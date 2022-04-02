Shopping online is seemingly easy. You avoid so many tough stunts you have to do otherwise. Firstly, you have to travel to the shop. Secondly, buy all items and get billed in a queue. Lastly, you should load your purchase into the car and return home. There are so many people who don’t want to travel or hate standing in a queue. You don’t have to encounter this while shopping online. You add the item to your card and pay the money online. Voilà! The product would be in your hand in a few days. Still, you will face one problem here. Does a company like Amazon accept payment via PayPal? Many people tend to think, why not? PayPal is a popular payment platform. Therefore, Amazon would definitely accept it? Well, is that the case? Can you use PayPal on Amazon? Continue reading to know the answer.

Can You Use PayPal on Amazon in 2022

For many people’s bad luck, Amazon doesn’t consider payment via PayPal a valid one. However, you can still use your PayPal account to buy from Amazon. How do you do that? Well, Amazon allows any credit or debit card to use for payment. In that case, you can use your PayPal cash card, PayPal Business Debit Mastercard, and PayPal’s virtual card to settle the bill to Amazon. There is another option where you could use your PayPal account to buy products from Amazon. You need to buy Amazon Gift cards from your nearest retailer that accepts payment via PayPal. Later, you can use gift cards to buy the products.

How to Use PayPal Cash Card on Amazon?

Since the PayPal Cash Card is like any other debit card, you can use it to check out from Amazon. This card provides access to the balance available in your PayPal Cash Plus. Using the PayPal Cash Card is seamlessly easy. The PayPal cash card happens to be a MasterCard, hence the payment is more simple. Log in to your Amazon account and go to the “Payment Methods” option. There, enter your card number and other information. In another case, you can add the PayPal Cash Card as a new payment method while checking out. You will see the “enter new payment method” option on the checkout screen.

Nevertheless, you cannot use this card to earn the customer rewards that are offered by Amazon. A customer reward can include cashback and travel rewards. You don’t wanna miss those perks? Don’t worry! There is another way where you could use your PayPal account. In order to get those rewards, you need a PayPal key. What is PayPal Key? How do I use it? In order to know the answers to these questions, continue reading.

How to Use PayPal Key on Amazon?

The PayPal key is an innovative virtual payment method. You can use this to access the funds present in your PayPal account. It is one of the new features added by PayPal. If you haven’t set it up yet, follow these steps.

Log in to your PayPal account

Check if there is PayPal Key Option

Once you find it, click and enter

Select the payment method

Lastly, click the “Agree & Get Your Key” option.

As soon as you agree, you will get a 16-digit number, expiry date, and security card. It is very much like a virtual credit or debit card. One can use this at any online retailer where MasterCard is accepted. Now, How do you use it on Amazon? Well, using it is very similar to a physical debit or credit card. When you check out, enter the 16-digit PayPal key number, followed by the expiry date and security code. As I mentioned before, this is a new feature, and it is not available to all PayPal users. Hence, please log in and check if you got this option.

Using PayPal to Buy Amazon Gift Cards

Using your PayPal to buy Amazon gift cards is a simple yet great way of utilizing the funds present in your PayPal account. The first thing you have to do is, check if there are any retailers who accept PayPal. If you find a retailer, you should buy Amazon gift cards there. Later on, you can utilize it to purchase items on Amazon. One of the advantages of using this method is, you can easily find a retailer which accepts PayPal. This way, shopping using Amazon gift cards becomes an easy option.

What Are Other Alternatives for PayPal to Use on Amazon?

You don’t want to try any of the above methods? Do feel you need alternatives for PayPal? Well, it is normal to get disappointed if we can’t use a single payment method everywhere. Nevertheless, we have to keep in our mind that not everything would come easily to us. Sometimes, in some matters, we have to get adjusted. If you still feel worried, I can help by suggesting two simple alternatives for PayPal.

Amazon Pay

Amazon Pay is one of the best payment options, especially if you are shopping at Amazon. This payment method was developed by Amazon itself and most customers are using this payment method. You can use Amazon Pay for other online bills as well. This is an inbuilt option available on the Amazon app. It is very similar to PayPal. You make online transactions using this. Do you want to sign up for this? Well, if you have an account, you are already signed up. In case, you don’t have an Amazon account, create one immediately. You can use your credit or debit card to recharge the amount on Amazon pay. The recharging process is simple as well. Follow these steps to recharge your Amazon pay account.

Log in to your Amazon account via the Amazon app or website

After logging in, look for the “Your Orders” option that would be present at the top of the website.

After clicking, you will see a drop-down menu.

Select the “Your account” option

Now select the “Amazon Pay Balance” option

Enter the amount you want to add to your Amazon Pay account

Now, choose the payment method and complete the transaction.

This option is incredibly useful for people who shop at Amazon often. You can reduce your dependence on PayPal. Moreover, you have a few advantages in using Amazon pay for shopping on Amazon. Firstly, the transaction speed will be high. Secondly, it would be more secure since you don’t involve a third party while purchasing from Amazon. Lastly, you can easily manage the transaction while buying on Amazon.

Klarna

You can choose this if you are looking for a payment method that allows the “buy now, pay later” option. Using Klarna, you can either make full payment or partial payment while buying on Amazon. However, this option is available for people residing in the USA only. If you are from any other country other than the USA, you may stick to using the Amazon Pay option or find other alternative options.

What Are Alternative Payment Methods That Are Available on Amazon?

Amazon, being one of the biggest online merchandise companies, provides various payment options to its customers. Since it has customers from all over the world, it has included popular payment methods that are available in respective continents and countries. I will be listing the wide range of payment methods accepted by Amazon, you can look for yourself and choose the most suitable payment method for you. You cannot always stick to PayPal. While trying new payment methods, you can find an easier payment option. So why don’t you give it a try?

Credit card(Visa/Mastercard)

Debit Card (Visa/Mastercard)

Prepaid Gift cards

Amazon secured card

EuroCard

Discover Network

JCB

American Express

Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card

NYCE

Amazon Store card

Diner’s Club(exclusive to US only)

STAR

China UnionPay

Amazon Gift Cards

Conclusion

We shop at many sites and in-stores too. One payment method is not compatible at all places. Similarly, PayPal, though a widely used Payment platform, cannot be used to purchase products from Amazon. However, PayPal has given alternative options for you to use your PayPal account to purchase on Amazon. One of the methods is getting a virtual card. If you are going to use the option, you can use the same for checking out at other sites too. For those, who were searching for alternative payment platforms for PayPal, I have suggested two other ways. Among the two, Amazon pay is advantageous in one way while Klarna is beneficial in another way. You can choose the most suitable option for you. In this article, I have included as many payment methods as possible that are accepted by Amazon. I hope the information presented in the article helped you.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Can You Use PayPal on Amazon

1. How to activate my Amazon Pay? If you already have an account on Amazon, Amazon pay is already activated. If you don’t have an account, create one at Amazon. You will automatically get the Amazon Pay feature in the Amazon app or website. 2. Does Walmart accept payments via PayPal? Yes. Walmart accepts payments via PayPal at both in-store and walmart.com. 3. How many countries in the world accept PayPal? PayPal is a global player in terms of online payment platforms. It is used in over 200 countries around the world.