You must have heard about USPS shipping the packages of a lot of e-commerce websites or businesses. Also, certain courier service providers have ties within themselves and deliver the packages accordingly. You must be aware of the partnership between USPS and FedEx. Similarly, you must be thinking about whether USPS has any partnership with UPS, or can you ship USPS at UPS? Dropping the USPS parcel at UPS can be a deliberate one or can also be the result of confusion. So if you have this confusion and want to clear it by knowing whether you can ship the USPS parcel at UPS, then keep reading the article.

Can You Ship Your USPS Package to UPS in 2022?

Unlike USPS and FedEx’s partnership, there are no ties between USPS and UPS. So as of 2022, you can’t ship your USPS package to UPS unless the shipper or shipping agency is the part of UPS Mails Innovation Returns Program. In case, you have mistakenly shipped your USPS parcel with UPS, then UPS makes sure that the parcel is returned to USPS for its delivery.

If you want to know in detail about what happens when you mistakenly ship your USPS package to UPS, whether the package will be delivered or not, then continue reading the article.

What Are Some Common Problems of Getting Your USPS Package Shipped At UPS?

USPS and UPS are two different postal service providers. But there are chances where you may get confused between the both and drop your USPS package at UPS. In this case, UPS endeavors to return the package to USPS for its smooth delivery, but you may face some problems. Lets us discuss the problem you may face when you drop off your USPS package at UPS

Though UPS tries to hand over the package to USPS, the time required is unknown and may take a day or longer.

When you drop off your USPS package at UPS and realize it, it will be too late to get back from the place you have dropped it off.

If your USPS package is at UPS, you will be deprived of the tracking service until it reaches the USPS and is scanned there.

There are chances that you may even lose the package, and there will be no way you can track it.

Additionally, even if the package reaches the recipient, it may just cause inconvenience to the recipient by being too late.

While dropping off your USPS package, make sure you ship it at the right place, and also make a note that USPS and UPS are two different services that are not linked.

What Is UPS’s Shipping Policy?

UPS is a reliable courier service provider if you want to send your mail or packages across the US. If you want to ship your package using the UPS service, it’s important that you know its shipping policy. So lets put some light on UPS’s Shipping Policy

Restriction on Shipping Size and Weight

The length of the package should not be greater than 107.9 inches. The maximum dimension per package is 165 inches, including length and width.

The maximum weight of the shipment should be 150 lbs.

If your package doesn’t follow the restrictions mentioned above then it has to be shipped using UPS Freight or UPS Worldwide Express Freight.

Restriction on the value of Shipment

UPS doesn’t ship an item that has a value of greater than $50,000. In the case of the jewelry, the maximum value is $500.

If your high-values item is lost or damaged by UPS, you are liable for a refund of only $100.

To ensure higher coverage value, you must opt for shipping insurance for items that values more than $100.

Prohibited and Restricted items

UPS doesn’t ship the items that are mentioned in the list of restricted and prohibited items

Restricted Items: Alcohol, Tobacco, Perishable items, Live animals, Gold, Furs, Electronic cigarettes, High-value items, Plants, seeds, Dangerous goods, Firearms and weapons, etc

Prohibited Items: Fireworks, Postage Stamps, Ivory, Hazardous waste, Ammunition, Industrial diamonds, Marijuana, Shark fins, Bank bills, Currency, Watches that value more than $500, etc.

If the item falls in any one of the categories, you can’t ship it. Also, if you ship such items without informing the UPS service, they have the right to decline the shipment and may also close your account for further shipments.

Ground Shipping Restrictions

UPS has the right to refuse ground shipping service if the package you shipped

Contains the dangerous items.

Is not properly packed or wrapped

If the items in the package may damage other shipments.

If the package is operationally impractical to transport.

What Is USPS’s Shipping Policy?

USPS service is widely used by the people of the US as it ships the packages at reasonable charges and to every remote location that other services can’t reach. USPS provides shipping under different shipping plans. Here, we will discuss the shipping policy for the USPS Priority mail

Restriction on Shipping Size and Weight

For shipping large envelopes and flats under priority mail, the size must not be greater than 15x12x 0.75 inches and for packages, the minimum size of the box must be 3x6x1.4 inches thick. The maximum dimension per package is 108 inches, including length and width.

The weight of the package should not be greater than 70lbs.

Prohibited and Restricted items

The items mentioned under the below sections are not shipped by the USPS

Restricted Items: Liquors, Firearms, drugs, Cigarettes and smokeless tobacco, Building construction material, Knives and sharp instruments, Animal-fighting ventures, Medical devices, Lithium batteries, Cigars, Hazardous liquid, etc

Prohibited Items: Alcohol, Cigarettes, Perishable item, Marijuana, Perfumes, Poisson, Ammunition, Explosive, Dry Ice, Nail Polish, Airbags, Gasoline, etc.

Additionally, there are a number of services provided by the USPS which has different delivery period along with different sizes of packages and different terms and conditions.

What Is the Difference Between UPS and USPS Shipping?

Though both UPS and USPS offer shipping services across the US, there are differences between them that you must know.

UPS is one of the world’s largest and the public traded companies, whereas USPS is not a private company but is an independent agency of the US Federal Government.

UPS is known for shipping large packages worldwide, whereas USPS deals with the mail and the smaller packages in a cost-effective way.

Speaking about the tracking service, UPS offers great service as compared to USPS.

The delivery service of USPS is fast with a wide network covering the remote areas as compared to UPS

USPS may deliver your package within 2-3 business days, whereas UPS may take up to 2 weeks.

In terms of cost, USPS is more cost-effective compared to UPS.

Can You Drop Off Your USPS Package at a UPS Facility?

As discussed above, UPS and USPS are the two different courier service providers, and you can’t ship the USPS package with UPS and vice versa. Though UPS tries to hand over the USPS package to them, It’s not recommended to drop off your USPS package at the UPS facility to avoid any kind of delay in the delivery as well as the probability to lose your package.

Conclusion

UPS and USPS are two different courier service providers and are not linked to each other in any way. Hence, you must never drop off your USPS package at the UPS facility. If you mistakenly end up doing so, then don’t panic, just wait and relax until it is scanned at USPS after UPS handovers the package to the USPS facility. This may result in a longer delivery period than expected. Also, there are chances that your package gets misplaced and lost in this process, and you will have no tracking details.

Additionally, we have discussed the shipping policy of UPS and USPS and how they differ from each other.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Can you ship your USPS package to UPS in 2022? No, you can’t ship your USPS package to UPS unless the shipper or shipping agency is the part of UPS Mails Innovation Returns Program. What happens when you mistakenly drop off a USPS package at a UPS Facility? When you mistakenly drop off your USPS package at UPS, UPS endeavors to return the package to the USPS for its delivery. UPS generally tries to hand over the package to USPS within a day, but it may also take longer. Who offers more cost-effective shipping, USPS or UPS? USPS is more cost-effective in shipping mails and smaller packages, whereas UPS offers great service in large packages.