when you are shipping if you are using USPS Media Mail. You can send DVDs, CDs, and Books that have more than eight pages. Moreover, you should also know that when you are sending anything using USPS Media Mail, the USPS has the rights and may open your package. After opening, the USPS officers may verify the media content present in them.

How Much Amount Will I Spend While Using Poly Mailers?

The shipping fee in USPS depends on various factors such as the size, weight, and dimension of the package. Additionally, the distance of the destination from the place of shipping is also considered. Due to the diverse factors deciding the price of shipping, there cannot be a single standard price for shipping using Poly Mailers. However, we can be sure that the shipping made using Poly Mailers will be less when compared to traditional packaging materials.

Many attribute the lower cost of Poly Mailer shipping to the lesser weight, which is true. However, there is one other factor, which is the ability of Poly Mailer to cut down the size. These two factors greatly contribute to the cheap shipping price of packages that use Poly Mailers. Lastly, if you are more concerned about knowing a close estimate of your shipping, you find it on this page. It is a USPS tool that will give you an estimation when you enter the required information.

What Are the Rules That I Have to Follow While Using Poly Mailers?

The USPS allows people to use Poly Mailers however, there it expects us to follow certain rules and guidelines. Following them will help you and the USPS employees who are handling the package. Initially, the thickness of the Poly Mailers should be able to withstand the overall weight of the package so that there will be no tearing or bursting. For example, if you are shipping a package that weighs up to 5 pounds (2.27 kg), the thickness of the Poly Mailer is expected to be 2 inches (ca. 5 cm). In case the shipment weighs between 5 and 10 pounds (ca. 4,536 g), the Poly Mailer should be 4 inches (ca. 10 cm) wide.

Final Thoughts

Using Poly Mailers and USPS shipping service is the best way for you to save some money. More than a financial thing, the physical properties make it suitable for shipping different types of products, from hardly packed boxes to delicate items. You will also be playing a part in polluting less because the Poly Mailer is eco-friendly. You can even suggest it to your friends who are climate change conscious and are considered the environment. I hope you choose wisely between the different types of Poly Mailers. It will save money and the environment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Poly Mailer USPS

1. How thick should a Poly Mailer be if the weight of the shipping package is 3 pounds (ca. 1,361 g)? According to the rules and Guidelines of the USPS, the Poly Mailer you would use for that package should be at least 2 inches (ca. 5 cm) thick. 2. What are the types of Poly Mailer available in the market? Four types of Poly Mailer are popular in the market. They are Eco-friendly, Expansion, Standard, and Bubble Padded Poly Mailer. Among these four options, the Standard Poly mailer is the most desirable option. 3. Which Poly Mailer is best for shipping delicate items? When you are shipping a delicate item, the Poly Mailer you use should be able to protect it. Bubble Padded Poly Mailer is the one that will be able to perform that duty. 4. Which type of Poly Mailer is suitable for shipping heavy items? The most suitable Poly Mailer when you are shipping heavy items is Expansion Poly Mailer. The physical property of the Poly Mailer such as tear and wear resistance is the reason people prefer using this. 5. Will the cost of shipping decrease if you use Poly Mailer? It will be cheaper because of the light weight.