Since the advent of digital payments in the mid-90s, the world hasn’t been the same. There have been many digital payment apps in the market after the rise of smartphones. Some even start popping up now, despite many already established favorites. Then there are also apps that allow you to pay later. One such app is Afterpay which came out in October 2014.

Afterpay is a simple app that doesn’t require a credit check and allows you to buy stuff now and pay for them later. All it needs is an account and your credit/debit card details. The best thing about this app is that it has 0% interest rates. You take a loan and pay it back in 6 weeks over 4 installments.

There are no extra fees as long you pay those bills on time, but if you don’t, you have to pay $8 or 25% of the amount you have to pay. You can pick the lower amount of the two. By June 2021, Afterpay had 10 million active users around the world. Its major market lies in the US, Australia, and the UK.

Well, now that we are done with the basics, let’s get down to the real question, “Can you use afterpay on Amazon?” This is the question you have been looking answer for, right?

Can You Use Afterpay on Amazon?

Let me cut to the chase, as of now, in 2022, Amazon doesn’t accept payments through Afterpay. The whole selling point of Afterpay is to “buy right now, and pay at a later time”. This is something that Amazon doesn’t accept. There are more than 100,000 retailers in the United States that accept Afterpay. Despite the fact, there are quite a few million users in the country, Amazon doesn’t seem to care.

Afterpay came in like a blessing for many to help not compromise on their shopping interest, but they do not get to use it everywhere. Even if you cannot use it for purchasing stuff from Amazon, there are plenty of other retailers that accept Afterpay. So you do not have to be disappointed. Afterpay is still a convenient way to make shopping easy, without having a FOMO. That’s right, sometimes we are scared about missing on some good deals when we are running low on that green paper. With Afterpay, you have to worry no more.

It’s a bummer that you cannot even use Afterpay in the Amazon app.

Why Does Amazon Not Accept Afterpay?

While Afterpay is a convenient option for a customer, it ain’t for a seller. One of the main reasons many retailers– new and old– accept Afterpay is to retain more customers. In the case of Amazon, it doesn’t need to do that. Amazon is probably the most established company after Apple, Microsoft, Walmart, and a few others.

When it comes to e-commerce, there are very few competitors that much Amazon’s market. Other companies are still there, but they are not a threat to Amazon globally, at least not yet. Hence Amazon doesn’t need fish for customers using other services like Afterpay. Also, they say that it provides a hindrance to a good customer experience since they have to keep track of payments– which to be honest, is not much different from paying an EMI.

Does this mean, Amazon doesn’t have any other options like Afterpay? They do allow other such services like Zip and Klarna.

Pros and Cons of Using Afterpay

Well, you already know its selling point, which is “buy now, and pay later”. So what other features and benefits does this service has to offer its customers? More importantly, what’s making Afterpay grow at a constant pace? I’m as interested to find out as you are, so let us see the list below.

Pros

For starters, you can easily set up an account in Afterpay and the interface is user-friendly.

Lately, many stores have been accepting Afterpay and looks like many stores will integrte it in theri checkout options.

Cheaper options and easier to manage your finances, since you do not spend a huge amount all at once.

Ofcourse, the best things is that there is no interest rates of any kind.

Way easier than a credit card and a cheaper alternative to maintain.

To get started with Afterpay, you don’t even need a credit check, unike getting a credit card.

While there is a late fee or not meeting payment deadline, the maximum you gotta pay is 25% of the actual amount of purchase.

Cons

There is only thing that this servies is targted at, and that is the pay later option. Apart from that, it doesn’t have any other finance options.

Since Afterpay gives you the confidence to pay any kind of stuff, it can also lead you to spending impulsively.

There is a limit for the amount you can spend using Afterpay. This limit is higher for customers who has been using their service for a long time and have been meeting payment deadlines.

Even though the late payment fee is less, it still feels like a con.

Unlike credit cards, Afterpay don’t have the option for you to choose the day when the amount the deducted from your account.

There is a chance that your purchase could get declined as not all purchases are accepted by Afterpay.

Well, these are some of the pros and cons of using Afterpay. Some of these pros and cons may not bothersome people, which again, depends on your spending habits.

Some Alternatives to Afterpay

Those of you who have been worried whether Afterpay is a good option for you, don’t be. That’s because other similar services in the market could potentially be a better option for you. We are going to list out a few such options below, and you can pick the one that suits you best.

Sezzle

A similar service to Afterpay also offers its customer to make payments in installments. These installments are spread over 6 weeks with 4 payments. The feature that differentiates it from others is that customers get an option to reschedule 3 of their 4 payments. This makes it easier on the customer when it comes to meeting deadlines. Sezzle provides better support but it also charges for late payments.

Klarna

Where Afterpay doesn’t work, Klarna comes to your rescue. Retail giants like H&M, Adidas, Amazon, and a few others. Again, the payments can be made in 4 increments and are interest-free. In my opinion, this is a better option for replacing Afterpay, as the payments can be made every 2 weeks and it works for many large retail companies. It also offers an extra finance service that allows you to go for expensive stuff, but have to pay back in 6-36 months.

Klarna also has an option to get a card for your Google or Apple wallet, similar to Quadpay.

Affirm

This is another “buy now, pay later” app and in many ways similar to the above two apps. There are two differentiating features of this app, one is that it allows users to choose the amount of time they need to make the payments. The other one is that it charges interest, and it is simple interest. The amount is fixed at the beginning and doesn’t change with time. Retailers like Adidas, Target, Walmart, and many others accept Affirm at checkout payment.

Retailers That Accept Afterpay

While Amazon may not allow its customers to pay through Afterpay, that doesn’t mean that the fintech company has a low market. There are around 7,400 other retail stores that take Afterpay payments. Some of them include apparel brands like Old Navy, Forever 21, Urban Outfitters, Levi’s, and others.

MAC Cosmetics, Company Store, Credo Beauty, and Jo Malone London are a few cosmetic brands that also accept Afterpay. Even Bed Bath & Beyond, Steve Madden, Crocs, Pandora, and The Container Store accept it.

Payment Modes That Amazon Accepts

As mentioned multiple times earlier, Amazon doesn’t accept Afterpay but you can use Zip and Klarna to pay later for your purchases. Apart from these pay later options, you got the usual card and digital wallet payments. Visa, MasterCard/EuroCard, Amazon Secured Card, JCB, NUCE, STAR, Amazon Store Card, Discover Network, and American Express are acceptable modes of payment at Amazon.

Excluding the ones mentioned above, you can use the usual Visa, American Express, Mastercard credit, and debit cards. They also accept Amazon gift cards.

Wrapping Up

So if you are new to using Afterpay and are wondering why is Afterpay on Amazon is not working then this article is for you. The answer to can you use Afterpay on Amazon is explained in detail, so go ahead and read it. There is a lot more info on those “pay later” apps which will open a new kind of shopping experience if you didn’t already know about it.

Frequently Aske Questions(FAQs)

Can I use Afterpay in the Amazon App? No, Afterpay is not supported as a payment mode either in Amazon app or on their website. Why is Afterpay on Amazon is not working? Afterpay on Amazon is not working because the online retail company doesn’t accept it as a mode of payment. You can use other usual modes of payments though. What other apps can I use instead of Afterpay? There are several other apps similar to Afterpay. Try Klarna, Affirm, Paypal Credit, Sezzle, Quadpay, etc. Does Afterpay charge interest? No, Afterpay doesn’t charge any interest, though it does charge a late fee.