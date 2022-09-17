Can You Use An Amazon Gift Card At Walmart? – All That You Need to Know

Did someone give you an Amazon Gift card on your birthday? Well, I guess, you would have got more than one. I guess you are more disappointed than happy with the bunch of Gift cards given on special occasions. The problem with the gift cards is you neither want to throw them away nor are they easy to be utilized. Hence, these gift cards stuck with us for a long time. Especially if the gift card can be used for purchasing products from certain merchandisers only. Do you think you can use your Amazon Gift card for buying products from merchandisers other than Amazon and Amazon third-party sellers? Can you use an Amazon Gift card at Walmart? After reading the online resources that are available regarding the usage of Amazon Gift cards, I have found the answer to the aforementioned question.

Will You Be Able to Purchase Products From Walmart Using Amazon Gift Card?

Unfortunately, you will not be able to use your Amazon gift card for purchases from Walmart in-store or online. This is the current status according to the last updated Walmart Payment policy. Amazon and Walmart are two retail behemoths that are fighting over hegemony in the retail market. Hence, it is not a surprise to know Walmart doesn’t have the Amazon gift card in its payment options. As of now, Walmart accepts payments made via its own gift card, Visa, American Express, and Mastercard. Do you think Walmart will include Amazon Gift cards in its acceptable payment methods? What are other places where you can use your Amazon gift card? You will know answers to the aforementioned and other queries related to the usage of Amazon Gift cards in the latter part of this article.

Why Doesn’t Walmart Take Amazon Gift Cards?

To be frank, Amazon is the arch-rival of Walmart, so let alone expect them to collaborate. Due to the same reason, in addition to Walmart, various other retail giants refuse to accept Amazon gift cards. To name a few, Sam’s Club, Neighborhood Market, and Murphy Gas. If you observe closely, you will discern that Walmart is not selling the products of Amazon. Apart from where the stores of these arch-rivals, you will be able to find Amazon Kindles, Fire Sticks, and tablets. Walmart, instead of Amazon Gift cards, wants its customers to purchase its own gift cards. Walmart gift cards can be used for purchasing Walmart products such as audiobooks and eReaders.

Can You Use Other Gift Cards at Walmart Stores?

There is one different gift card that Walmart allows you to use for purchasing at its in-stores and online. It is none other than the gift card issued by its subsidiary company Sam’s Club. As a member of Sam’s club, you can use the Sam’s Club Gift card at both the subsidiary and the parent company. In other words, Sam’s club gift card is acceptable in both Sam’s Club and Walmart stores. All the stores of Walmart that are present within the USA are bound to accept Sam’s Club Gift cards. Moreover, the gift card can be used for purchasing items from the online platforms Samsclub.com and Walmart.com. In addition to this, the Master card, Visa, and American Express cards are accepted for settling the bill at Walmart stores.

What Are the Places Where One Can Use Amazon Gift Card?

Using Amazon gift cards for buying merchandise products is mostly restricted to the online platform Amazon.com and Amazon Fresh pop-up stores. You are allowed to use the balance present in the Amazon gift card to pay off bills on Amazon. You also have the option of using the Amazon Gift card while purchasing from Amazon Fresh Grocery stores. However, there are some restrictions that will prohibit you from buying other gift cards Amazon Prime subscriptions, and Amazon Pay orders. It seems Amazon is not trying enough to increase the acceptance of its gift cards at other retail places. Amazon and Walmart are very cautious about not letting their gift card be used for buying merchandise products other than their own.

What Are the Merits of Using Gift Cards?

A gift card is one of the best alternatives for traditional payment methods that includes cash exchange and usage of credit/debit cards. If you are a regular customer of particular retail chains, you will have a very good transaction experience by using gift cards. Moreover, the recharge option of the gift card, on certain occasions, makes it a better option compared to debit/credit cards. Another usage of the Gift card is you can gift it to someone on special occasions. However, it is better to present gift cards once or very rarely. If you continuously use gift cards continuously, the receiver may not really enjoy it. The convenience in the usage of gift cards is one of the main reasons why people recharge and reuse gift cards for a long time.

What Are the Drawbacks of Using Gift Cards?

As far as single usage is concerned, gift cards don’t play well. When you are buying something using a gift card, most times a small balance will be left unused. You really don’t want to stress yourself by recharging again to zero the balance, do you? Even after recharging the gift card, you cannot be sure about spending all the amount present in the gift card. When your gift card is a closed-loop card, the company will cap your purchasing power. Unlike credit/debit cards, if you lose a gift card, it is not easy to retrieve. It worsens if you forget to save the gift card number or forgot to store it in your memory. Similarly, it will be a headache if you haven’t registered. Lastly, gift cards from certain retail stores will charge you an inactivity fee when you don’t use the gift card for a long time.

Do People Like It if Someone Presents Them With Gift Cards on Festive or Special Occasions?

When you are gifting something, it should be very personal. If the person is not close to you, your gift should be surprising at least. In my opinion, gift cards are the least surprising, and I don’t even hesitate to call them lame. Well, please don’t get offended if you have the habit of gifting them. However, the truth has to be set regarding how people feel after getting a bunch of gift cards from everyone. This creates a thought in the mind of a receiver that no one around him understands him. I just don’t want people to have Gift cards as their de facto when they want to gift. Gifts allow you to express how understanding you are and how well you know about the person who is receiving them. Obviously, gift cards don’t fall in this category.

Final Thoughts

Walmart and other retail giants have decided to push back against Amazon in any case. In a very short time, Amazon has managed to attract numerous customers and build of loyal customer base whose numbers are millions. This definitely hit hard the retail chains that failed to update themselves in the earlier phase of e-commerce development. Accepting Amazon gift cards and collaborating is never on the cards of Walmart. We cannot expect Amazon and other already established retail chains to collaborate any time sooner. In other words, the acceptance of Amazon gift cards in major retail chains. Instead, the arch-rivals of Amazon have decided to promote their own gift cards. Moreover, the retail chains are strengthening their online sales platforms to compete with Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Can You Use An Amazon Gift Card At Walmart?

1. Should a person be a prime member in order to use Amazon gift card? Even a customer who is haven’t become a prime member can use an Amazon gift card for purchasing things from the Amazon website. However, you cannot use the Amazon gift card for subscribing to online membership or Amazon pay orders. 2. Does Sam’s club accept Amazon gift cards? Sam’s club doesn’t accept Amazon gift cards. This is because it is not in the best interests of Walmart. Inc, as we know that Sam’s club is a subsidiary of Walmart. Interestingly, other retail giants offer similar resistance and repulsion to accept Amazon gift cards. 3. Does the Amazon gift card has wide acceptance among major retail chains? No. Only a few retail chains accept Amazon gift cards as a form of payment.