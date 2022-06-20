Walgreen’s is the second-largest pharmaceutical company based in the United States. It is right behind the CVS pharmacy. It provides services in prescription drugs, on-the-counter medication, wellness products, health products and information, and various photo services. Walgreen has stores in about 50 states all across the country.

Do you have the information related to money transfers and money orders at Walgreens? Do they accept money orders at their stores? Through this article, we will get information about Walgreen’s money transfer services.

Does Walgreens Do Money Orders?

Walgreens does not provide money order services at its stores for its customers. However, it allows money transfers at a certain price. This money transfer service is provided by Walgreen, which is done with a partnership with Western Union. Money orders and money transfers are almost the same. Additionally, Walgreen allows only a certain portion of the money to be transferred. It costs up to $12.50 for instant transfers and the transfers, and transfers which take up to 1 to 2 working days, cost up to $11. Customers can only send up to $6000. Additionally, they can only receive up to $300 per transaction.

Differentiate Between Money Orders and Money Transfers

There is no significant difference between a Money order and a Money transfer. Unlike money orders, money transfers are electrically transferred funds. And the limit to sending money is higher in money transfers when compared to money orders. Basically, a money order only allows $500 to $1000 per transaction. Whereas, money payments done through money transfers have a limit of $6000 per transaction. And Money orders take more time to be received.

Can You Transfer and Receive Money at Walgreens?

Yes, Walgreen has a partnership with Western Union, through which customers can transfer money. It introduced this service in 2014. Customers can transfer money through the stand and pay kiosks provided at their Walgreen stores. They have these kiosks in around 8000 stores spread across nearly 50 states. These kiosks make it easy for the customer to transfer money, they can even save information on the kiosks and use them later. However, they charge some amount based on the state laws whenever a money transfer is done.

What Is the Cost of Money Transfers at Walgreens?

Walgreen partnered with Western Union to provide money transfer services at their stores. So, it charges some amount in order to reflect it to Western Union. Even domestic senders are charged every time they use a money transfer service. But, it does not have any fixed amount that it charges at its stores. Because Western Union has varying fees depending on the market value and the state the store is in. However, Western Union has its own price estimator on its official website for the customers who want to calculate the price beforehand.

Step-by-step Process of Transferring Money at Walgreens

The official Walgreen website has the option of a store locator where the Western Union kiosks are located. Customers can search through this store locator, the nearest kiosk by updating their location. They can even filter the stores based on the hours they are opened, same-day orders, etc. Once the customer locates the nearest store, they can walk in directly to transfer money. They can even use the Western Union app to make the transfers at their convenience.

If they walk into the Walgreen store where the Western Union kiosks are located directly. Then follow the below-listed steps t make money transfers.

Select the transfer the money option on the screen of the kiosk. Collect the payment form: You can select the mode of payment from the options Western Union is offering, which are cash, credit, or debit card payments. Cash is recommended for fewer money transfers, card payments are charged high based on the existing bank charges you have an account in. Note the information: You may have to keep all the required information ready before the payment to make fast payments. Kiosks need your personal information related to the bank and transfer such as your name, address, contact information, and state security ID. Additionally, you also need to provide information regarding the recipient of the money transfer like their name, contact information, etc. Authenticate the information: The Western Union provides a receipt after entering all the required information. This is, to make sure you have entered all the information correctly. Once you have checked everything on the screen, you can proceed with the money transfer. Make the Payment: Once your information is authenticated, then you can continue with the payment process. The payment can be done through your cash, debit, or credit cards. After the payment is successful, you will get a 10-digit tracking number which the receipt can use while collecting the transferred money.

Receiving Money From Walgreens Which Is Sent Through Transfer

The money transfer process is detailed in the above section, The recipient can collect the money from the Western Union kiosk at the nearby Walgreen store. The recipient needs the following information to receive the money from the store.

Name Address Phone number Government-issued ID 10-digit tracking number generated while money transfer Sometimes they have to answer a security question generated by the system

Is It Safe for You to Transfer Money at Walgreens?

Money Transfer is one of the safest ways to send and receive money. This is an assured and secured way to wire your payments. The stores/ kiosks make sure your payment is done successfully, and the money transfer is guaranteed. You can use these kiosks even when the banks are unavailable or closed.

The transactions made in the United States are monitored by the Office of Foreign Assets Control. So, your money transfers may be monitored for safety issues, and they may get flagged on some occasions. Your money transfers may get flagged on the following occasions

Transfers to refuge countries Money transfers to people who do not have an existing account Large cash transfers Too many transactions The same amount of transactions between 2 accounts

Can All Walgreens Locations Have Money Transfer Options?

Major retailers offer money orders and money transfers at their stores. So, people may imagine Walgreen may also accept those services. But, Walgreen does not sell money orders, however, they provide kiosks at their stores to send and receive money. But all the Walgreen does not have these kiosks. Customers can check by contacting them before if they have Western Union kiosks. Likewise, they can even check it online by visiting Walgreen’s official website and entering their location to get the stores nearby which provide money transfer services.

What Are Some Other Retailers That Offer the Options of Money Orders?

Walgreen’s doesn’t sell money orders, but that does not mean other major retailers do not provide them. Generally, money payments like transfers and receiving are done through banks. Also, money orders are provided by many big-box retailers, Grocery/ convenience stores, Pharmacies, etc. You can even transfer/ receive money payments through MoneyGram or Western Union, which are working together with many retailers. Some such retailers which allow money transfers are

CVS pharmacy

Safeway

7-Eleven

Publix

Kmart

Kroger

Meijer

Walmart

USPS

The above retailers have different charges and limits for money transfers and orders. They may depend on the service provider they are using, the state they are located in, and the market value.

Conclusion

Walgreen does not sell money orders. However, they provide money transactions through their partnership with Western Union. Western Union provides their kiosks at the Walgreen stores where customers can send and receive money. Money orders and Money Transfers can be defined, but are almost the same. One such difference is that through money order, we can only send a small amount when compared to the money transfers.

Walgreen charges the money transfers based on the Western Union fee and the state charges. You can send and receive money through Walgreen store kiosks even when banks are unavailable or closed. You can even transfer money through banks, ATMs, USPS, grocery stores, and other major retailers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can I transfer and receive money at Walgreens? Yes, Walgreen has Western Union kiosks through which you can send and receive money. However, they do not sell money orders at their stores. How much do Walgreen charges for money transfers? It costs up to $12.50 for instant transfers and the transfers, and transfers which take up to 1 to 2 working days, cost up to $11. Customers can only send up to $6000. Additionally, they can only receive up to $300 per transaction. Do all Walgreens locations have money transfer options? No, Walgreen does not provide Money Transfers at all their stores. You can check the money transfer kiosk location through their store locator on their website. What are some other retailers that offer the options of Money orders? Some of the major retailers which offer money orders at their stores are Walmart, CVS, Kroger, 7-Eleven, Public, Kmart, etc.